Mcdonald Partners Llc Buys Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bon, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF, Sells Microsoft Corp, Apple Inc, JPMorgan Chase

- New Purchases: BSJO, ANGL, FALN, SJNK, VIS, XLRE, IVOL, XLI, KRE, XLB, VDC, CGW, SCHD, VNLA, IHI, SOXX, VIGI, VPU, BSJP, STIP, SLQD, XLP, VCR, ESGU, SCHW, IYW, XLK, XLY, CG, USFR, AVB, MRVL, VIOG, VOX, EFV, EFG, IUSB, VMBS, CATH, FHLC, FSTA, BSCN, BIBL, IWB, BNDX, VLUE, XLSR, FDVV, IYJ, SPDW, BSV, BLES, ESGE, IXN, IXG, BLV, FIDU, FNDX, FREL, IYE, LGH, MBB, QQH, COMT, VXUS, BIV, EUSB, IBD, VCIT, DHR, DVN, ODFL, HYG, CRL, SIVB, ZBRA, FTNT, EMB, EZU, FEU, HYLB, IHF, SPMD, TLT, ANSS, AJG, CBRE, EXR, TT, ISRG, BBWI, LPX, TECH, TPX, VMC, WST, HEI.A, TDG, MA, MSCI, KMI, BKI, VVV, BNDC, GWX, JNK, QLC, TLH, USXF, ASML, BDC, BTI, KMX, CSGP, DECK, ECL, EL, FAST, KLAC, MKL, MCO, NFG, OLN, SBAC, LSI, TFX, TREX, TRMB, WCN, VRSK, DG, GNRC, GM, GWRE, KEYS, CABO, TWLO, BL, ZS, JMIA, CRWD, DDOG, UPST, MNDY, BIL, IGSB, DJP, DMXF, ESGD, ESML, GLD, HYGV, HYS, IEF, IGBH, IQLT, IWP, MGK, PDBC, PPA, QUAL, SPLB, SPLV, SUSB, TILT, TLTD, VAW, VOT, FLWS, ALE, AMN, AZZ, AEIS, AMG, AIN, ALGN, AMED, AMX, ATR, AZPN, TFC, BCE, BLL, BBVA, B, BHLB, BIO, BXP, EPAY, AZTA, CRH, CTRA, CALM, CAMP, CM, CSL, CCL, CRI, CHE, CIEN, CNS, FIX, CAG, DBI, DSX, DLR, D, DPZ, DY, E, LLY, ERJ, ENB, EEFT, FCN, PACW, FLS, GIS, EVRI, GGAL, HSC, EHC, HLF, HURN, MTCH, IBN, IIVI, ING, IEX, INTU, ITRI, KBH, KNX, LAD, MATW, MMS, MGRC, MRCY, MMSI, MTH, MT, MPWR, MNRO, NCR, NSSC, NDAQ, NGG, NWL, NWE, NVO, NUS, OXY, OMCL, ASGN, TLK, PPL, PPBI, MD, PRFT, PXD, PBH, PEG, RRC, O, RELX, RF, ROG, ROP, ONTO, RUTH, SKM, SLM, SSL, SBNY, SO, EQNR, STRL, TTM, TTEC, TDY, TS, XPER, TCBI, TXRH, TTE, TRP, ACIW, THS, UBS, UL, UFPI, WSFS, WBA, WMB, WWW, WWE, OPRX, TX, EVR, DAC, EXLS, KBR, AER, IPGP, AIMC, DAL, INFN, MASI, MELI, AGI, APPS, SLRC, ADUS, AMPH, KRA, KKR, NXPI, GMAB, EXPI, BKU, TROX, ACHC, MTSI, SUPN, NOW, GMED, NBHC, QLYS, FANG, ICLR, APAM, NVEE, VOYA, ECOM, FOXF, VLRS, VEEV, WIX, CHGG, NMIH, MBUU, KN, MGNI, FFWM, ACB, CTLT, HQY, CHRS, UPLD, WK, BOX, TLRY, TLRY, ETSY, SHOP, CHCT, BLD, TRU, HLI, WSC, MIME, TEAM, FTV, KNSL, MEDP, SMPL, COUP, SNAP, OKTA, JBGS, PETQ, CARG, SE, ALC, UBER, BCYC, NET, BNTX, BRP, SITM, SPT, ZI, LPRO, OAS, GLBE, INST, INST, AMPL, OLPX, BAR, BBCA, BBJP, BCI, BOTZ, BWX, CWI, EBND, EFAV, EMXC, EWL, FISR, FITE, FLOT, GLDM, GQRE, GUNR, GXC, HYEM, IEUR, IGLB, IPAC, IVE, IWO, IWS, IXJ, IYT, JIG, KEMX, KWEB, KXI, LQDH, MCHI, MDY, MXI, NFRA, OIH, RWX, SCHP, SCZ, SHV, SIMS, SPIP, SPTL, SPTS, SUB, TLTE, USHY, VGIT, VGK, VNQI, VSS,
- Added Positions: USMV, VGT, XLV, VHT, VFH, CRM, F, VO, ITW, EFA,
- Reduced Positions: MSFT, AAPL, VIG, ADBE, IEFA, VOO, PFE, TMO, CVX, AMGN, PEP, SHW, SPY, IJR, AMZN, ILMN, GILD, IEMG, TIP, XOM, CCI, USB, MMM, GOOGL, MRK, AGG, IVV, ABBV, T, VZ, LMT, IT, AMT, NVDA, UNH, KO, QCOM, FB, NKE, CLF, LIN, IWD, VNQ, ADI, UNP, VOD, XLE, SHYG, HBAN, CWB, NFLX, VUG, GOOG, SHY, IWM, VXF, BMY, VONV, SPYG, DEO, TGT, QQQ, AMD, VB, ZTS, SRLN, CARR, IWF, LQD, AEP, IDXX, IVW, PG, VTWO, ALB, DUK, KMB, SPSM, ABB, MUB, TSLA, FNCL, IJT, IWN, SPEM, VONG, SPGI, VCSH, VWO, V, VTV, PM, BND, VEA, GOVT, VTI,
- Sold Out: JPM, BRK.B, ETN, ICSH, ROKU, DIS, LHX, ITOT, RTX, PNR, JNJ, CSCO, CVS, HON, IUSG, ORCL, IJH, UPS, AMBA, SJM, ACN, TSCO, TXN, PSX, VFC, URTH, HY, BF.B, INTC, FVD, BX, MAR, NEE, PGX, XYL, IBM, WM, ADPT, VIAC, HD, LVS, WDFC, FOXA, ABT, LITE, LOW, MCD, MS, BDX, PKG, ADP, BLK, C, BABA, EMR, GS, WMT, SONO, ARKK, STZ, AFL, COST, MDT, J, WEN, MSGS, GLW, CFBK, CLX, GD, HOG, JEPI, NDSN, RDS.B, CMCSA, PKBK, WRK, MPC, APD, FDS, MSI, SBUX, BAC, COP, PII, UAA, PFF, ADSK, BSX, PAYX, PFG, GWW, CB, NSC, FDN, SPYV, DISCA, MDLZ, ES, PNC, STX, MLCO, DBC, FPE, VIOO, CL, DLB, SUN, BLCN, FNX, VOOG, XLF, NUE, AVGO, IBB, IVOO, MEAR, BA, CGC, DOW, LEAD, PSP, VOOV, VTIP, CI, CEQP, LRCX, PPG, WEC, GDDY, OTIS, KEY, FGBI, MWA, TEL, MPLX, TWTR, PYPL, UA, IGIB, DGRO, IUSV, QCLN, DRI, NGVT, MSGE, FIXD, IJJ, GSK, VRTX, AWK, DKNG, SPLG, CCK, EQIX, LECO, NC, PH, STE, FLUX, TMUS, POST, IJK, IJS, LMBS, VBR, BCS, CSX, CHD, WOLF, DE, FITB, HSBC, HP, PFS, SMG, LSXMK, BCEL, FPXI, VTRS, ONB, TXMD, BLE, ACRE, MTBC, SAN, LYG, SPPI, SDS, NOK, DBRG, KD,
- BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 87,081 shares, 6.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 458.64%
- Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bon (BSJO) - 255,317 shares, 5.91% of the total portfolio. New Position
- VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) - 149,564 shares, 4.57% of the total portfolio. New Position
- iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) - 153,941 shares, 4.27% of the total portfolio. New Position
- SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (SJNK) - 158,723 shares, 3.99% of the total portfolio. New Position
Mcdonald Partners Llc initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bon. The purchase prices were between $24.45 and $24.96, with an estimated average price of $24.72. The stock is now traded at around $24.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.91%. The holding were 255,317 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL)
Mcdonald Partners Llc initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.22 and $33.21, with an estimated average price of $32.71. The stock is now traded at around $31.535000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.57%. The holding were 149,564 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN)
Mcdonald Partners Llc initiated holding in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.31 and $30.2, with an estimated average price of $29.76. The stock is now traded at around $28.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.27%. The holding were 153,941 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (SJNK)
Mcdonald Partners Llc initiated holding in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.72 and $27.21, with an estimated average price of $26.99. The stock is now traded at around $26.735000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.99%. The holding were 158,723 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Industrials ETF (VIS)
Mcdonald Partners Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Industrials ETF. The purchase prices were between $189.13 and $206.87, with an estimated average price of $199.52. The stock is now traded at around $189.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.45%. The holding were 18,349 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) (XLRE)
Mcdonald Partners Llc initiated holding in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The). The purchase prices were between $44.24 and $51.81, with an estimated average price of $47.81. The stock is now traded at around $47.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.65%. The holding were 55,202 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV)
Mcdonald Partners Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 458.64%. The purchase prices were between $73.05 and $81.04, with an estimated average price of $77.29. The stock is now traded at around $75.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.36%. The holding were 87,081 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT)
Mcdonald Partners Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1262.72%. The purchase prices were between $396.28 and $466.1, with an estimated average price of $439.09. The stock is now traded at around $418.031000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.58%. The holding were 9,103 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV)
Mcdonald Partners Llc added to a holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR by 1301.33%. The purchase prices were between $124.86 and $141.49, with an estimated average price of $132.44. The stock is now traded at around $130.695000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.67%. The holding were 22,099 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT)
Mcdonald Partners Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 858.23%. The purchase prices were between $242.95 and $267.51, with an estimated average price of $254.47. The stock is now traded at around $243.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.42%. The holding were 10,943 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH)
Mcdonald Partners Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Financials ETF by 754.46%. The purchase prices were between $92.72 and $100.42, with an estimated average price of $97.06. The stock is now traded at around $95.565000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.23%. The holding were 28,146 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)
Mcdonald Partners Llc added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 185.86%. The purchase prices were between $247.21 and $309.96, with an estimated average price of $280.77. The stock is now traded at around $229.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 5,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)
Mcdonald Partners Llc sold out a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The sale prices were between $153.94 and $171.78, with an estimated average price of $164.11.Sold Out: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)
Mcdonald Partners Llc sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $273.64 and $300.17, with an estimated average price of $286.71.Sold Out: Eaton Corp PLC (ETN)
Mcdonald Partners Llc sold out a holding in Eaton Corp PLC. The sale prices were between $148.36 and $174.66, with an estimated average price of $166.07.Sold Out: BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH)
Mcdonald Partners Llc sold out a holding in BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $50.36 and $50.44, with an estimated average price of $50.4.Sold Out: Roku Inc (ROKU)
Mcdonald Partners Llc sold out a holding in Roku Inc. The sale prices were between $203.94 and $344.46, with an estimated average price of $267.9.Sold Out: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
Mcdonald Partners Llc sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $142.15 and $177.71, with an estimated average price of $161.
