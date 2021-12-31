State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys Canadian Pacific Railway, Airbnb Inc, Lucid Group Inc, Sells JD.com Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Enterprise Products Partners LP

- New Purchases: CP, LCID, RIVN, WOLF, AFRM, COIN, AMWD, ARCB, ACLS, AX, CTS, CVBF, CPE, CVCO, COKE, COLB, ATGE, DDS, ERJ, NPO, FOE, GNW, HLIT, HURN, INDB, JBLU, KAMN, KRG, MNRO, MLI, NWBI, OXM, CDMO, PLXS, RNST, SM, SPWR, TTMI, SKT, TRMK, UCTT, UCBI, UNFI, VGR, WNC, WSBC, WLL, CENTA, TTGT, ARR, AUPH, CCXI, CDXS, AMRC, ZWS, BCC, MNDT, PAGP, AVNS, TBK, CWEN, EVH, LOB, CSWI, GMS, IRTC, AFIN, MGY, EAF, EVOP, FVRR, BRP, DNB, OM, STEP, EBC, MP, OAS, CERT, OPEN, PRCH, OCDX, DOCN, SKIN, OWL, CHPT, CHPT, CANO, SOFI, SOFI, PTRA, PAYO, RYAN, HOOD, RKLB, KD, CPF, CRVL, FCEL, GRC, NBTB, PEBO, TSEM, UHT, AMPH, SPNT, ABTX, NVEI, CGNT, CGNT, JXN, DOUG,
- Added Positions: INDA, TSLA, ABNB, VALE, PBR, O, VMW, SE, CNYA, CTRA, BAP, TCOM, WELL, KIM, RRX, SPG, ROIC, IRT, GLPI, CIO, KRNT, SNAP, VICI, HHR, INMD, RPRX, SNOW, DASH, CIVI, CIVI, FYBR, EWT, DDD, EGHT, ABM, ALE, AMSF, AMN, AKR, ACCO, ATVI, EPAC, ADC, ALKS, ATI, ADS, ACC, AEO, ECOL, THRM, AMKR, ADI, ATR, WTRG, ADM, ABG, ATO, AUDC, ALV, AVA, AVT, AXS, ITUB, CADE, CADE, B, BBBY, BHE, BCRX, BMRN, BKH, BWA, SAM, BYD, BRC, BCO, BRO, BC, CF, CHRW, CALM, CWT, CPT, CAMT, BXMT, CSL, CRI, LUMN, CRL, CCF, CAKE, CHE, LNG, CPK, CHDN, CHCO, CLH, CGNX, COLM, CBU, CMP, CNO, OFC, DECK, DRH, DKS, DISCA, EXP, EGP, EME, ENS, EPC, ESGR, ETR, EPR, EQT, ELS, EQR, EXPE, EXPD, FMC, FDS, FAST, FCNCA, FFIN, FLS, FMX, FL, GRMN, AJRD, GNTX, GTY, GOOD, GPK, ITGR, HRB, EQC, HAE, HAIN, HAL, THG, HE, EHC, HP, HLF, HFWA, MLKN, HSY, HSKA, HXL, HIW, HMN, HRL, HUN, MTCH, IDA, INCY, IART, IDCC, IONS, ITRI, JJSF, ZD, VIAV, JACK, JW.A, KRNY, KLIC, LHCG, LTC, LZB, TBI, SR, LANC, JEF, LBTYA, LECO, LNN, LPSN, MTB, MDC, MDU, MGEE, MTG, MSM, MAR, MTZ, MMS, MED, MRCY, MMSI, MEI, MSTR, MAA, MSEX, MSA, MORN, MYGN, NDAQ, NHI, NOV, NP, NKTR, NBIX, NJR, NYT, NEU, JWN, NWN, NWE, NUS, NUVA, NUAN, ON, OSIS, IOSP, ODP, ODFL, OI, PNM, PZZA, MD, PEGA, PENN, PBCT, PRGO, PNFP, PNW, PII, RL, BPOP, PBH, QCRH, KWR, PWR, ROLL, RLI, RPM, RDN, RJF, REG, RS, RCII, RSG, WRK, ROL, SAIA, SEIC, SJW, SPXC, SIVB, SAFT, SAFM, SGMS, SMG, XPO, SIGI, SHEN, SBNY, SLGN, SLAB, SIRI, SKX, SON, SJI, SWX, STAA, STT, SRCL, STE, SYNA, SNX, AXON, TEX, TTEK, TEVA, TCBI, TPL, TXRH, THO, TKR, TMP, TTC, RIG, THS, TREX, WEN, USPH, UMPQ, UNF, UPS, KMPR, UNM, URBN, VFC, MTN, VLO, VMI, VTR, VSAT, GWW, WDFC, WCN, WST, WAL, WTM, WMB, KTOS, WWW, WWD, WEX, XRX, XLNX, ZION, HEI.A, NEO, POR, QRTEA, MWA, KALU, WNS, CVLT, EBS, KBR, AIMC, EIG, IBKR, ACM, PODD, BGS, AWK, ULTA, ENSG, FTI, IRDM, DAN, NX, LOPE, CDNA, SEM, IOVA, DBRG, ARI, LEA, PEB, CIT, DQ, PDM, HTHT, PRI, GDOT, BWXT, SBRA, BAH, LPLA, TRGP, APTS, EXPI, BKU, PCRX, KMI, RLJ, YNDX, MOS, ZG, ACHC, ZNGA, TRIP, REGI, POST, YELP, ALSN, PSX, FIVE, GMED, SRC, WDAY, PRTA, NCLH, BFAM, APAM, EVTC, PFSI, NSTG, REXR, AGIO, SFM, FOXF, FATE, RNG, ESI, OMF, COMM, BRX, ESNT, LGIH, CHGG, ARMK, HLT, AMC, AAL, OGS, VRNS, MGNI, SABR, NAVI, ZEN, ANET, SAGE, CFG, CYBR, CZR, LBRDA, NVRO, FRPT, NEWR, WK, UE, BOX, SHAK, TLRY, TLRY, NVTA, CHCT, BKI, APLE, WING, ENR, BLD, GKOS, TDOC, CC, LILAK, NTRA, OLLI, FLOW, FCPT, EDIT, WBT, NTLA, NGVT, SITE, RETA, FTV, TWLO, FHB, EVBG, VVV, NTNX, CRSP, AA, LW, VRRM, AYX, FND, CVNA, APPN, JHG, ATUS, JBGS, BKR, RDFN, SPCE, MDB, EYE, APLS, DNLI, ILPT, CDLX, GSHD, CHX, WH, VNE, EPRT, DOMO, ALLK, SONO, CWK, VRT, FTDR, ARVN, ESTC, REZI, YETI, AXNX, FOXA, LYFT, SILK, TW, PD, PINS, TPTX, ZM, BYND, IHRT, CTVA, CHWY, CHNG, ADPT, BBIO, PHR, DT, TXG, NET, DDOG, CRNC, PTON, VIR, BRMK, BILL, BEAM, SDGR, ARNC, ZI, FOUR, AZEK, LPRO, LMND, RKT, DKNG, OSH, NTST, PLTR, ASAN, RADI, LESL, MRVI, BMBL, VMEO, VSCO, GXO, SMIN,
- Reduced Positions: JD, NTES, HYLB, AAPL, MPLX, HYG, ORCL, JPM, GOOG, KBA, AMAT, BIDU, BAC, C, PEAK, HD, LOW, MOG.A, MS, OHI, PG, UNP, LBTYK, CHTR, AAT, HCA, HTA, CONE, DOC, VLRS, CRTO, CTRE, GLOB, SRCE, MMM, AOS, AAON, ACAD, CB, AES, SRPT, AZZ, ANF, RAMP, NSP, AAP, AMG, AFL, AKAM, AIN, Y, LNT, ALL, MO, HES, AEE, AMX, AEP, AEL, AXP, AFG, AMP, ABCB, AMGN, IVZ, NLY, APA, AIRC, AIT, ACGL, ARNA, ARW, ARWR, ASH, AZPN, RIOT, AIZ, AGO, AN, AVY, TFC, BCPC, BK, OZK, BECN, BDX, BDC, BIO, OPCH, BIIB, BLKB, BXP, BSX, EPAY, BMY, BRKL, BRKR, BMTC, CBRE, CBZ, VIAC, CMS, CSX, CBT, CCMP, CPB, COF, CAH, CWST, CASY, CE, CAR, CERN, CHH, CHD, CIEN, CI, CINF, CRUS, CTXS, CLX, TPR, CCEP, CCOI, CTSH, COHR, CL, CMCO, CMA, FIX, CBSH, CMC, NNN, DXC, CAG, CNMD, COP, CNX, STZ, COO, CORT, GLW, CUZ, CACC, CCI, CCK, CFR, CMI, CW, LIVN, CYTK, DHI, XRAY, DTE, DVA, DE, SITC, DVN, DIOD, DLB, DLTR, DPZ, DCI, DOV, DD, LCII, DUK, DRE, DY, EOG, EWBC, EMN, ETN, EMR, OVV, WIRE, PLUS, ERIE, RE, EXEL, FCN, FICO, FARO, FSS, M, FNF, FITB, FBP, FBNC, BUSE, FCF, PACW, FFBC, FHN, FR, FRME, FISV, FLEX, FLO, FLR, FORM, FWRD, FELE, FCX, GATX, TGNA, IT, RHP, GD, GIS, GPC, GABC, GBCI, GPN, GS, GT, GGG, GVA, GEF, GPI, FUL, HNI, HALO, HWC, MNST, LHX, HIG, HAS, HR, HL, HEI, HELE, HSIC, HPQ, HFC, HOLX, HON, HST, HUBG, HUBB, HUM, HBAN, ICUI, IIVI, ITT, IEX, ITW, TT, NSIT, INSM, IPG, ISBC, IRM, SJM, JBL, JKHY, J, JBSS, JCI, JLL, JNPR, KLAC, KAI, K, KMT, KFRC, KRC, KMB, KSS, KFY, KR, LKQ, LH, LRCX, LAMR, LSTR, LEG, LEN, LII, LXP, LGND, BBWI, LNC, LGF.B, LAD, LMT, LPX, MKSI, MAC, TGTX, MAN, MRO, MKL, MLM, MAS, MAT, MATW, MGRC, MCK, MPW, MTH, MLAB, CASH, MET, MTD, MIDD, MBT, MHK, MOH, TAP, MNR, MSI, MUR, VTRS, NCR, NRG, NVR, HOPE, NFG, NATI, NEOG, NTCT, NWL, NXST, NI, NSC, NOC, NVMI, NUE, ORLY, OGE, ORI, OMCL, OMC, ASGN, OFG, ORA, OFIX, OSK, OTTR, OSTK, OMI, PCAR, PCG, PPL, PPBI, PDCO, PRFT, PKI, PDCE, PXD, PIPR, AVNT, PCH, POWI, PFBC, PFG, PGR, PB, STL, PRU, PHM, DGX, QDEL, DORM, RMBS, RPT, RRC, RYN, RNR, RHI, ROK, ROG, RGLD, ONTO, RUSHA, R, SYBT, SBAC, SSB, SLG, SLM, SASR, SBCF, STX, SEE, SMTC, SXT, SHW, SIG, SKY, SWKS, SNA, SBSI, LUV, SWN, TRV, SXI, SHOO, SF, HLIO, SHO, SRDX, SNV, TGT, TGB, TPX, TNC, TXT, TOL, GL, TCBK, TRMB, CUBE, UGI, UMBF, USB, UAA, PAG, UBSI, UDR, URI, X, RTX, UTHR, OLED, UFPI, UHS, UVSP, VLY, VRSN, VRNT, VRTX, VICR, VNO, WPC, WRB, WBA, WASH, WAT, WSO, WTS, WBS, WFC, WDC, WLK, WY, WHR, WSM, WTFC, WEC, WWE, SPB, ZBRA, ZBH, EBAY, IRBT, L, TOWN, CROX, TX, GPRE, PRG, VG, HOMB, PGTI, TNL, EVR, FBMS, HBI, WU, LDOS, AWI, EXLS, DEI, OC, SBH, IPGP, BR, DAL, TRS, FOLD, JAZZ, DFS, TEL, LULU, CIM, KW, MAXR, MRTX, NFBK, CYRX, CELH, AMEH, HI, TNET, KDP, AGNC, DISCK, JBT, RGA, H, DG, TRNO, ST, MXL, CALX, SPSC, PLOW, RCM, FAF, FN, NXPI, PACB, FLT, WD, VC, INN, TROX, HII, MARA, VNET, STAG, AL, MPC, HMST, FBHS, CUBI, GWRE, MTDR, MTSI, VCRA, ENPH, COOP, SUPN, CG, PNR, NBHC, QLYS, AMBA, SSTK, FANG, ALEX, TPH, ENTA, TMHC, SEAS, VOYA, IQV, AHH, COTY, PTCT, CDW, NWSA, AMH, MUSA, SAIC, AR, TWTR, VCYT, TNDM, XNCR, ALLE, ALLY, ITCI, IBP, QTWO, OUT, MC, ARES, SFBS, NEP, TRUP, FWONK, SYF, GWB, KEYS, BOOT, LC, AXTA, LBRDK, STOR, QRVO, SUM, GDDY, VIRT, NSA, UNIT, UNVR, CABO, TRU, GPP, RPD, LITE, GBT, HLI, Z, PEN, MSGS, PFGC, PSTG, TWNK, WSC, HPE, MIME, UA, MGP, RRR, BATRK, LSXMA, LSXMK, ATKR, HRI, KNSL, MEDP, SMPL, ADNT, BL, IIPR, HGV, PK, HLNE, AM, BHF, SWCH, CARG, APG, ALTR, SAIL, CNNE, NMRK, WHD, DBX, ZUO, NVT, INSP, EQH, OBNK, TRTN, BJ, BE, FOCS, TENB, DAVA, ELAN, MNTV, KOD, ACA, LTHM, TWST, ETRN, SWAV, FOX, CLVT, RVLV, AMCR, GO, KRTX, NOVA, NVST, PGNY, SI, SITM, SPT, OTIS, BNL, VNT, DEN, ASO, ARRY, FSR, AIV, LAZR, SHLS, CHK, OGN, DTM,
- Sold Out: BABA, EPD, MMP, KSU, ET, HESM, CQP, XLRN, HRC, VER, COR, AMRS, CSOD, IRWD, KAR, DOOR, ECHO, TREE, SRNE, EBSB, TWO, PRLB, RPAI, SUN, TWOU, SFIX, PPD, MDLA, HCAT, PLMR, LEVI, FUTU, CVET, PAGS, CXP, BAND, CLDR, CADE, CADE, INOV, JRVR, ALG, RVNC, CVA, SAVA, NYMT, MIC, HCSG, FBC, FNB, EFSC, UFS, DCOM, AVAV, CVGW, CSGS, EAT, BDN, BIG, MTOR, MDRX, VCEL, AUB, GLDD, CLR, MLCO, CSII, INT, GHC, WSFS, UTL, XPER, SCL, STMP, SNBR, SCHN, RAVN, MODV, CCSI, XOG, SLVM, LU, IMAB, AGI, GOTU, BCYC, YPF, PTGX, BZUN, BRG,
These are the top 5 holdings of State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 9,653,969 shares, 4.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.35%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 4,169,262 shares, 4.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.62%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 266,318 shares, 2.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.07%
- BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 9,500,471 shares, 2.05% of the total portfolio.
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 1,216,072 shares, 1.54% of the total portfolio.
State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D initiated holding in Lucid Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.59 and $55.52, with an estimated average price of $38.13. The stock is now traded at around $29.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 245,836 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP)
State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D initiated holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. The purchase prices were between $66.43 and $77.89, with an estimated average price of $73.15. The stock is now traded at around $71.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 149,763 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN)
State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D initiated holding in Rivian Automotive Inc. The purchase prices were between $89.98 and $172.01, with an estimated average price of $114.72. The stock is now traded at around $63.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 104,442 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Coinbase Global Inc (COIN)
State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D initiated holding in Coinbase Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $229.31 and $357.39, with an estimated average price of $291.66. The stock is now traded at around $191.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 23,179 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Affirm Holdings Inc (AFRM)
State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D initiated holding in Affirm Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $97.37 and $168.52, with an estimated average price of $131.88. The stock is now traded at around $64.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 53,153 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Wolfspeed Inc (WOLF)
State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D initiated holding in Wolfspeed Inc. The purchase prices were between $80.07 and $141.87, with an estimated average price of $112.22. The stock is now traded at around $93.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 69,155 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)
State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D added to a holding in Airbnb Inc by 82.69%. The purchase prices were between $156.38 and $207.21, with an estimated average price of $176.14. The stock is now traded at around $153.505600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 140,579 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras (PBR)
State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D added to a holding in Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras by 120.75%. The purchase prices were between $9.53 and $11.31, with an estimated average price of $10.56. The stock is now traded at around $13.405000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,088,533 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Realty Income Corp (O)
State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D added to a holding in Realty Income Corp by 46.71%. The purchase prices were between $64.16 and $71.97, with an estimated average price of $68.86. The stock is now traded at around $69.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 334,288 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vale SA (VALE)
State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D added to a holding in Vale SA by 185.57%. The purchase prices were between $11.27 and $14.78, with an estimated average price of $13.27. The stock is now traded at around $15.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 663,949 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: VMware Inc (VMW)
State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D added to a holding in VMware Inc by 151.52%. The purchase prices were between $110.44 and $167.06, with an estimated average price of $130.75. The stock is now traded at around $128.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 125,120 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Royalty Pharma PLC (RPRX)
State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D added to a holding in Royalty Pharma PLC by 93.57%. The purchase prices were between $35.17 and $42.48, with an estimated average price of $38.96. The stock is now traded at around $40.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 201,517 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1.Sold Out: Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD)
State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D sold out a holding in Enterprise Products Partners LP. The sale prices were between $20.73 and $24.69, with an estimated average price of $22.42.Sold Out: Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMP)
State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D sold out a holding in Magellan Midstream Partners LP. The sale prices were between $43.99 and $51.44, with an estimated average price of $47.24.Sold Out: Energy Transfer LP (ET)
State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D sold out a holding in Energy Transfer LP. The sale prices were between $8.15 and $10.19, with an estimated average price of $9.06.Sold Out: (KSU)
State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.Sold Out: Hess Midstream LP (HESM)
State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D sold out a holding in Hess Midstream LP. The sale prices were between $23.88 and $29.04, with an estimated average price of $25.9.
