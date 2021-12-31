Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
CNB Bank Buys Mid Penn Bancorp Inc, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Short Term Municipal Bond ET, Lam Research Corp, Sells , Mastercard Inc, Zillow Group Inc

insider
2 hours ago
Investment company CNB Bank (Current Portfolio) buys Mid Penn Bancorp Inc, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Short Term Municipal Bond ET, Lam Research Corp, Atlassian Corporation PLC, Block Inc, sells , Mastercard Inc, Zillow Group Inc, SPDR Biotech ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, CNB Bank. As of 2021Q4, CNB Bank owns 470 stocks with a total value of $183 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CNB Bank's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cnb+bank/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of CNB Bank
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 50,455 shares, 4.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 24,885 shares, 4.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.24%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,417 shares, 4.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.62%
  4. CNB Financial Corp (CCNE) - 199,028 shares, 2.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.23%
  5. Union Pacific Corp (UNP) - 18,286 shares, 2.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.73%
New Purchase: Mid Penn Bancorp Inc (MPB)

CNB Bank initiated holding in Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.6 and $32.45, with an estimated average price of $29.77. The stock is now traded at around $29.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 18,279 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Large Cap ETF (VV)

CNB Bank initiated holding in Vanguard Large Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $199.57 and $221.75, with an estimated average price of $213.95. The stock is now traded at around $206.534100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 153 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)

CNB Bank initiated holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The purchase prices were between $91.12 and $124.1, with an estimated average price of $108.29. The stock is now traded at around $74.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 120 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Bank of America Corp (BACPL.PFD)

CNB Bank initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $1415.35 and $1474.47, with an estimated average price of $1440.55. The stock is now traded at around $1378.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 12 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Star Bulk Carriers Corp (SBLK)

CNB Bank initiated holding in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. The purchase prices were between $18.19 and $24.73, with an estimated average price of $20.97. The stock is now traded at around $22.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 470 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK)

CNB Bank initiated holding in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF. The purchase prices were between $38.72 and $55.12, with an estimated average price of $46.04. The stock is now traded at around $32.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 475 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Short Term Municipal Bond ET (SHM)

CNB Bank added to a holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Short Term Municipal Bond ET by 25.03%. The purchase prices were between $49.1 and $49.26, with an estimated average price of $49.18. The stock is now traded at around $48.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 41,810 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Lam Research Corp (LRCX)

CNB Bank added to a holding in Lam Research Corp by 42.83%. The purchase prices were between $544.41 and $726.75, with an estimated average price of $629.37. The stock is now traded at around $582.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 877 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Atlassian Corporation PLC (TEAM)

CNB Bank added to a holding in Atlassian Corporation PLC by 69.39%. The purchase prices were between $343.33 and $458.13, with an estimated average price of $401.62. The stock is now traded at around $320.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 913 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Block Inc (SQ)

CNB Bank added to a holding in Block Inc by 21.93%. The purchase prices were between $158.3 and $265.08, with an estimated average price of $215.58. The stock is now traded at around $120.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,425 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Snap Inc (SNAP)

CNB Bank added to a holding in Snap Inc by 36.07%. The purchase prices were between $44.42 and $77.34, with an estimated average price of $55.77. The stock is now traded at around $32.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,013 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: The Middleby Corp (MIDD)

CNB Bank added to a holding in The Middleby Corp by 22.58%. The purchase prices were between $166.95 and $197.11, with an estimated average price of $182.76. The stock is now traded at around $184.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,656 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: (RIVE)

CNB Bank sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $12.93 and $15.84, with an estimated average price of $13.93.

Sold Out: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)

CNB Bank sold out a holding in Vanguard Value ETF. The sale prices were between $135.59 and $147.24, with an estimated average price of $142.08.

Sold Out: Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC)

CNB Bank sold out a holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The sale prices were between $87.43 and $154.29, with an estimated average price of $118.83.

Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (MBB)

CNB Bank sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $107.03 and $108.32, with an estimated average price of $107.64.

Sold Out: Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF (VBK)

CNB Bank sold out a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $268.86 and $305.38, with an estimated average price of $286.47.

Sold Out: Invesco Ltd (IVZ)

CNB Bank sold out a holding in Invesco Ltd. The sale prices were between $21.76 and $26.53, with an estimated average price of $24.32.



