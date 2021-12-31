Sfmg, Llc Buys iShares U.S. Dividend and Buyback ETF, Global X The Global X Thematic Growth ETF, Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF, Sells ISHARES TRUST, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Aberdeen Standard Physical Gold Shares ETF

New Purchases: DIVB, SSUS, KMI, IRT, GILD, MMM, CP, ENB, BLDR, QCOM, WMB, CCI, AEP, DOW, DUK, PXD, HDV, SO, OKE, XHB, OMF, OMC, SCHW, DIA, IWF, STWD, TRGP, TFC, UL, ZIM, EPRPE.PFD, AAL, ADI, BCE, BOKF, C, CRK, D, EOG, NEM, FTEC, HPQ, HBAN, INFO, TIP, LIN, NGG, ORGN,

DIVB, SSUS, KMI, IRT, GILD, MMM, CP, ENB, BLDR, QCOM, WMB, CCI, AEP, DOW, DUK, PXD, HDV, SO, OKE, XHB, OMF, OMC, SCHW, DIA, IWF, STWD, TRGP, TFC, UL, ZIM, EPRPE.PFD, AAL, ADI, BCE, BOKF, C, CRK, D, EOG, NEM, FTEC, HPQ, HBAN, INFO, TIP, LIN, NGG, ORGN, Added Positions: IVV, QUS, IVOL, GSLC, GXTG, AAPL, SPHQ, CRM, ATO, MOAT, VZ, IGV, FPE, PFXF, CIBR, FIW, BTI, XOM, BLOK, WMT, CSCO, PEG, ICE, CSX, CMCSA, CBRE, RTX, KO, CVX, VEEV, MCD, MRK, AMAT, TMO, HON, DVY, PEP, PFE, PM, FSK, SBUX, ABBV, VMW, VRTX, DRI, GIS, HD, T, VOO, DOC, GOOGL, INTC, V, ORCL, NVDA, TJX, NEP, IBM, TT, LMT, BLK, BMY, KMB, TWLO, VGT, IYC, CLX, LUV, WDC, TGT, TSE, UNP, UNH, VIG, WELL, DLR, BABA, AMLP, MO, AMGN, NLY, BAC, DSU, BA, LNG, DE, DVN, SUNS, GE, GNUS, JNJ, JPM, LLY, MPC, NOC, PAYX, PG, STX, XLP,

IVV, QUS, IVOL, GSLC, GXTG, AAPL, SPHQ, CRM, ATO, MOAT, VZ, IGV, FPE, PFXF, CIBR, FIW, BTI, XOM, BLOK, WMT, CSCO, PEG, ICE, CSX, CMCSA, CBRE, RTX, KO, CVX, VEEV, MCD, MRK, AMAT, TMO, HON, DVY, PEP, PFE, PM, FSK, SBUX, ABBV, VMW, VRTX, DRI, GIS, HD, T, VOO, DOC, GOOGL, INTC, V, ORCL, NVDA, TJX, NEP, IBM, TT, LMT, BLK, BMY, KMB, TWLO, VGT, IYC, CLX, LUV, WDC, TGT, TSE, UNP, UNH, VIG, WELL, DLR, BABA, AMLP, MO, AMGN, NLY, BAC, DSU, BA, LNG, DE, DVN, SUNS, GE, GNUS, JNJ, JPM, LLY, MPC, NOC, PAYX, PG, STX, XLP, Reduced Positions: IEI, RSP, SGOL, VOD, BRK.B, FB, SCHO, SCHR, DIS, SCHX, BX, BFAM, NFLX, CFB, PYPL, NDAQ, NKE, NEE, QQQ, MSCI, ITOT, VTI, PTBD, PLTR, PANW, XLV, SHOP, DFND, TSLA, TUEM, UPS, AMD, AZN, CI, COP, STZ, CVS, ECL, ETSY, QTEC, PAVE, JKHY, HOLX, VDC, XYL, SMH, ARKK, ACN, XEL, ASML, ABT, CGC, CAT, XLI, DFUS, ET, NUSI, FHN, MLM, EEM, IP,

IEI, RSP, SGOL, VOD, BRK.B, FB, SCHO, SCHR, DIS, SCHX, BX, BFAM, NFLX, CFB, PYPL, NDAQ, NKE, NEE, QQQ, MSCI, ITOT, VTI, PTBD, PLTR, PANW, XLV, SHOP, DFND, TSLA, TUEM, UPS, AMD, AZN, CI, COP, STZ, CVS, ECL, ETSY, QTEC, PAVE, JKHY, HOLX, VDC, XYL, SMH, ARKK, ACN, XEL, ASML, ABT, CGC, CAT, XLI, DFUS, ET, NUSI, FHN, MLM, EEM, IP, Sold Out: SHV, APO, KSU, CONE, MELI, TWTR, AOK, SQ, EPD, PBW, SWKS, PDD, DELL, SLVM, WPRT,

Plano, TX, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares U.S. Dividend and Buyback ETF, Global X The Global X Thematic Growth ETF, Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF, Salesforce.com Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, sells ISHARES TRUST, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Aberdeen Standard Physical Gold Shares ETF, ISHARES TRUST, Vodafone Group PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sfmg, Llc. As of 2021Q4, Sfmg, Llc owns 292 stocks with a total value of $1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SFMG, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sfmg%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Atmos Energy Corp (ATO) - 1,244,185 shares, 12.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.46% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 229,592 shares, 10.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.08% Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) - 1,632,111 shares, 8.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.53% Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) - 760,840 shares, 7.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.86% SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors SM ETF (QUS) - 417,707 shares, 5.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.07%

Sfmg, Llc initiated holding in iShares U.S. Dividend and Buyback ETF. The purchase prices were between $39.19 and $42.96, with an estimated average price of $41.29. The stock is now traded at around $41.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 360,181 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sfmg, Llc initiated holding in Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF. The purchase prices were between $33.6 and $37.6, with an estimated average price of $36.12. The stock is now traded at around $35.469900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 53,879 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sfmg, Llc initiated holding in Kinder Morgan Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.24 and $18.65, with an estimated average price of $16.62. The stock is now traded at around $17.375000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 73,228 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sfmg, Llc initiated holding in Independence Realty Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.65 and $25.83, with an estimated average price of $23.75. The stock is now traded at around $22.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 30,918 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sfmg, Llc initiated holding in 3M Co. The purchase prices were between $170.04 and $183.66, with an estimated average price of $178.14. The stock is now traded at around $164.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,020 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sfmg, Llc initiated holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. The purchase prices were between $66.43 and $77.89, with an estimated average price of $73.15. The stock is now traded at around $71.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 6,524 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sfmg, Llc added to a holding in Global X The Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 86.38%. The purchase prices were between $43.77 and $52.16, with an estimated average price of $48.29. The stock is now traded at around $38.410100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 120,901 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sfmg, Llc added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 233.47%. The purchase prices were between $247.21 and $309.96, with an estimated average price of $280.77. The stock is now traded at around $229.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 10,451 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sfmg, Llc added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 28.30%. The purchase prices were between $49.77 and $54.53, with an estimated average price of $52.14. The stock is now traded at around $52.985000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 115,767 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sfmg, Llc added to a holding in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 283.79%. The purchase prices were between $19.99 and $20.32, with an estimated average price of $20.18. The stock is now traded at around $19.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 57,926 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sfmg, Llc added to a holding in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 226.36%. The purchase prices were between $20.67 and $21.88, with an estimated average price of $21.26. The stock is now traded at around $20.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 58,075 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sfmg, Llc added to a holding in First Trust NASDAQ CEA Cybersecurity ETF by 20.67%. The purchase prices were between $48.14 and $55.81, with an estimated average price of $52.34. The stock is now traded at around $47.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 76,670 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sfmg, Llc sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $110.39 and $110.47, with an estimated average price of $110.44.

Sfmg, Llc sold out a holding in Apollo Global Management Inc. The sale prices were between $58.79 and $79.96, with an estimated average price of $72.36.

Sfmg, Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.

Sfmg, Llc sold out a holding in CyrusOne Inc. The sale prices were between $75.25 and $90.23, with an estimated average price of $85.12.

Sfmg, Llc sold out a holding in Twitter Inc. The sale prices were between $42.07 and $66.11, with an estimated average price of $51.61.

Sfmg, Llc sold out a holding in MercadoLibre Inc. The sale prices were between $1052.95 and $1709.98, with an estimated average price of $1396.48.