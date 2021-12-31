Total Investment Management Inc Buys FIRST TR EXCH TRD, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF, Sells iShares Biotechnology ETF, JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, International Business Machines Corp

- New Purchases: FNK, SCHG, SBUX, MO, RDS.B, PM, T, WFC, COST, HIVE, OXY, F, SHOP, GE, FVD, SCHH, MGK, SCHM, CAN,
- Added Positions: BKSE, VTV, BKAG, SLV, VV, VPL, QQQ, FPXI, BOND, SPY, BKIE, HEFA, TIP, SHY, CVX, BRK.B, XOM, JPST, IVV, MSFT, VZ, INTC, KO, CSCO, MCD, JPM, PG, GLD, CAT, MQT,
- Reduced Positions: IBB, JAGG, UAL, AMZN, MMLG, SCHB, TSLA, AGG, SCHZ, LUV, BA, IVE, PFE, SCHA,
- Sold Out: IBM,
For the details of TOTAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/total+investment+management+inc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of TOTAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC
- First Trust NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector Index Fd (QTEC) - 362,165 shares, 10.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.25%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 129,793 shares, 10.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.38%
- Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 374,359 shares, 10.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.19%
- Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 362,511 shares, 8.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 73.88%
- BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF (BKSE) - 508,197 shares, 8.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 107.77%
Total Investment Management Inc initiated holding in FIRST TR EXCH TRD. The purchase prices were between $43.98 and $47.8, with an estimated average price of $46.27. The stock is now traded at around $45.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.92%. The holding were 1,018,151 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG)
Total Investment Management Inc initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $145.99 and $166.53, with an estimated average price of $159.85. The stock is now traded at around $147.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.37%. The holding were 161,492 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Starbucks Corp (SBUX)
Total Investment Management Inc initiated holding in Starbucks Corp. The purchase prices were between $106.07 and $116.97, with an estimated average price of $112.76. The stock is now traded at around $97.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 6,196 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Altria Group Inc (MO)
Total Investment Management Inc initiated holding in Altria Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.64 and $48.7, with an estimated average price of $45.81. The stock is now traded at around $50.965000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 13,453 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Philip Morris International Inc (PM)
Total Investment Management Inc initiated holding in Philip Morris International Inc. The purchase prices were between $85.94 and $98.85, with an estimated average price of $93.37. The stock is now traded at around $103.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 6,983 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Shell PLC (RDS.B)
Total Investment Management Inc initiated holding in Shell PLC. The purchase prices were between $41.41 and $49.69, with an estimated average price of $45.08. The stock is now traded at around $51.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 15,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF (BKSE)
Total Investment Management Inc added to a holding in BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF by 107.77%. The purchase prices were between $91.82 and $103.02, with an estimated average price of $97.13. The stock is now traded at around $87.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.2%. The holding were 508,197 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)
Total Investment Management Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 73.88%. The purchase prices were between $135.59 and $147.24, with an estimated average price of $142.08. The stock is now traded at around $144.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.74%. The holding were 362,511 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (BKAG)
Total Investment Management Inc added to a holding in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 72.83%. The purchase prices were between $48.75 and $49.54, with an estimated average price of $49.16. The stock is now traded at around $48.056000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.35%. The holding were 980,885 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Silver Trust (SLV)
Total Investment Management Inc added to a holding in iShares Silver Trust by 150.52%. The purchase prices were between $20.3 and $23.42, with an estimated average price of $21.61. The stock is now traded at around $20.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.89%. The holding were 886,646 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Large Cap ETF (VV)
Total Investment Management Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Large Cap ETF by 2844.77%. The purchase prices were between $199.57 and $221.75, with an estimated average price of $213.95. The stock is now traded at around $206.534100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 40,520 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Total Investment Management Inc added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 133.64%. The purchase prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05. The stock is now traded at around $359.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 13,481 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)
Total Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in International Business Machines Corp. The sale prices were between $115.81 and $138.13, with an estimated average price of $125.15.
Here is the complete portfolio of TOTAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. Also check out:
1. TOTAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. TOTAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. TOTAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that TOTAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC keeps buying