Total Investment Management Inc Buys FIRST TR EXCH TRD, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF, Sells iShares Biotechnology ETF, JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, International Business Machines Corp

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys FIRST TR EXCH TRD, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF, Vanguard Value ETF, BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF, sells iShares Biotechnology ETF, JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, International Business Machines Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Total Investment Management Inc. As of 2021Q4, Total Investment Management Inc owns 75 stocks with a total value of $606 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector Index Fd (QTEC) - 362,165 shares, 10.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.25% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 129,793 shares, 10.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.38% Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 374,359 shares, 10.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.19% Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 362,511 shares, 8.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 73.88% BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF (BKSE) - 508,197 shares, 8.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 107.77%

Total Investment Management Inc initiated holding in FIRST TR EXCH TRD. The purchase prices were between $43.98 and $47.8, with an estimated average price of $46.27. The stock is now traded at around $45.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.92%. The holding were 1,018,151 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Total Investment Management Inc initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $145.99 and $166.53, with an estimated average price of $159.85. The stock is now traded at around $147.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.37%. The holding were 161,492 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Total Investment Management Inc initiated holding in Starbucks Corp. The purchase prices were between $106.07 and $116.97, with an estimated average price of $112.76. The stock is now traded at around $97.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 6,196 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Total Investment Management Inc initiated holding in Altria Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.64 and $48.7, with an estimated average price of $45.81. The stock is now traded at around $50.965000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 13,453 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Total Investment Management Inc initiated holding in Philip Morris International Inc. The purchase prices were between $85.94 and $98.85, with an estimated average price of $93.37. The stock is now traded at around $103.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 6,983 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Total Investment Management Inc initiated holding in Shell PLC. The purchase prices were between $41.41 and $49.69, with an estimated average price of $45.08. The stock is now traded at around $51.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 15,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Total Investment Management Inc added to a holding in BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF by 107.77%. The purchase prices were between $91.82 and $103.02, with an estimated average price of $97.13. The stock is now traded at around $87.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.2%. The holding were 508,197 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Total Investment Management Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 73.88%. The purchase prices were between $135.59 and $147.24, with an estimated average price of $142.08. The stock is now traded at around $144.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.74%. The holding were 362,511 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Total Investment Management Inc added to a holding in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 72.83%. The purchase prices were between $48.75 and $49.54, with an estimated average price of $49.16. The stock is now traded at around $48.056000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.35%. The holding were 980,885 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Total Investment Management Inc added to a holding in iShares Silver Trust by 150.52%. The purchase prices were between $20.3 and $23.42, with an estimated average price of $21.61. The stock is now traded at around $20.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.89%. The holding were 886,646 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Total Investment Management Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Large Cap ETF by 2844.77%. The purchase prices were between $199.57 and $221.75, with an estimated average price of $213.95. The stock is now traded at around $206.534100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 40,520 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Total Investment Management Inc added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 133.64%. The purchase prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05. The stock is now traded at around $359.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 13,481 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Total Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in International Business Machines Corp. The sale prices were between $115.81 and $138.13, with an estimated average price of $125.15.