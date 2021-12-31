Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Sfmg, Llc Buys iShares U.S. Dividend and Buyback ETF, Global X The Global X Thematic Growth ETF, Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF, Sells ISHARES TRUST, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Aberdeen Standard Physical Gold Shares ETF

Plano, TX, based Investment company Sfmg, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys iShares U.S. Dividend and Buyback ETF, Global X The Global X Thematic Growth ETF, Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF, Salesforce.com Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, sells ISHARES TRUST, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Aberdeen Standard Physical Gold Shares ETF, ISHARES TRUST, Vodafone Group PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sfmg, Llc. As of 2021Q4, Sfmg, Llc owns 292 stocks with a total value of $1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of SFMG, LLC
  1. Atmos Energy Corp (ATO) - 1,244,185 shares, 12.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.46%
  2. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 229,592 shares, 10.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.08%
  3. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) - 1,632,111 shares, 8.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.53%
  4. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) - 760,840 shares, 7.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.86%
  5. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors SM ETF (QUS) - 417,707 shares, 5.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.07%
New Purchase: iShares U.S. Dividend and Buyback ETF (DIVB)

Sfmg, Llc initiated holding in iShares U.S. Dividend and Buyback ETF. The purchase prices were between $39.19 and $42.96, with an estimated average price of $41.29. The stock is now traded at around $41.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 360,181 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF (SSUS)

Sfmg, Llc initiated holding in Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF. The purchase prices were between $33.6 and $37.6, with an estimated average price of $36.12. The stock is now traded at around $35.469900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 53,879 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI)

Sfmg, Llc initiated holding in Kinder Morgan Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.24 and $18.65, with an estimated average price of $16.62. The stock is now traded at around $17.375000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 73,228 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Independence Realty Trust Inc (IRT)

Sfmg, Llc initiated holding in Independence Realty Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.65 and $25.83, with an estimated average price of $23.75. The stock is now traded at around $22.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 30,918 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: 3M Co (MMM)

Sfmg, Llc initiated holding in 3M Co. The purchase prices were between $170.04 and $183.66, with an estimated average price of $178.14. The stock is now traded at around $164.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,020 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP)

Sfmg, Llc initiated holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. The purchase prices were between $66.43 and $77.89, with an estimated average price of $73.15. The stock is now traded at around $71.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 6,524 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Global X The Global X Thematic Growth ETF (GXTG)

Sfmg, Llc added to a holding in Global X The Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 86.38%. The purchase prices were between $43.77 and $52.16, with an estimated average price of $48.29. The stock is now traded at around $38.410100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 120,901 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

Sfmg, Llc added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 233.47%. The purchase prices were between $247.21 and $309.96, with an estimated average price of $280.77. The stock is now traded at around $229.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 10,451 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)

Sfmg, Llc added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 28.30%. The purchase prices were between $49.77 and $54.53, with an estimated average price of $52.14. The stock is now traded at around $52.985000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 115,767 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE)

Sfmg, Llc added to a holding in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 283.79%. The purchase prices were between $19.99 and $20.32, with an estimated average price of $20.18. The stock is now traded at around $19.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 57,926 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (PFXF)

Sfmg, Llc added to a holding in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 226.36%. The purchase prices were between $20.67 and $21.88, with an estimated average price of $21.26. The stock is now traded at around $20.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 58,075 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: First Trust NASDAQ CEA Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR)

Sfmg, Llc added to a holding in First Trust NASDAQ CEA Cybersecurity ETF by 20.67%. The purchase prices were between $48.14 and $55.81, with an estimated average price of $52.34. The stock is now traded at around $47.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 76,670 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (SHV)

Sfmg, Llc sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $110.39 and $110.47, with an estimated average price of $110.44.

Sold Out: Apollo Global Management Inc (APO)

Sfmg, Llc sold out a holding in Apollo Global Management Inc. The sale prices were between $58.79 and $79.96, with an estimated average price of $72.36.

Sold Out: (KSU)

Sfmg, Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.

Sold Out: CyrusOne Inc (CONE)

Sfmg, Llc sold out a holding in CyrusOne Inc. The sale prices were between $75.25 and $90.23, with an estimated average price of $85.12.

Sold Out: Twitter Inc (TWTR)

Sfmg, Llc sold out a holding in Twitter Inc. The sale prices were between $42.07 and $66.11, with an estimated average price of $51.61.

Sold Out: MercadoLibre Inc (MELI)

Sfmg, Llc sold out a holding in MercadoLibre Inc. The sale prices were between $1052.95 and $1709.98, with an estimated average price of $1396.48.



