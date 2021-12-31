State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys Canadian Pacific Railway, Airbnb Inc, Lucid Group Inc, Sells JD.com Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Enterprise Products Partners LP

Trenton, NJ, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Canadian Pacific Railway, Airbnb Inc, Lucid Group Inc, Rivian Automotive Inc, Vale SA, sells JD.com Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Enterprise Products Partners LP, NetEase Inc, Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D. As of 2021Q4, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 1749 stocks with a total value of $34.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/state+of+new+jersey+common+pension+fund+d/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 9,653,969 shares, 4.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.35% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 4,169,262 shares, 4.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.62% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 266,318 shares, 2.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.07% BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 9,500,471 shares, 2.05% of the total portfolio. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 1,216,072 shares, 1.54% of the total portfolio.

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D initiated holding in Lucid Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.59 and $55.52, with an estimated average price of $38.13. The stock is now traded at around $29.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 245,836 shares as of 2021-12-31.

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D initiated holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. The purchase prices were between $66.43 and $77.89, with an estimated average price of $73.15. The stock is now traded at around $71.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 149,763 shares as of 2021-12-31.

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D initiated holding in Rivian Automotive Inc. The purchase prices were between $89.98 and $172.01, with an estimated average price of $114.72. The stock is now traded at around $63.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 104,442 shares as of 2021-12-31.

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D initiated holding in Coinbase Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $229.31 and $357.39, with an estimated average price of $291.66. The stock is now traded at around $191.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 23,179 shares as of 2021-12-31.

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D initiated holding in Affirm Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $97.37 and $168.52, with an estimated average price of $131.88. The stock is now traded at around $64.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 53,153 shares as of 2021-12-31.

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D initiated holding in Wolfspeed Inc. The purchase prices were between $80.07 and $141.87, with an estimated average price of $112.22. The stock is now traded at around $93.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 69,155 shares as of 2021-12-31.

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D added to a holding in Airbnb Inc by 82.69%. The purchase prices were between $156.38 and $207.21, with an estimated average price of $176.14. The stock is now traded at around $153.505600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 140,579 shares as of 2021-12-31.

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D added to a holding in Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras by 120.75%. The purchase prices were between $9.53 and $11.31, with an estimated average price of $10.56. The stock is now traded at around $13.405000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,088,533 shares as of 2021-12-31.

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D added to a holding in Realty Income Corp by 46.71%. The purchase prices were between $64.16 and $71.97, with an estimated average price of $68.86. The stock is now traded at around $69.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 334,288 shares as of 2021-12-31.

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D added to a holding in Vale SA by 185.57%. The purchase prices were between $11.27 and $14.78, with an estimated average price of $13.27. The stock is now traded at around $15.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 663,949 shares as of 2021-12-31.

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D added to a holding in VMware Inc by 151.52%. The purchase prices were between $110.44 and $167.06, with an estimated average price of $130.75. The stock is now traded at around $128.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 125,120 shares as of 2021-12-31.

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D added to a holding in Royalty Pharma PLC by 93.57%. The purchase prices were between $35.17 and $42.48, with an estimated average price of $38.96. The stock is now traded at around $40.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 201,517 shares as of 2021-12-31.

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1.

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D sold out a holding in Enterprise Products Partners LP. The sale prices were between $20.73 and $24.69, with an estimated average price of $22.42.

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D sold out a holding in Magellan Midstream Partners LP. The sale prices were between $43.99 and $51.44, with an estimated average price of $47.24.

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D sold out a holding in Energy Transfer LP. The sale prices were between $8.15 and $10.19, with an estimated average price of $9.06.

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D sold out a holding in Hess Midstream LP. The sale prices were between $23.88 and $29.04, with an estimated average price of $25.9.