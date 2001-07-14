Invacare Corporation Introduces the Invacare® AVIVA® STORM RX™ Narrow Base Power Wheelchair

Invacare Corporation (NYSE: IVC) today announced the introduction of a new, narrower version of the Invacare® AVIVA® STORM RX™ rear wheel drive power wheelchair.

The narrow base model offers several new features compared to the standard version of the AVIVA® STORM RX™, a next generation chair launched in August 2021, including:

Overall width of 22.4” – A reduction of 2”

Smaller seat sizes – Seat sizes as small as 11"x11" (Ultra Low Mini), a reduction of 3" vs Ultra Low Maxx

Lighter – Weight of the chair reduced by over 13% (45.4 lbs.)

Tighter turn radius – Reduced by 0.4"

“I’m excited about the many benefits the narrow base adds to our already impressive AVIVA STORM RX lineup, the only next generation rear wheel drive power wheelchairs that truly have 4 wheels on the ground. Initial feedback from our end-users has been overwhelmingly positive, with the narrow base providing additional maneuverability and navigation that even outperforms some mid wheel drive chairs on the market today. I truly believe that this chair provides our end-users with best-in-class ride quality and the peace of mind to safely navigate multiple environments without having to worry about what is behind them,” commented Ann Quigley, VP of sales, Motion Concepts, a division of Invacare.

The AVIVA STORM RX series is an innovative leap forward in our rear-wheel drive power wheelchairs, focused on improving the experience for end-users through design, technology and performance.

Design

With its sleek base, the flared front end supports use of the center mount foot platform for overall turning radius reduction, enables the legs to tuck under the chair, allows a user to get closer to their environment, and facilitates easier stand pivot transfers.

Technology

Rehab-redefining LiNX® technology continues to enhance the set-up process with new and improved features. From pre-set programming parameters, to live wireless programming, to integration with ASL specialty controls, set-up is as simple as turning on the LiNX remote. Standard LED lighting system helps users illuminate the area in front of them.

Performance

With a short wheelbase and narrow width, the AVIVA STORM RX gives a compact base footprint for excellent maneuverability.

The all-new patent-pending Invacare SureGrip™ suspension system helps provide a smooth and quiet driving experience indoors and outdoors. A rear anti-tipper utilizes a shock absorber to help respond to vibrations and noise, providing a smoother, quieter ride. The drive motor is pushed down for better traction as the rear anti-tipper is engaged over a bump and the front caster bearing has an elastomeric dampener to help reduce vibrations and impacts.

To find out more about the Invacare AVIVA STORM RX Narrow Base Power Wheelchair, visit https%3A%2F%2Frehab.invacare.com%2F.

About Invacare Corporation

Invacare Corporation is a leading manufacturer and distributor in its markets for medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. At its core, the company designs, manufactures and distributes medical devices that help people to move, breathe, rest and perform essential hygiene. The company provides clinically complex medical device solutions for congenital (e.g., cerebral palsy, muscular dystrophy, spina bifida), acquired (e.g., stroke, spinal cord injury, traumatic brain injury, post-acute recovery, pressure ulcers) and degenerative (e.g., ALS, multiple sclerosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), elderly, bariatric) ailments. The company's products are important parts of care for people with a wide range of challenges, from those who are active and involved in work or school each day and may need additional mobility or respiratory support, to those who are cared for in residential care settings, at home and in rehabilitation centers. The company sells its products principally to home medical equipment providers with retail and e-commerce channels, residential care operators, distributors and government health services in North America, Europe and Asia/Pacific. For more information about the company and its products, visit Invacare's website at www.pro.invacare.com.

