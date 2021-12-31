NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Buys Tesla Inc, Glacier Bancorp Inc, Regal Rexnord Corp, Sells , Cloudera Inc,

- New Purchases: TSLA, RRX, ZWS, CP, CADE, CADE, LAND, ARW, FORM, KBH, UNH, VRTX, REXR,
- Added Positions: GBCI, SSSS,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, MSFT, PG, AXP, CL, ORCL, TMUS, AMZN, JBHT, SJM, MCD, GD, ITW,
- Sold Out: XLRN, CLDR, KSU, STMP, MDP, GDP, CADE, CADE, LPSN, CSII, DRQ, ZIXI, TLGTQ,
For the details of NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/nj+state+employees+deferred+compensation+plan/current-portfolio/portfolio
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 282,800 shares, 6.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.42%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 138,900 shares, 5.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.47%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 7,290 shares, 3.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.49%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 6,385 shares, 2.33% of the total portfolio.
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 82,000 shares, 1.63% of the total portfolio.
NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $928.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 1,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Regal Rexnord Corp (RRX)
NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan initiated holding in Regal Rexnord Corp. The purchase prices were between $130.52 and $171.58, with an estimated average price of $158.74. The stock is now traded at around $158.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 4,905 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Zurn Water Solutions Corp (ZWS)
NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan initiated holding in Zurn Water Solutions Corp. The purchase prices were between $31.28 and $37.9, with an estimated average price of $36.1. The stock is now traded at around $29.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 22,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP)
NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan initiated holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. The purchase prices were between $66.43 and $77.89, with an estimated average price of $73.15. The stock is now traded at around $71.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 8,652 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Cadence Bank (CADE)
NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan initiated holding in Cadence Bank. The purchase prices were between $27.74 and $31.82, with an estimated average price of $30.2. The stock is now traded at around $30.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 16,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Cadence Bank (CADE)
NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan initiated holding in Cadence Bank. The purchase prices were between $27.74 and $31.82, with an estimated average price of $30.2. The stock is now traded at around $30.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 16,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Glacier Bancorp Inc (GBCI)
NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan added to a holding in Glacier Bancorp Inc by 159.42%. The purchase prices were between $53.04 and $59.85, with an estimated average price of $56.65. The stock is now traded at around $51.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 25,942 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: (XLRN)
NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $172.08 and $179.68, with an estimated average price of $174.41.Sold Out: Cloudera Inc (CLDR)
NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan sold out a holding in Cloudera Inc. The sale prices were between $15.98 and $15.99, with an estimated average price of $15.99.Sold Out: (KSU)
NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.Sold Out: (STMP)
NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $329.61 and $329.61, with an estimated average price of $329.61.Sold Out: Cadence Bank (CADE)
NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan sold out a holding in Cadence Bank. The sale prices were between $20.1 and $23.03, with an estimated average price of $22.12.Sold Out: (MDP)
NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $54.43 and $59.07, with an estimated average price of $58.21.
