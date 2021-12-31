Osborne Partners Capital Management, Llc Buys Alphabet Inc, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Global Payments Inc, Sells CF Industries Holdings Inc, Caesars Entertainment Inc, Columbia India Consumer ETF

New Purchases: FIS, GPN, TWLO, PENN, RYAAY, DOCS, CDC, EWZ, MDLZ, YUM, UPS, TEL, RDS.A, PLD, NOC, MMM, IWR, ITB, IEMG, INTU, CCI, AWK, DWUS, UDR,

San Francisco, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Alphabet Inc, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Global Payments Inc, Twilio Inc, Dentsply Sirona Inc, sells CF Industries Holdings Inc, Caesars Entertainment Inc, Columbia India Consumer ETF, Centene Corp, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Osborne Partners Capital Management, Llc. As of 2021Q4, Osborne Partners Capital Management, Llc owns 216 stocks with a total value of $1.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 1,790,698 shares, 8.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.74% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 275,577 shares, 3.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.56% Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 974,345 shares, 3.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.15% Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ) - 327,956 shares, 2.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.14% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 93,929 shares, 2.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.95%

Osborne Partners Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $102.36 and $125.04, with an estimated average price of $112.73. The stock is now traded at around $118.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 63,842 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Osborne Partners Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Global Payments Inc. The purchase prices were between $117.86 and $161.31, with an estimated average price of $137.3. The stock is now traded at around $148.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 47,584 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Osborne Partners Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Twilio Inc. The purchase prices were between $248.17 and $369.23, with an estimated average price of $297.96. The stock is now traded at around $202.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 21,395 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Osborne Partners Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Penn National Gaming Inc. The purchase prices were between $44.65 and $81.34, with an estimated average price of $60.09. The stock is now traded at around $45.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 88,635 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Osborne Partners Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Ryanair Holdings PLC. The purchase prices were between $95.38 and $126.12, with an estimated average price of $108.56. The stock is now traded at around $110.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 36,622 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Osborne Partners Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Doximity Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.39 and $86.15, with an estimated average price of $64.58. The stock is now traded at around $43.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 64,016 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Osborne Partners Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 68.74%. The purchase prices were between $2675.3 and $3014.18, with an estimated average price of $2894.54. The stock is now traded at around $2686.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 9,812 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Osborne Partners Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Dentsply Sirona Inc by 52.02%. The purchase prices were between $48.31 and $59.22, with an estimated average price of $54.88. The stock is now traded at around $53.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 297,608 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Osborne Partners Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Dollar Tree Inc by 84.60%. The purchase prices were between $97.11 and $146.61, with an estimated average price of $122.44. The stock is now traded at around $130.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 79,405 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Osborne Partners Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Elastic NV by 23.23%. The purchase prices were between $110.55 and $186.78, with an estimated average price of $150.73. The stock is now traded at around $91.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 85,421 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Osborne Partners Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 40.97%. The purchase prices were between $212.12 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $225.48. The stock is now traded at around $199.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 14,411 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Osborne Partners Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Accenture PLC by 26.35%. The purchase prices were between $319.49 and $415.42, with an estimated average price of $365.63. The stock is now traded at around $349.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,848 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Osborne Partners Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF. The sale prices were between $285.5 and $327.55, with an estimated average price of $309.69.

Osborne Partners Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $29.4 and $29.88, with an estimated average price of $29.64.

Osborne Partners Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in DoorDash Inc. The sale prices were between $144.44 and $245.97, with an estimated average price of $188.51.