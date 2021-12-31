Graypoint LLC Buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, Sells SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

New Purchases: SPLV, TIP, RSP, VGIT, SPTM, SRLN, WFCPL.PFD, MU, VGT, SKYY, GWW, FXI, AXTA, GPK, FDX, URBN, DD, RF, BK, LIN, ABNB, GLW, IT, TMO, VRP, WFC, BRO, DVN, ARKG, ADI, ANTM, DOV, CB, HLT, BAM,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, Union Pacific Corp, iShares Russell 1000 ETF, sells SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Graypoint LLC. As of 2021Q4, Graypoint LLC owns 297 stocks with a total value of $954 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 104,412 shares, 5.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 40.52% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 97,642 shares, 4.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.80% iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 114,858 shares, 3.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.03% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 142,629 shares, 3.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.5% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 173,193 shares, 3.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.53%

Graypoint LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.81 and $68.63, with an estimated average price of $64.28. The stock is now traded at around $65.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 18,178 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Graypoint LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $66.02 and $67.06, with an estimated average price of $66.56. The stock is now traded at around $65.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 17,525 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Graypoint LLC initiated holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $126.62 and $129.87, with an estimated average price of $128.15. The stock is now traded at around $126.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 9,052 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Graypoint LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF. The purchase prices were between $150.44 and $163.01, with an estimated average price of $157.71. The stock is now traded at around $154.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 7,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Graypoint LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.79 and $58.74, with an estimated average price of $56.46. The stock is now traded at around $54.908500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 15,145 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Graypoint LLC initiated holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.02 and $45.7, with an estimated average price of $45.41. The stock is now traded at around $45.565000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 17,474 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Graypoint LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 40.52%. The purchase prices were between $428.93 and $479.53, with an estimated average price of $460.12. The stock is now traded at around $449.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 104,412 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Graypoint LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 23.03%. The purchase prices were between $270.63 and $309.52, with an estimated average price of $296.53. The stock is now traded at around $276.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 114,858 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Graypoint LLC added to a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF by 56.63%. The purchase prices were between $147.78 and $176.65, with an estimated average price of $164.65. The stock is now traded at around $160.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 84,856 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Graypoint LLC added to a holding in Union Pacific Corp by 43.27%. The purchase prices were between $205.51 and $251.93, with an estimated average price of $237.68. The stock is now traded at around $244.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 55,218 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Graypoint LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 241.38%. The purchase prices were between $240.61 and $266.02, with an estimated average price of $257.01. The stock is now traded at around $247.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 21,896 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Graypoint LLC added to a holding in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 56.90%. The purchase prices were between $73.48 and $81.95, with an estimated average price of $78.88. The stock is now traded at around $73.405000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 94,297 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Graypoint LLC sold out a holding in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF. The sale prices were between $37.74 and $40.71, with an estimated average price of $39.52.

Graypoint LLC sold out a holding in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF. The sale prices were between $50.24 and $50.38, with an estimated average price of $50.3.

Graypoint LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund. The sale prices were between $80.18 and $87.13, with an estimated average price of $83.98.

Graypoint LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $47.41 and $51.73, with an estimated average price of $49.73.

Graypoint LLC sold out a holding in Bank of Montreal. The sale prices were between $101.1 and $112.3, with an estimated average price of $107.89.

Graypoint LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF. The sale prices were between $50.81 and $56.53, with an estimated average price of $53.86.