Carderock Capital Management Inc Buys PerkinElmer Inc, Edwards Lifesciences Corp, TE Connectivity, Sells Becton, Dickinson and Co, AptarGroup Inc, Fair Isaac Corp

Chevy Chase, MD, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys PerkinElmer Inc, Edwards Lifesciences Corp, TE Connectivity, Extra Space Storage Inc, Fortinet Inc, sells Becton, Dickinson and Co, AptarGroup Inc, Fair Isaac Corp, T-Mobile US Inc, Fiserv Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Carderock Capital Management Inc. As of 2021Q4, Carderock Capital Management Inc owns 79 stocks with a total value of $416 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 143,106 shares, 6.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.57% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 47,156 shares, 3.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.91% Accenture PLC (ACN) - 34,543 shares, 3.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.59% Intuit Inc (INTU) - 21,408 shares, 3.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.90% Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 19,354 shares, 3.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.73%

Carderock Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $103.39 and $114.55, with an estimated average price of $110.61. The stock is now traded at around $106.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 4,530 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Carderock Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.69 and $52.14, with an estimated average price of $50.68. The stock is now traded at around $48.865000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 7,229 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Carderock Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.73 and $176.87, with an estimated average price of $160.65. The stock is now traded at around $148.235000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Carderock Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Independence Realty Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.65 and $25.83, with an estimated average price of $23.75. The stock is now traded at around $22.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 10,125 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Carderock Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.08 and $18.06, with an estimated average price of $13.8. The stock is now traded at around $16.565000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 11,950 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Carderock Capital Management Inc added to a holding in PerkinElmer Inc by 265.95%. The purchase prices were between $166.66 and $201.06, with an estimated average price of $181.03. The stock is now traded at around $170.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 29,869 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Carderock Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp by 48.58%. The purchase prices were between $106.37 and $130.68, with an estimated average price of $116.86. The stock is now traded at around $107.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 65,820 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Carderock Capital Management Inc added to a holding in TE Connectivity Ltd by 803.26%. The purchase prices were between $140.29 and $166.05, with an estimated average price of $154.93. The stock is now traded at around $142.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 16,611 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Carderock Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Extra Space Storage Inc by 248.64%. The purchase prices were between $167.89 and $226.73, with an estimated average price of $199.01. The stock is now traded at around $195.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 12,666 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Carderock Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Fortinet Inc by 23.38%. The purchase prices were between $288.87 and $367.67, with an estimated average price of $329.9. The stock is now traded at around $294.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 20,408 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Carderock Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Generac Holdings Inc by 33.12%. The purchase prices were between $341.3 and $505.8, with an estimated average price of $414.31. The stock is now traded at around $277.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 11,808 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Carderock Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co. The sale prices were between $235.83 and $257.21, with an estimated average price of $245.62.

Carderock Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in AptarGroup Inc. The sale prices were between $113.67 and $134.45, with an estimated average price of $124.39.

Carderock Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Fair Isaac Corp. The sale prices were between $345.62 and $439.63, with an estimated average price of $396.82.

Carderock Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in T-Mobile US Inc. The sale prices were between $106.72 and $125.46, with an estimated average price of $117.52.

Carderock Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83.

Carderock Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Amgen Inc. The sale prices were between $198.88 and $227.6, with an estimated average price of $211.1.