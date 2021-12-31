Founders Circle Capital LLC Buys GitLab Inc, Monday.Com, HashiCorp Inc, Sells DoorDash Inc, Confluent Inc, Accolade Inc

New Purchases: GTLB, MNDY, HCP,

GTLB, MNDY, HCP, Reduced Positions: CFLT, ACCD,

CFLT, ACCD, Sold Out: DASH,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys GitLab Inc, Monday.Com, HashiCorp Inc, sells DoorDash Inc, Confluent Inc, Accolade Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Founders Circle Capital LLC. As of 2021Q4, Founders Circle Capital LLC owns 13 stocks with a total value of $253 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Founders Circle Capital LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/founders+circle+capital+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

GitLab Inc (GTLB) - 584,569 shares, 20.09% of the total portfolio. New Position Robinhood Markets Inc (HOOD) - 2,530,777 shares, 17.76% of the total portfolio. BARK Inc (BARK) - 7,943,303 shares, 13.24% of the total portfolio. UiPath Inc (PATH) - 554,540 shares, 9.45% of the total portfolio. Okta Inc (OKTA) - 89,470 shares, 7.92% of the total portfolio.

Founders Circle Capital LLC initiated holding in GitLab Inc. The purchase prices were between $72.75 and $130.88, with an estimated average price of $102.11. The stock is now traded at around $63.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 20.09%. The holding were 584,569 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Founders Circle Capital LLC initiated holding in Monday.Com Ltd. The purchase prices were between $271.62 and $444.7, with an estimated average price of $341.22. The stock is now traded at around $200.565000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.58%. The holding were 62,122 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Founders Circle Capital LLC initiated holding in HashiCorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $80 and $97.6, with an estimated average price of $87.14. The stock is now traded at around $67.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.84%. The holding were 79,018 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Founders Circle Capital LLC sold out a holding in DoorDash Inc. The sale prices were between $144.44 and $245.97, with an estimated average price of $188.51.