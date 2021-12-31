NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Buys Tesla Inc, Glacier Bancorp Inc, Regal Rexnord Corp, Sells , Cloudera Inc,

New Purchases: TSLA, RRX, ZWS, CP, CADE, CADE, LAND, ARW, FORM, KBH, UNH, VRTX, REXR,

Trenton, NJ, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Tesla Inc, Glacier Bancorp Inc, Regal Rexnord Corp, Zurn Water Solutions Corp, Canadian Pacific Railway, sells , Cloudera Inc, , Colgate-Palmolive Co, during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan. As of 2021Q4, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan owns 503 stocks with a total value of $795 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 282,800 shares, 6.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.42% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 138,900 shares, 5.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.47% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 7,290 shares, 3.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.49% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 6,385 shares, 2.33% of the total portfolio. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 82,000 shares, 1.63% of the total portfolio.

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $928.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 1,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan initiated holding in Regal Rexnord Corp. The purchase prices were between $130.52 and $171.58, with an estimated average price of $158.74. The stock is now traded at around $158.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 4,905 shares as of 2021-12-31.

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan initiated holding in Zurn Water Solutions Corp. The purchase prices were between $31.28 and $37.9, with an estimated average price of $36.1. The stock is now traded at around $29.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 22,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan initiated holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. The purchase prices were between $66.43 and $77.89, with an estimated average price of $73.15. The stock is now traded at around $71.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 8,652 shares as of 2021-12-31.

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan initiated holding in Cadence Bank. The purchase prices were between $27.74 and $31.82, with an estimated average price of $30.2. The stock is now traded at around $30.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 16,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan added to a holding in Glacier Bancorp Inc by 159.42%. The purchase prices were between $53.04 and $59.85, with an estimated average price of $56.65. The stock is now traded at around $51.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 25,942 shares as of 2021-12-31.

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan sold out a holding in Cloudera Inc. The sale prices were between $15.98 and $15.99, with an estimated average price of $15.99.

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan sold out a holding in Cadence Bank. The sale prices were between $20.1 and $23.03, with an estimated average price of $22.12.

