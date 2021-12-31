Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Westhampton Capital, LLC Buys Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc, Marriott International Inc, Ingersoll Rand Inc, Sells Moderna Inc, Kyndryl Holdings Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image
Investment company Westhampton Capital, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc, Marriott International Inc, Ingersoll Rand Inc, Dow Inc, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services, sells Moderna Inc, Kyndryl Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Westhampton Capital, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Westhampton Capital, LLC owns 114 stocks with a total value of $163 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Westhampton Capital, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/westhampton+capital%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Westhampton Capital, LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 105,405 shares, 11.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.91%
  2. Carter's Inc (CRI) - 49,900 shares, 3.09% of the total portfolio.
  3. The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 31,682 shares, 3.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.31%
  4. Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 28,807 shares, 2.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.16%
  5. PepsiCo Inc (PEP) - 26,761 shares, 2.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.41%
New Purchase: Marriott International Inc (MAR)

Westhampton Capital, LLC initiated holding in Marriott International Inc. The purchase prices were between $142.5 and $168.39, with an estimated average price of $157.45. The stock is now traded at around $160.925000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,292 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Ingersoll Rand Inc (IR)

Westhampton Capital, LLC initiated holding in Ingersoll Rand Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.89 and $61.87, with an estimated average price of $57.14. The stock is now traded at around $55.825000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 3,391 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (ZIM)

Westhampton Capital, LLC initiated holding in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. The purchase prices were between $43.31 and $58.86, with an estimated average price of $51.3. The stock is now traded at around $66.859900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 3,480 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH)

Westhampton Capital, LLC added to a holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc by 107.66%. The purchase prices were between $118.89 and $151.03, with an estimated average price of $134.39. The stock is now traded at around $122.245000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 4,174 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Dow Inc (DOW)

Westhampton Capital, LLC added to a holding in Dow Inc by 35.12%. The purchase prices were between $52.76 and $60.06, with an estimated average price of $56.99. The stock is now traded at around $59.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 14,197 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Westhampton Capital, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 21.33%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $2968.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 256 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: FedEx Corp (FDX)

Westhampton Capital, LLC added to a holding in FedEx Corp by 39.35%. The purchase prices were between $217.87 and $258.64, with an estimated average price of $240.55. The stock is now traded at around $245.039700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,107 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Moderna Inc (MRNA)

Westhampton Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Moderna Inc. The sale prices were between $225.82 and $368.51, with an estimated average price of $290.69.

Sold Out: Kyndryl Holdings Inc (KD)

Westhampton Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $15.75 and $40.75, with an estimated average price of $21.45.



Here is the complete portfolio of Westhampton Capital, LLC. Also check out:

1. Westhampton Capital, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Westhampton Capital, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Westhampton Capital, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Westhampton Capital, LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus