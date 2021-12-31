Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors, LP Buys Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF, TriState Capital Holdings Inc, PPG Industries Inc, Sells Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc

New Purchases: PPG, STBA, KKR, VZ, AMC, ABT, CSX, ECL, TSLA, IJJ, VNQ, VONG, FCF,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF, TriState Capital Holdings Inc, PPG Industries Inc, S&T Bancorp Inc, KKR Inc, sells Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, Medtronic PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors, LP. As of 2021Q4, Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors, LP owns 153 stocks with a total value of $419 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Federated Hermes Inc (FHI) - 3,240,286 shares, 29.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.52% Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 128,527 shares, 7.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.07% Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 150,518 shares, 5.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.57% iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB) - 177,114 shares, 4.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.34% Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 158,031 shares, 4.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.01%

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors, LP initiated holding in PPG Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $144.01 and $172.44, with an estimated average price of $161.01. The stock is now traded at around $155.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 3,176 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors, LP initiated holding in S&T Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.73 and $32.59, with an estimated average price of $31.1. The stock is now traded at around $30.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 14,807 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors, LP initiated holding in KKR & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $60.27 and $83.4, with an estimated average price of $74.04. The stock is now traded at around $70.305000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 5,250 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors, LP initiated holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.77 and $54.53, with an estimated average price of $52.14. The stock is now traded at around $52.985000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,656 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors, LP initiated holding in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.24 and $45.06, with an estimated average price of $35.13. The stock is now traded at around $15.950900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 10,008 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors, LP initiated holding in Abbott Laboratories. The purchase prices were between $115.53 and $141.46, with an estimated average price of $128.29. The stock is now traded at around $127.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,598 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors, LP added to a holding in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 129.54%. The purchase prices were between $28.67 and $31.28, with an estimated average price of $30.07. The stock is now traded at around $29.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 258,557 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors, LP added to a holding in TriState Capital Holdings Inc by 72.86%. The purchase prices were between $21.44 and $31, with an estimated average price of $28.4. The stock is now traded at around $31.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 59,445 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors, LP added to a holding in Bank of New York Mellon Corp by 30.83%. The purchase prices were between $52.85 and $60.09, with an estimated average price of $57.61. The stock is now traded at around $59.135000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 5,712 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors, LP added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.31%. The purchase prices were between $71.13 and $76.32, with an estimated average price of $74.06. The stock is now traded at around $71.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,198 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors, LP sold out a holding in Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. The sale prices were between $5.36 and $6.91, with an estimated average price of $6.08.

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors, LP sold out a holding in Medtronic PLC. The sale prices were between $99.53 and $127.75, with an estimated average price of $115.4.

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors, LP sold out a holding in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF. The sale prices were between $50.82 and $51.16, with an estimated average price of $50.95.

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors, LP sold out a holding in Fiserv Inc. The sale prices were between $95.55 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $103.27.

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors, LP sold out a holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $124.86 and $141.49, with an estimated average price of $132.44.

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors, LP sold out a holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The sale prices were between $247.21 and $309.96, with an estimated average price of $280.77.