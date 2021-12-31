Smith Anglin Financial, LLC Buys iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy E, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF, Sells iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF, iShares Short-Te

New Purchases: AOA, IAK, BUG, XLE, JMST, XEL, TNA, TYL, SO, UNP, OLED, ADP, AVGO, QCOM, SLV, DOV, BLDR, NAK,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy E, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF, iShares U.S. Insurance ETF, Global X The Global X Cybersecurity ETF, sells iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF, iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, PagSeguro Digital during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Smith Anglin Financial, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Smith Anglin Financial, LLC owns 144 stocks with a total value of $585 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Smith Anglin Financial, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/smith+anglin+financial%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 150,362 shares, 7.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.02% iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy E (CMDY) - 718,438 shares, 6.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 506.38% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 67,010 shares, 5.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.21% Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD) - 477,950 shares, 5.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.54% iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 352,212 shares, 5.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.55%

Smith Anglin Financial, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF. The purchase prices were between $68.95 and $73.05, with an estimated average price of $71.6. The stock is now traded at around $69.620300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 11,676 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Smith Anglin Financial, LLC initiated holding in Global X The Global X Cybersecurity ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.65 and $34.66, with an estimated average price of $32.07. The stock is now traded at around $28.400500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 19,387 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Smith Anglin Financial, LLC initiated holding in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF. The purchase prices were between $77.35 and $84.44, with an estimated average price of $82.06. The stock is now traded at around $84.295000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 7,810 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Smith Anglin Financial, LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.97 and $51.07, with an estimated average price of $51.02. The stock is now traded at around $50.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 6,447 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Smith Anglin Financial, LLC initiated holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $53.01 and $58.38, with an estimated average price of $55.93. The stock is now traded at around $66.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 6,678 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Smith Anglin Financial, LLC initiated holding in Southern Co. The purchase prices were between $61.1 and $68.58, with an estimated average price of $63.82. The stock is now traded at around $69.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,233 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Smith Anglin Financial, LLC added to a holding in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy E by 506.38%. The purchase prices were between $47.35 and $52.62, with an estimated average price of $50.4. The stock is now traded at around $53.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.08%. The holding were 718,438 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Smith Anglin Financial, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 31.47%. The purchase prices were between $107.97 and $119.54, with an estimated average price of $113.43. The stock is now traded at around $105.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 39,764 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Smith Anglin Financial, LLC added to a holding in MoneyGram International Inc by 49.39%. The purchase prices were between $5.2 and $8.39, with an estimated average price of $6.86. The stock is now traded at around $8.545000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 136,043 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Smith Anglin Financial, LLC added to a holding in Abbott Laboratories by 84.20%. The purchase prices were between $115.53 and $141.46, with an estimated average price of $128.29. The stock is now traded at around $127.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,688 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Smith Anglin Financial, LLC added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 90.86%. The purchase prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81. The stock is now traded at around $52.705000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 10,070 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Smith Anglin Financial, LLC added to a holding in Invitation Homes Inc by 96.96%. The purchase prices were between $38.42 and $45.34, with an estimated average price of $41.41. The stock is now traded at around $41.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 11,528 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Smith Anglin Financial, LLC sold out a holding in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF. The sale prices were between $28.67 and $31.28, with an estimated average price of $30.07.

Smith Anglin Financial, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $107.19 and $107.42, with an estimated average price of $107.31.

Smith Anglin Financial, LLC sold out a holding in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. The sale prices were between $24.15 and $49.43, with an estimated average price of $32.06.

Smith Anglin Financial, LLC sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71.

Smith Anglin Financial, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF. The sale prices were between $167.6 and $184.48, with an estimated average price of $176.83.

Smith Anglin Financial, LLC sold out a holding in Wheels Up Experience Inc. The sale prices were between $4.15 and $8.1, with an estimated average price of $5.78.