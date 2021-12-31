Performa Ltd (US), LLC Buys VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF, Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, iShares MSCI Brazil ETF, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, Exelixis Inc

- New Purchases: CSII, TCMD, TRVG, HOFT, INTC, KAR, MRC, ZEN, CWBR, DOCU, ASAN, PSFE,
- Added Positions: ANGL, HYLB, EWZ, VOO, VO, IJR, OTLY, CLOV, RVP, VTGN, SONO, SMAR, DRH, PAHC, BNFT, RIG, TEVA, SCS, POLY,
- Reduced Positions: SPY, ALC, CB, BAM, HDB, VEU, CYBR, IWN, SPLK, ABCM, PSTG, FTI, CLVT, LESL, IEMG, F, EXEL,
- Sold Out: BABA, VIG, HRL, MDLA,
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 227,087 shares, 66.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.98%
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 28,605 shares, 7.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.09%
- BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 46,306 shares, 4.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.75%
- Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF (VBK) - 17,866 shares, 3.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.13%
- Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) - 90,351 shares, 2.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.73%
Performa Ltd (US), LLC initiated holding in Cardiovascular Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.64 and $36.77, with an estimated average price of $26.44. The stock is now traded at around $17.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,325 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: trivago NV (TRVG)
Performa Ltd (US), LLC initiated holding in trivago NV. The purchase prices were between $1.95 and $3.01, with an estimated average price of $2.4. The stock is now traded at around $2.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Tactile Systems Technology Inc (TCMD)
Performa Ltd (US), LLC initiated holding in Tactile Systems Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.98 and $45.41, with an estimated average price of $27.86. The stock is now traded at around $15.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 750 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Asana Inc (ASAN)
Performa Ltd (US), LLC initiated holding in Asana Inc. The purchase prices were between $64.2 and $142.68, with an estimated average price of $105.54. The stock is now traded at around $52.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 25 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: MRC Global Inc (MRC)
Performa Ltd (US), LLC initiated holding in MRC Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.6 and $9.25, with an estimated average price of $7.83. The stock is now traded at around $7.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 150 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: KAR Auction Services Inc (KAR)
Performa Ltd (US), LLC initiated holding in KAR Auction Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.05 and $16.63, with an estimated average price of $15.29. The stock is now traded at around $14.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 150 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL)
Performa Ltd (US), LLC added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 428.44%. The purchase prices were between $32.22 and $33.21, with an estimated average price of $32.71. The stock is now traded at around $31.535000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 59,946 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYLB)
Performa Ltd (US), LLC added to a holding in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 106.08%. The purchase prices were between $38.9 and $39.95, with an estimated average price of $39.49. The stock is now traded at around $38.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 44,834 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (EWZ)
Performa Ltd (US), LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 938.60%. The purchase prices were between $26.52 and $30.93, with an estimated average price of $28.3. The stock is now traded at around $31.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 29,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO)
Performa Ltd (US), LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 44.62%. The purchase prices were between $236.12 and $260.25, with an estimated average price of $250.07. The stock is now traded at around $233.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 6,174 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)
Performa Ltd (US), LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 49.63%. The purchase prices were between $107.97 and $119.54, with an estimated average price of $113.43. The stock is now traded at around $105.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 6,940 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Oatly Group AB (OTLY)
Performa Ltd (US), LLC added to a holding in Oatly Group AB by 800.00%. The purchase prices were between $7.61 and $14.87, with an estimated average price of $10.93. The stock is now traded at around $7.075000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 6,750 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Performa Ltd (US), LLC sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1.Sold Out: Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG)
Performa Ltd (US), LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF. The sale prices were between $153.03 and $172.09, with an estimated average price of $164.33.Sold Out: Hormel Foods Corp (HRL)
Performa Ltd (US), LLC sold out a holding in Hormel Foods Corp. The sale prices were between $41.24 and $49.19, with an estimated average price of $43.93.Sold Out: Medallia Inc (MDLA)
Performa Ltd (US), LLC sold out a holding in Medallia Inc. The sale prices were between $33.9 and $33.99, with an estimated average price of $33.95.
