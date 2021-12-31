Ardevora Asset Management LLP Buys Abbott Laboratories, Teradyne Inc, Palo Alto Networks Inc, Sells Expedia Group Inc, Delta Air Lines Inc, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc

New Purchases: ABT, TER, PANW, EL, ISRG, KEYS, ANSS, KLAC, RMD, A, NXPI, ZBRA, UNP, CDNS, ALGN, OKTA, MDB, DDOG, SNOW, ZI, NYT, NOVT, HUBS, U, MRVI, AFRM, ENPH, TEAM, TWST,

London, X0, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Abbott Laboratories, Teradyne Inc, Palo Alto Networks Inc, Mastercard Inc, The Estee Lauder Inc, sells Expedia Group Inc, Delta Air Lines Inc, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, Southwest Airlines Co, Booking Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ardevora Asset Management LLP. As of 2021Q4, Ardevora Asset Management LLP owns 130 stocks with a total value of $9.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Accenture PLC (ACN) - 209,298 shares, 0.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.27% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 486,700 shares, 0.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.08% Yum Brands Inc (YUM) - 619,864 shares, 0.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.73% Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 524,732 shares, 0.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.19% American Water Works Co Inc (AWK) - 451,490 shares, 0.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.86%

Ardevora Asset Management LLP initiated holding in Teradyne Inc. The purchase prices were between $107.27 and $168.56, with an estimated average price of $141.64. The stock is now traded at around $117.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 509,071 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ardevora Asset Management LLP initiated holding in Abbott Laboratories. The purchase prices were between $115.53 and $141.46, with an estimated average price of $128.29. The stock is now traded at around $127.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 594,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ardevora Asset Management LLP initiated holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $469.54 and $568.34, with an estimated average price of $520.64. The stock is now traded at around $511.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 148,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ardevora Asset Management LLP initiated holding in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $304.25 and $370.2, with an estimated average price of $340.4. The stock is now traded at around $309.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 216,001 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ardevora Asset Management LLP initiated holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc. The purchase prices were between $319.93 and $365.42, with an estimated average price of $344.41. The stock is now traded at around $281.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 218,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ardevora Asset Management LLP initiated holding in Ansys Inc. The purchase prices were between $334.99 and $411.22, with an estimated average price of $385.21. The stock is now traded at around $335.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 193,784 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ardevora Asset Management LLP added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 10313.64%. The purchase prices were between $306.28 and $369.56, with an estimated average price of $345.75. The stock is now traded at around $382.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 229,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ardevora Asset Management LLP added to a holding in ServiceNow Inc by 8692.31%. The purchase prices were between $599.57 and $701.73, with an estimated average price of $656.59. The stock is now traded at around $580.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 114,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ardevora Asset Management LLP added to a holding in The Trade Desk Inc by 7290.00%. The purchase prices were between $66.03 and $111.64, with an estimated average price of $88.27. The stock is now traded at around $68.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 739,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ardevora Asset Management LLP added to a holding in MercadoLibre Inc by 12012.00%. The purchase prices were between $1052.95 and $1709.98, with an estimated average price of $1396.48. The stock is now traded at around $1124.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 48,448 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ardevora Asset Management LLP added to a holding in Dell Technologies Inc by 87.32%. The purchase prices were between $52.45 and $58.91, with an estimated average price of $55.78. The stock is now traded at around $56.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 1,376,580 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ardevora Asset Management LLP added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 63.74%. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $170.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 399,968 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ardevora Asset Management LLP sold out a holding in Expedia Group Inc. The sale prices were between $154.43 and $188.43, with an estimated average price of $170.29.

Ardevora Asset Management LLP sold out a holding in Delta Air Lines Inc. The sale prices were between $33.53 and $44.96, with an estimated average price of $39.93.

Ardevora Asset Management LLP sold out a holding in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $129.96 and $155.99, with an estimated average price of $144.31.

Ardevora Asset Management LLP sold out a holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The sale prices were between $39.36 and $55.06, with an estimated average price of $46.75.

Ardevora Asset Management LLP sold out a holding in Marriott International Inc. The sale prices were between $142.5 and $168.39, with an estimated average price of $157.45.

Ardevora Asset Management LLP sold out a holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $2067.01 and $2648.2, with an estimated average price of $2368.61.