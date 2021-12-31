Westhampton Capital, LLC Buys Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc, Marriott International Inc, Ingersoll Rand Inc, Sells Moderna Inc, Kyndryl Holdings Inc

New Purchases: MAR, IR, ZIM,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc, Marriott International Inc, Ingersoll Rand Inc, Dow Inc, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services, sells Moderna Inc, Kyndryl Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Westhampton Capital, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Westhampton Capital, LLC owns 114 stocks with a total value of $163 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 105,405 shares, 11.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.91% Carter's Inc (CRI) - 49,900 shares, 3.09% of the total portfolio. The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 31,682 shares, 3.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.31% Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 28,807 shares, 2.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.16% PepsiCo Inc (PEP) - 26,761 shares, 2.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.41%

Westhampton Capital, LLC initiated holding in Marriott International Inc. The purchase prices were between $142.5 and $168.39, with an estimated average price of $157.45. The stock is now traded at around $160.925000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,292 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Westhampton Capital, LLC initiated holding in Ingersoll Rand Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.89 and $61.87, with an estimated average price of $57.14. The stock is now traded at around $55.825000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 3,391 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Westhampton Capital, LLC initiated holding in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. The purchase prices were between $43.31 and $58.86, with an estimated average price of $51.3. The stock is now traded at around $66.859900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 3,480 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Westhampton Capital, LLC added to a holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc by 107.66%. The purchase prices were between $118.89 and $151.03, with an estimated average price of $134.39. The stock is now traded at around $122.245000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 4,174 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Westhampton Capital, LLC added to a holding in Dow Inc by 35.12%. The purchase prices were between $52.76 and $60.06, with an estimated average price of $56.99. The stock is now traded at around $59.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 14,197 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Westhampton Capital, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 21.33%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $2968.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 256 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Westhampton Capital, LLC added to a holding in FedEx Corp by 39.35%. The purchase prices were between $217.87 and $258.64, with an estimated average price of $240.55. The stock is now traded at around $245.039700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,107 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Westhampton Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Moderna Inc. The sale prices were between $225.82 and $368.51, with an estimated average price of $290.69.

Westhampton Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $15.75 and $40.75, with an estimated average price of $21.45.