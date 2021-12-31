Carderock Capital Management Inc Buys PerkinElmer Inc, Edwards Lifesciences Corp, TE Connectivity, Sells Becton, Dickinson and Co, AptarGroup Inc, Fair Isaac Corp

- New Purchases: SCHX, DLR, VEA, IRT, APTS,
- Added Positions: PKI, EW, TEL, EXR, FTNT, MSFT, GNRC, MCO, ENPH, CDNS, ABT, LRCX, AKAM, GOOGL, ADBE, TMO, EL, ITW, LH, DHR, JPM, CTAS, HON, NEE, SPGI, MKC, EQIX, INTU, AMT, MA, INTC, ECL, HD, AME, COST, XOM, BRK.B, BCPC, SHW, WCN, SEDG, GOOG, APD, CVX, TFC, CSCO, AMZN, GRMN,
- Reduced Positions: FISV, ACN, APH, CSGP, ORLY, PG, UNH,
- Sold Out: BDX, ATR, FICO, TMUS, PYPL, AMGN, DIS, SBUX, NFLX, PNC, XLV, MRK, IT, BMY, NVO, BAM, TRV, RTX, NSC, MMM, MCHP, CVS, MCD, PEP, LOW, V, CNI, D, DHI, XLF, XLU, AJG, WAT, USB, UPS, VZ, LULU, CARR, MFC, IBM, PANW, FB, IVV, ETN, KBE, VAC, T, CTVA, KHC, FTV, CVET, DOW, UNP, OTIS, VNT, IJR, ABB, MSI, CTXS, KO, CMCSA, DLTR, CAT, LHX, HSIC, HUBB, PSX, NOC, PSA, QCOM, CHKP, VLO, AZO, TSLA, MPC,
These are the top 5 holdings of CARDEROCK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 143,106 shares, 6.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.57%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 47,156 shares, 3.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.91%
- Accenture PLC (ACN) - 34,543 shares, 3.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.59%
- Intuit Inc (INTU) - 21,408 shares, 3.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.90%
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 19,354 shares, 3.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.73%
Carderock Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $103.39 and $114.55, with an estimated average price of $110.61. The stock is now traded at around $106.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 4,530 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)
Carderock Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.69 and $52.14, with an estimated average price of $50.68. The stock is now traded at around $48.865000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 7,229 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Digital Realty Trust Inc (DLR)
Carderock Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.73 and $176.87, with an estimated average price of $160.65. The stock is now traded at around $148.235000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Independence Realty Trust Inc (IRT)
Carderock Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Independence Realty Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.65 and $25.83, with an estimated average price of $23.75. The stock is now traded at around $22.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 10,125 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Preferred Apartment Communities Inc (APTS)
Carderock Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.08 and $18.06, with an estimated average price of $13.8. The stock is now traded at around $16.565000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 11,950 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: PerkinElmer Inc (PKI)
Carderock Capital Management Inc added to a holding in PerkinElmer Inc by 265.95%. The purchase prices were between $166.66 and $201.06, with an estimated average price of $181.03. The stock is now traded at around $170.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 29,869 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW)
Carderock Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp by 48.58%. The purchase prices were between $106.37 and $130.68, with an estimated average price of $116.86. The stock is now traded at around $107.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 65,820 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: TE Connectivity Ltd (TEL)
Carderock Capital Management Inc added to a holding in TE Connectivity Ltd by 803.26%. The purchase prices were between $140.29 and $166.05, with an estimated average price of $154.93. The stock is now traded at around $142.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 16,611 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Extra Space Storage Inc (EXR)
Carderock Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Extra Space Storage Inc by 248.64%. The purchase prices were between $167.89 and $226.73, with an estimated average price of $199.01. The stock is now traded at around $195.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 12,666 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Fortinet Inc (FTNT)
Carderock Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Fortinet Inc by 23.38%. The purchase prices were between $288.87 and $367.67, with an estimated average price of $329.9. The stock is now traded at around $294.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 20,408 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC)
Carderock Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Generac Holdings Inc by 33.12%. The purchase prices were between $341.3 and $505.8, with an estimated average price of $414.31. The stock is now traded at around $277.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 11,808 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Becton, Dickinson and Co (BDX)
Carderock Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co. The sale prices were between $235.83 and $257.21, with an estimated average price of $245.62.Sold Out: AptarGroup Inc (ATR)
Carderock Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in AptarGroup Inc. The sale prices were between $113.67 and $134.45, with an estimated average price of $124.39.Sold Out: Fair Isaac Corp (FICO)
Carderock Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Fair Isaac Corp. The sale prices were between $345.62 and $439.63, with an estimated average price of $396.82.Sold Out: T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)
Carderock Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in T-Mobile US Inc. The sale prices were between $106.72 and $125.46, with an estimated average price of $117.52.Sold Out: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Carderock Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83.Sold Out: Amgen Inc (AMGN)
Carderock Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Amgen Inc. The sale prices were between $198.88 and $227.6, with an estimated average price of $211.1.
