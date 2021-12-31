Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors, LLC Buys Vanguard Value ETF, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF, Sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, iShares Core High Dividend ETF, BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vo

New Purchases: VWO, ABBV, VNQ, COST,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Value ETF, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF, VANGUARD BD IDX FD, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, iShares Core High Dividend ETF, BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors, LLC owns 78 stocks with a total value of $423 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 138,923 shares, 10.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.74% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 81,409 shares, 9.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.76% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 149,625 shares, 8.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.99% Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 217,185 shares, 7.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 31.71% BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 315,529 shares, 6.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.33%

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $47.81 and $51.82, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $49.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 11,068 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in AbbVie Inc. The purchase prices were between $107.43 and $135.93, with an estimated average price of $118.5. The stock is now traded at around $135.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,742 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF. The purchase prices were between $101.58 and $116.01, with an estimated average price of $108.38. The stock is now traded at around $105.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,254 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The purchase prices were between $440.14 and $567.77, with an estimated average price of $514.33. The stock is now traded at around $499.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 367 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 31.71%. The purchase prices were between $135.59 and $147.24, with an estimated average price of $142.08. The stock is now traded at around $144.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.82%. The holding were 217,185 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF by 21.11%. The purchase prices were between $153.03 and $172.09, with an estimated average price of $164.33. The stock is now traded at around $161.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 141,686 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 31.12%. The purchase prices were between $54.29 and $54.97, with an estimated average price of $54.67. The stock is now traded at around $53.451000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 145,428 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in VANGUARD BD IDX FD by 23.18%. The purchase prices were between $84.07 and $85.48, with an estimated average price of $84.79. The stock is now traded at around $82.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 99,960 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 26.76%. The purchase prices were between $71.13 and $76.32, with an estimated average price of $74.06. The stock is now traded at around $71.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 70,988 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 61.90%. The purchase prices were between $61.49 and $67, with an estimated average price of $64.97. The stock is now traded at around $59.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 41,664 shares as of 2021-12-31.