Lineweaver Wealth Advisors, LLC Buys iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF, iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, Sells iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, iShares 10-20 Year Treasury B

- New Purchases: VCIT, EXC, NEE, HTGC,
- Added Positions: FALN, ESGU, USMV, IUSB, IVV, V, UPS, MBB, WMT, MDLZ, TXN, MCD, JNJ, MRK, DGRO, CVS, PJAN, PEP, KMB, PFE, NFLX, POCT, SHYG, VMW, VZ, AMZN, CRM, SQ, CCI, KO, SPOT, MA, DIS, QCOM, PG, RDVY, IEFA, BLK, UNP, JPM, INTC, HD, F, DLR, CSCO, PFLT, SHW, NKE, XOM, CVX,
- Reduced Positions: IGSB, GOVT, IXN, VLUE, PAPR, IXG, CTAS, TSLA, IGIB, AAPL, IYE, PFF, FCOR, TEF, EMB, DIA, BSCR, ADBE, K, HON, GOOGL, BAC, PSEP, FXO, DVY, BSCN, BSCO, ABT, AXP, AMGN, BRK.B, CMCSA, MDT, NVDA, SIVB, TMO, CRWD, T, BSCP, FTEC, IHI, IWM, SBUX, COST, IYY, FB,
- Sold Out: TLH, HYG, BANX, BSCQ, EPD, PINS, BMY, ROKU, MUB, DOCU, HPE,
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 93,712 shares, 13.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.23%
- iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU) - 348,233 shares, 10.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.74%
- BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 248,919 shares, 5.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.37%
- ISHARES TRUST (IUSB) - 303,330 shares, 4.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.35%
- iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) - 518,533 shares, 4.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 215.77%
Lineweaver Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $91.63 and $93.58, with an estimated average price of $92.71. The stock is now traded at around $90.355000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 6,911 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)
Lineweaver Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $77.83 and $93.36, with an estimated average price of $86.61. The stock is now traded at around $76.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,169 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Exelon Corp (EXC)
Lineweaver Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Exelon Corp. The purchase prices were between $47.57 and $57.76, with an estimated average price of $52.93. The stock is now traded at around $57.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,844 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Hercules Capital Inc (HTGC)
Lineweaver Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Hercules Capital Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.14 and $18.07, with an estimated average price of $16.95. The stock is now traded at around $17.635000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 10,042 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN)
Lineweaver Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 215.77%. The purchase prices were between $29.31 and $30.2, with an estimated average price of $29.76. The stock is now traded at around $28.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.1%. The holding were 518,533 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU)
Lineweaver Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 21.74%. The purchase prices were between $97.93 and $108.46, with an estimated average price of $104.78. The stock is now traded at around $100.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.96%. The holding were 348,233 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV)
Lineweaver Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 27.37%. The purchase prices were between $73.05 and $81.04, with an estimated average price of $77.29. The stock is now traded at around $75.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 248,919 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: ISHARES TRUST (IUSB)
Lineweaver Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 33.35%. The purchase prices were between $52.47 and $53.31, with an estimated average price of $52.9. The stock is now traded at around $51.745000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 303,330 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: ISHARES TRUST (MBB)
Lineweaver Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 34.15%. The purchase prices were between $107.03 and $108.32, with an estimated average price of $107.64. The stock is now traded at around $105.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 34,677 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)
Lineweaver Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in United Parcel Service Inc by 307.75%. The purchase prices were between $178.42 and $218.07, with an estimated average price of $203.94. The stock is now traded at around $201.383300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 5,945 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH)
Lineweaver Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $143.74 and $151.91, with an estimated average price of $147.68.Sold Out: iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG)
Lineweaver Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $84.9 and $87.25, with an estimated average price of $86.23.Sold Out: StoneCastle Financial Corp (BANX)
Lineweaver Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in StoneCastle Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $21.2 and $22.7, with an estimated average price of $22.1.Sold Out: Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ)
Lineweaver Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $20.95 and $21.34, with an estimated average price of $21.12.Sold Out: Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD)
Lineweaver Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Enterprise Products Partners LP. The sale prices were between $20.73 and $24.69, with an estimated average price of $22.42.Sold Out: Pinterest Inc (PINS)
Lineweaver Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Pinterest Inc. The sale prices were between $34.93 and $62.68, with an estimated average price of $44.17.Reduced: iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB)
Lineweaver Wealth Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 89.59%. The sale prices were between $53.7 and $54.33, with an estimated average price of $53.95. The stock is now traded at around $53.225000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.79%. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors, LLC still held 26,291 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT)
Lineweaver Wealth Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 57.75%. The sale prices were between $26.19 and $26.72, with an estimated average price of $26.43. The stock is now traded at around $25.955500. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.22%. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors, LLC still held 289,669 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: iShares Global Tech ETF (IXN)
Lineweaver Wealth Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in iShares Global Tech ETF by 40.76%. The sale prices were between $55.64 and $65.47, with an estimated average price of $61.39. The stock is now traded at around $58.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.8%. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors, LLC still held 67,273 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE)
Lineweaver Wealth Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 30.27%. The sale prices were between $100.68 and $109.77, with an estimated average price of $104.7. The stock is now traded at around $106.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.71%. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors, LLC still held 52,823 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - April (PAPR)
Lineweaver Wealth Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - April by 87.77%. The sale prices were between $28.55 and $29.37, with an estimated average price of $29.08. The stock is now traded at around $29.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.67%. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors, LLC still held 10,570 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: iShares Global Financials ETF (IXG)
Lineweaver Wealth Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in iShares Global Financials ETF by 36.62%. The sale prices were between $76.06 and $82.69, with an estimated average price of $80.15. The stock is now traded at around $81.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.57%. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors, LLC still held 40,804 shares as of 2021-12-31.
