Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors, LP Buys Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF, TriState Capital Holdings Inc, PPG Industries Inc, Sells Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc

- New Purchases: PPG, STBA, KKR, VZ, AMC, ABT, CSX, ECL, TSLA, IJJ, VNQ, VONG, FCF,
- Added Positions: SCHE, TSC, SPDW, SCHX, IJR, GTO, SCHV, IWF, SPLG, SCHM, BK, VOO, IEMG, IEFA, JHML, DIAL, SBUX, FNB, BRK.B, SPY, SUSB, IJH, ESGE, ESGD, LMT, AMZN,
- Reduced Positions: VNLA, FHI, IVV, MUB, VO, VB, VEA, BAC, CSCO, PG, JNJ, DSI, SCHA, FB, PYPL, MA, PEP, GOOGL, V, IWM, JPIN, INTC, XOM, LLY, COP, UNH, PFE, XYL, ABBV, VWO, LOW, AMGN, CVS, COF, CMCSA, ETN, F, HD, JPM, RTX, MKC, SPGI, NVDA, ORCL, MO, ROK, TJX, TMO,
- Sold Out: LOAN, MDT, SCHO, ADBE, FISV, CRM, XLV,
These are the top 5 holdings of Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors, LP
- Federated Hermes Inc (FHI) - 3,240,286 shares, 29.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.52%
- Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 128,527 shares, 7.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.07%
- Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 150,518 shares, 5.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.57%
- iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB) - 177,114 shares, 4.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.34%
- Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 158,031 shares, 4.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.01%
Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors, LP initiated holding in PPG Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $144.01 and $172.44, with an estimated average price of $161.01. The stock is now traded at around $155.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 3,176 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: S&T Bancorp Inc (STBA)
Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors, LP initiated holding in S&T Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.73 and $32.59, with an estimated average price of $31.1. The stock is now traded at around $30.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 14,807 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: KKR & Co Inc (KKR)
Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors, LP initiated holding in KKR & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $60.27 and $83.4, with an estimated average price of $74.04. The stock is now traded at around $70.305000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 5,250 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)
Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors, LP initiated holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.77 and $54.53, with an estimated average price of $52.14. The stock is now traded at around $52.985000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,656 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (AMC)
Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors, LP initiated holding in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.24 and $45.06, with an estimated average price of $35.13. The stock is now traded at around $15.950900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 10,008 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)
Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors, LP initiated holding in Abbott Laboratories. The purchase prices were between $115.53 and $141.46, with an estimated average price of $128.29. The stock is now traded at around $127.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,598 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (SCHE)
Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors, LP added to a holding in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 129.54%. The purchase prices were between $28.67 and $31.28, with an estimated average price of $30.07. The stock is now traded at around $29.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 258,557 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: TriState Capital Holdings Inc (TSC)
Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors, LP added to a holding in TriState Capital Holdings Inc by 72.86%. The purchase prices were between $21.44 and $31, with an estimated average price of $28.4. The stock is now traded at around $31.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 59,445 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK)
Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors, LP added to a holding in Bank of New York Mellon Corp by 30.83%. The purchase prices were between $52.85 and $60.09, with an estimated average price of $57.61. The stock is now traded at around $59.135000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 5,712 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)
Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors, LP added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.31%. The purchase prices were between $71.13 and $76.32, with an estimated average price of $74.06. The stock is now traded at around $71.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,198 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc (LOAN)
Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors, LP sold out a holding in Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. The sale prices were between $5.36 and $6.91, with an estimated average price of $6.08.Sold Out: Medtronic PLC (MDT)
Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors, LP sold out a holding in Medtronic PLC. The sale prices were between $99.53 and $127.75, with an estimated average price of $115.4.Sold Out: Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO)
Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors, LP sold out a holding in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF. The sale prices were between $50.82 and $51.16, with an estimated average price of $50.95.Sold Out: Fiserv Inc (FISV)
Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors, LP sold out a holding in Fiserv Inc. The sale prices were between $95.55 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $103.27.Sold Out: Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV)
Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors, LP sold out a holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $124.86 and $141.49, with an estimated average price of $132.44.Sold Out: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)
Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors, LP sold out a holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The sale prices were between $247.21 and $309.96, with an estimated average price of $280.77.
