Horizon Financial Services, Llc Buys iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF, SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF, Sells BTC iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund, Global X MLP ETF, VANGUARD BD IDX

- New Purchases: SPTS, MO, MGK, XYLD, PNFP, BGS, VMW, BTBT, HSIC, VOD, SMG, CARA,
- Added Positions: SPYV, USHY, SPYG, SPAB, SPDW, SCHA, SCHM, SPEM, SCHP, VCSH, GLDM, SPLB, PGX, EMB, CWB, XLC, XLP, USRT, VMBS, SCHC, XLF, XLV, LOW, AAPL, XLI, XLE, SPMD, XLU, XLB, VT, VOT, VOE, ABBV, SQ, APPS, EFG, EFV, MSOS, SPSM,
- Reduced Positions: IAGG, BND, SPTL, AGGY, VIG, TOTL, USMV, PGHY, MTUM, SHY, ICSH, VUG, VGT, SPLG, FLRN, XLY, TIP, BKLN, EMHY, DEF, CMBS, BAB, SHYG, JPST, VCIT, XLK, SCHR, VZ, DUK, VTIP, TFC, RY, MRVL, DKNG, PFG,
- Sold Out: MLPA, NEA, PULS, UNH, DFAX, CLM, BX, D, MDLZ, NVDA, ENB, USFR, LOWC, PLSE, OXLC, GLAD, HALO, MVIS, GAB, ARR, PINS, NLY, FTSL, OHI, LMND, FVRR, APPN, ECC, NRZ, PFLT, ORC, EAD, AGNC,
These are the top 5 holdings of HORIZON FINANCIAL SERVICES, LLC
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 236,761 shares, 10.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.75%
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV) - 296,331 shares, 7.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.28%
- SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) - 370,045 shares, 6.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.33%
- iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY) - 244,493 shares, 6.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.96%
- Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP) - 133,091 shares, 5.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.11%
Horizon Financial Services, Llc initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.42 and $30.62, with an estimated average price of $30.5. The stock is now traded at around $30.215000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 40,879 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Altria Group Inc (MO)
Horizon Financial Services, Llc initiated holding in Altria Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.64 and $48.7, with an estimated average price of $45.81. The stock is now traded at around $50.965000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD)
Horizon Financial Services, Llc initiated holding in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.93 and $50.17, with an estimated average price of $49. The stock is now traded at around $48.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK)
Horizon Financial Services, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $231.93 and $264.33, with an estimated average price of $253.24. The stock is now traded at around $236.166200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 195 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Bit Digital Inc (BTBT)
Horizon Financial Services, Llc initiated holding in Bit Digital Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.08 and $14.25, with an estimated average price of $9.55. The stock is now traded at around $3.725000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 6,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc (PNFP)
Horizon Financial Services, Llc initiated holding in Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. The purchase prices were between $90.2 and $104.72, with an estimated average price of $97.85. The stock is now traded at around $95.535000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 368 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY)
Horizon Financial Services, Llc added to a holding in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 21.96%. The purchase prices were between $40.2 and $41.24, with an estimated average price of $40.81. The stock is now traded at around $39.966400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 244,493 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW)
Horizon Financial Services, Llc added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 21.49%. The purchase prices were between $34.8 and $37.35, with an estimated average price of $36.26. The stock is now traded at around $34.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 188,135 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA)
Horizon Financial Services, Llc added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 21.09%. The purchase prices were between $97.28 and $109.61, with an estimated average price of $103.15. The stock is now traded at around $92.526000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 61,804 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (CWB)
Horizon Financial Services, Llc added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 26.81%. The purchase prices were between $80.7 and $88.64, with an estimated average price of $84.95. The stock is now traded at around $76.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 25,476 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR (XLP)
Horizon Financial Services, Llc added to a holding in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR by 279.32%. The purchase prices were between $68.33 and $77.11, with an estimated average price of $72.11. The stock is now traded at around $75.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 7,393 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLC)
Horizon Financial Services, Llc added to a holding in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 119.88%. The purchase prices were between $73.48 and $81.95, with an estimated average price of $78.88. The stock is now traded at around $73.405000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 9,877 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Global X MLP ETF (MLPA)
Horizon Financial Services, Llc sold out a holding in Global X MLP ETF. The sale prices were between $32.8 and $38.25, with an estimated average price of $35.6.Sold Out: Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Income Fund (NEA)
Horizon Financial Services, Llc sold out a holding in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Income Fund. The sale prices were between $14.87 and $15.6, with an estimated average price of $15.22.Sold Out: PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS)
Horizon Financial Services, Llc sold out a holding in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $49.45 and $49.51, with an estimated average price of $49.49.Sold Out: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)
Horizon Financial Services, Llc sold out a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The sale prices were between $387.01 and $505.58, with an estimated average price of $454.21.Sold Out: Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX)
Horizon Financial Services, Llc sold out a holding in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The sale prices were between $24.98 and $26.57, with an estimated average price of $25.92.Sold Out: Blackstone Inc (BX)
Horizon Financial Services, Llc sold out a holding in Blackstone Inc. The sale prices were between $110.95 and $148.88, with an estimated average price of $133.86.
