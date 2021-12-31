Ardevora Asset Management LLP Buys Abbott Laboratories, Teradyne Inc, Palo Alto Networks Inc, Sells Expedia Group Inc, Delta Air Lines Inc, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc

- New Purchases: ABT, TER, PANW, EL, ISRG, KEYS, ANSS, KLAC, RMD, A, NXPI, ZBRA, UNP, CDNS, ALGN, OKTA, MDB, DDOG, SNOW, ZI, NYT, NOVT, HUBS, U, MRVI, AFRM, ENPH, TEAM, TWST,
- Added Positions: MA, NOW, TTD, MELI, DELL, PYPL, ONEM, MKTX, ILMN, PINS, V, EA, SQ, BURL, OGS, CAT, FB, WRK, SYY, SYK, MDLZ, AEP, ATO, AWK, ROP, OC, THO, HSIC, ROST, NGVT, SE, LII, MIDD, YUM, MTD, DHR, KSS, MCD, BBBY, AMZN, PG, IQV, EW, ADBE, HUM, AAPL, NKE, TTWO, FFIN, ECL, SPGI, FTV, ORLY, NSC, ESTC,
- Reduced Positions: XLNX, NVDA, NET, MPWR, SIVB, DLTR, CRM, BJ, BLD, EXPO, APH, RHI, ZION, SNPS, RGEN, TEL, AZO, COST, RF, HD, ACN, MSFT, AMAT, CPRI, TMO, GOOGL, URI, MCHP, ADI, CVS, SBNY, FAST, WM, EWBC, ROK, EXP, RSG, MSCI, NDAQ,
- Sold Out: EXPE, DAL, HLT, LUV, BKNG, MAR, TXN, CHTR, LEA, CGNX, CMI, DBX, ALK, CPA, FICO, XPO, DAN, WEX, FDX, GH, DCI, PPG, NIO, IDXX, SNAP,
- Accenture PLC (ACN) - 209,298 shares, 0.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.27%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 486,700 shares, 0.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.08%
- Yum Brands Inc (YUM) - 619,864 shares, 0.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.73%
- Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 524,732 shares, 0.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.19%
- American Water Works Co Inc (AWK) - 451,490 shares, 0.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.86%
Ardevora Asset Management LLP initiated holding in Teradyne Inc. The purchase prices were between $107.27 and $168.56, with an estimated average price of $141.64. The stock is now traded at around $117.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 509,071 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)
Ardevora Asset Management LLP initiated holding in Abbott Laboratories. The purchase prices were between $115.53 and $141.46, with an estimated average price of $128.29. The stock is now traded at around $127.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 594,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW)
Ardevora Asset Management LLP initiated holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $469.54 and $568.34, with an estimated average price of $520.64. The stock is now traded at around $511.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 148,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: The Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL)
Ardevora Asset Management LLP initiated holding in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $304.25 and $370.2, with an estimated average price of $340.4. The stock is now traded at around $309.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 216,001 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG)
Ardevora Asset Management LLP initiated holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc. The purchase prices were between $319.93 and $365.42, with an estimated average price of $344.41. The stock is now traded at around $281.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 218,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Ansys Inc (ANSS)
Ardevora Asset Management LLP initiated holding in Ansys Inc. The purchase prices were between $334.99 and $411.22, with an estimated average price of $385.21. The stock is now traded at around $335.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 193,784 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Mastercard Inc (MA)
Ardevora Asset Management LLP added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 10313.64%. The purchase prices were between $306.28 and $369.56, with an estimated average price of $345.75. The stock is now traded at around $382.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 229,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: ServiceNow Inc (NOW)
Ardevora Asset Management LLP added to a holding in ServiceNow Inc by 8692.31%. The purchase prices were between $599.57 and $701.73, with an estimated average price of $656.59. The stock is now traded at around $580.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 114,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: The Trade Desk Inc (TTD)
Ardevora Asset Management LLP added to a holding in The Trade Desk Inc by 7290.00%. The purchase prices were between $66.03 and $111.64, with an estimated average price of $88.27. The stock is now traded at around $68.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 739,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: MercadoLibre Inc (MELI)
Ardevora Asset Management LLP added to a holding in MercadoLibre Inc by 12012.00%. The purchase prices were between $1052.95 and $1709.98, with an estimated average price of $1396.48. The stock is now traded at around $1124.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 48,448 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Dell Technologies Inc (DELL)
Ardevora Asset Management LLP added to a holding in Dell Technologies Inc by 87.32%. The purchase prices were between $52.45 and $58.91, with an estimated average price of $55.78. The stock is now traded at around $56.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 1,376,580 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Ardevora Asset Management LLP added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 63.74%. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $170.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 399,968 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Expedia Group Inc (EXPE)
Ardevora Asset Management LLP sold out a holding in Expedia Group Inc. The sale prices were between $154.43 and $188.43, with an estimated average price of $170.29.Sold Out: Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL)
Ardevora Asset Management LLP sold out a holding in Delta Air Lines Inc. The sale prices were between $33.53 and $44.96, with an estimated average price of $39.93.Sold Out: Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (HLT)
Ardevora Asset Management LLP sold out a holding in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $129.96 and $155.99, with an estimated average price of $144.31.Sold Out: Southwest Airlines Co (LUV)
Ardevora Asset Management LLP sold out a holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The sale prices were between $39.36 and $55.06, with an estimated average price of $46.75.Sold Out: Marriott International Inc (MAR)
Ardevora Asset Management LLP sold out a holding in Marriott International Inc. The sale prices were between $142.5 and $168.39, with an estimated average price of $157.45.Sold Out: Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG)
Ardevora Asset Management LLP sold out a holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $2067.01 and $2648.2, with an estimated average price of $2368.61.
