Osborne Partners Capital Management, Llc Buys Alphabet Inc, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Global Payments Inc, Sells CF Industries Holdings Inc, Caesars Entertainment Inc, Columbia India Consumer ETF

- Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 1,790,698 shares, 8.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.74%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 275,577 shares, 3.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.56%
- Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 974,345 shares, 3.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.15%
- Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ) - 327,956 shares, 2.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.14%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 93,929 shares, 2.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.95%
Osborne Partners Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $102.36 and $125.04, with an estimated average price of $112.73. The stock is now traded at around $118.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 63,842 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Global Payments Inc (GPN)
Osborne Partners Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Global Payments Inc. The purchase prices were between $117.86 and $161.31, with an estimated average price of $137.3. The stock is now traded at around $148.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 47,584 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Twilio Inc (TWLO)
Osborne Partners Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Twilio Inc. The purchase prices were between $248.17 and $369.23, with an estimated average price of $297.96. The stock is now traded at around $202.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 21,395 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Penn National Gaming Inc (PENN)
Osborne Partners Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Penn National Gaming Inc. The purchase prices were between $44.65 and $81.34, with an estimated average price of $60.09. The stock is now traded at around $45.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 88,635 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Ryanair Holdings PLC (RYAAY)
Osborne Partners Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Ryanair Holdings PLC. The purchase prices were between $95.38 and $126.12, with an estimated average price of $108.56. The stock is now traded at around $110.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 36,622 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Doximity Inc (DOCS)
Osborne Partners Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Doximity Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.39 and $86.15, with an estimated average price of $64.58. The stock is now traded at around $43.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 64,016 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)
Osborne Partners Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 68.74%. The purchase prices were between $2675.3 and $3014.18, with an estimated average price of $2894.54. The stock is now traded at around $2686.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 9,812 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Dentsply Sirona Inc (XRAY)
Osborne Partners Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Dentsply Sirona Inc by 52.02%. The purchase prices were between $48.31 and $59.22, with an estimated average price of $54.88. The stock is now traded at around $53.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 297,608 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR)
Osborne Partners Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Dollar Tree Inc by 84.60%. The purchase prices were between $97.11 and $146.61, with an estimated average price of $122.44. The stock is now traded at around $130.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 79,405 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Elastic NV (ESTC)
Osborne Partners Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Elastic NV by 23.23%. The purchase prices were between $110.55 and $186.78, with an estimated average price of $150.73. The stock is now traded at around $91.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 85,421 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)
Osborne Partners Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 40.97%. The purchase prices were between $212.12 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $225.48. The stock is now traded at around $199.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 14,411 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Accenture PLC (ACN)
Osborne Partners Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Accenture PLC by 26.35%. The purchase prices were between $319.49 and $415.42, with an estimated average price of $365.63. The stock is now traded at around $349.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,848 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT)
Osborne Partners Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF. The sale prices were between $285.5 and $327.55, with an estimated average price of $309.69.Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB)
Osborne Partners Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $29.4 and $29.88, with an estimated average price of $29.64.Sold Out: DoorDash Inc (DASH)
Osborne Partners Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in DoorDash Inc. The sale prices were between $144.44 and $245.97, with an estimated average price of $188.51.
