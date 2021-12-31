Smith Anglin Financial, LLC Buys iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy E, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF, Sells iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF, iShares Short-Te

- New Purchases: AOA, IAK, BUG, XLE, JMST, XEL, TNA, TYL, SO, UNP, OLED, ADP, AVGO, QCOM, SLV, DOV, BLDR, NAK,
- Added Positions: CMDY, IVE, IJH, IVV, DBEF, IJJ, IVW, IJK, IEFA, MOAT, VIG, ACWI, IJR, IJS, IJT, SYLD, MGI, PFE, ABT, MSFT, NEE, BA, INVH, EFA, XLG, NCLH, GOOGL, AMD, CCL, CVX, DHR, FDX, SBUX, BX, GM, FB, ABBV, V, HD, DOW, EZU, KO, DVY, BRK.B, BAC, MO,
- Reduced Positions: IEMG, AAPL, AMZN, MUB, ARKK, LUV, SCHX, SCHV, DIA, SCHF, MDYV, SCHG, JPST, NKE, SCHB, MDYG, GLD, SCHA, QQQ, SCHM, ARKW, ARKG, COST, XOM, OSTK, PEP, PG, DIS, DAL, ARKQ, MA, COIN, AGG, DLR, SLYG, PSLV, ISTB, HYG, VZ, FDN, IGIB, NVDA, JNJ, BSV, VWO,
- Sold Out: SCHE, SUB, PAGS, T, VBR, UP, NNDM, HBP,
- iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 150,362 shares, 7.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.02%
- iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy E (CMDY) - 718,438 shares, 6.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 506.38%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 67,010 shares, 5.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.21%
- Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD) - 477,950 shares, 5.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.54%
- iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 352,212 shares, 5.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.55%
Smith Anglin Financial, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF. The purchase prices were between $68.95 and $73.05, with an estimated average price of $71.6. The stock is now traded at around $69.620300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 11,676 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Global X The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG)
Smith Anglin Financial, LLC initiated holding in Global X The Global X Cybersecurity ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.65 and $34.66, with an estimated average price of $32.07. The stock is now traded at around $28.400500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 19,387 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (IAK)
Smith Anglin Financial, LLC initiated holding in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF. The purchase prices were between $77.35 and $84.44, with an estimated average price of $82.06. The stock is now traded at around $84.295000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 7,810 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST)
Smith Anglin Financial, LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.97 and $51.07, with an estimated average price of $51.02. The stock is now traded at around $50.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 6,447 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)
Smith Anglin Financial, LLC initiated holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $53.01 and $58.38, with an estimated average price of $55.93. The stock is now traded at around $66.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 6,678 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Southern Co (SO)
Smith Anglin Financial, LLC initiated holding in Southern Co. The purchase prices were between $61.1 and $68.58, with an estimated average price of $63.82. The stock is now traded at around $69.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,233 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy E (CMDY)
Smith Anglin Financial, LLC added to a holding in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy E by 506.38%. The purchase prices were between $47.35 and $52.62, with an estimated average price of $50.4. The stock is now traded at around $53.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.08%. The holding were 718,438 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)
Smith Anglin Financial, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 31.47%. The purchase prices were between $107.97 and $119.54, with an estimated average price of $113.43. The stock is now traded at around $105.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 39,764 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: MoneyGram International Inc (MGI)
Smith Anglin Financial, LLC added to a holding in MoneyGram International Inc by 49.39%. The purchase prices were between $5.2 and $8.39, with an estimated average price of $6.86. The stock is now traded at around $8.545000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 136,043 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)
Smith Anglin Financial, LLC added to a holding in Abbott Laboratories by 84.20%. The purchase prices were between $115.53 and $141.46, with an estimated average price of $128.29. The stock is now traded at around $127.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,688 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Pfizer Inc (PFE)
Smith Anglin Financial, LLC added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 90.86%. The purchase prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81. The stock is now traded at around $52.705000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 10,070 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Invitation Homes Inc (INVH)
Smith Anglin Financial, LLC added to a holding in Invitation Homes Inc by 96.96%. The purchase prices were between $38.42 and $45.34, with an estimated average price of $41.41. The stock is now traded at around $41.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 11,528 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (SCHE)
Smith Anglin Financial, LLC sold out a holding in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF. The sale prices were between $28.67 and $31.28, with an estimated average price of $30.07.Sold Out: iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (SUB)
Smith Anglin Financial, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $107.19 and $107.42, with an estimated average price of $107.31.Sold Out: PagSeguro Digital Ltd (PAGS)
Smith Anglin Financial, LLC sold out a holding in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. The sale prices were between $24.15 and $49.43, with an estimated average price of $32.06.Sold Out: AT&T Inc (T)
Smith Anglin Financial, LLC sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71.Sold Out: Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR)
Smith Anglin Financial, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF. The sale prices were between $167.6 and $184.48, with an estimated average price of $176.83.Sold Out: Wheels Up Experience Inc (UP)
Smith Anglin Financial, LLC sold out a holding in Wheels Up Experience Inc. The sale prices were between $4.15 and $8.1, with an estimated average price of $5.78.
