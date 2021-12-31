Vestmark Advisory Solutions, Inc. Buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF, BTC iShares International Dividend Growth ETF, iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF, Sells iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, , Lockheed Martin Corp

- New Purchases: BBIN, MDY, SLYV, XHB, VT, JEMA, PHO, SRLN, USFR, LCII, LQDH, TXG, ICLR, ACWI, IUSG, CWAN, CERT, SUB, TLK, VSCO, BBJP, CHD, BBRE, CABO, FLOT, BKI, DVN, IYT, EVTC, E, EXP, KKR, TSLA, SBLK, PODD, AER, WU, GGAL, ACWX, KXI, STIP, AOR, MTD, SHYG, MPWR, NOK, JIG, COWZ, DES, DIVO, UNVR, JKH, MDYV, VGK, YLDE, SNN, AVY, BKE, DSX, FFIN, FLR, INFY, MAS, ORLY, PH, PSO, PHM, RPM, OLPX, SCCO, LSI, YUM, PDI, VLRS, SYNH, NSP, GBT, MGP, LESL, JQC,
- Added Positions: SPYD, IGRO, DGRO, EMB, TLT, BBUS, IVV, VPL, IEUR, XLU, EFA, IWD, JAGG, AMZN, NKE, XLC, JNJ, MSFT, JVAL, SPHB, SPTL, VCIT, VEU, CRL, DG, BBMC, JQUA, SPTI, XLV, ZBRA, FB, PYPL, BBEU, USHY, AAPL, CVX, GOOGL, ISRG, NFLX, UNH, CRWD, HTRB, SPLG, SPSB, XLK, JPM, PNC, PG, POOL, TER, TMO, V, ETSY, SITE, ALC, BBSC, JCPB, JEPI, MEAR, NUBD, NUDM, NULG, NULV, QUAL, SPY, USMV, XSOE, ABT, ADBE, APD, BAC, CSCO, EFX, HD, MDT, MU, NVDA, NDSN, NUE, CRM, WRB, WMT, MSCI, CDW, ALLE, EFG, EMXC, IEI, IQLT, JPHY, VTV, CB, ACN, ALGN, ANSS, AZPN, BDX, CTAS, KO, COO, CPRT, CCI, DHR, DEO, EL, EXPO, FISV, HON, MTCH, KLAC, KMB, LEG, LII, MCD, MCK, NSC, LIN, SNA, SONY, SWK, SBUX, STT, TSM, UBS, UPS, VZ, CMG, IBKR, ULTA, LPLA, ABBV, ZTS, KEYS, SHOP, TWLO, DOCU, FVRR, BMEZ, ESGU, FALN, FTGC, QQQ, SJNK, TIP, XLI, T, ATVI, ALB, AMED, AMX, ADP, BCE, BP, BMY, BF.B, CAT, CE, FIS, C, CL, COP, STZ, COST, DXCM, DUK, EOG, EW, LLY, EMR, ENB, EXPD, XOM, NEE, FAST, FDX, FMX, BEN, GD, GIS, GPC, GS, GGG, MNST, HAS, ITW, INTC, INTU, J, MDLZ, LEN, MTB, MGA, MKC, SPGI, NVS, PPL, PAYX, PFE, PXD, BKNG, ROLL, O, WRK, SIVB, SRE, EQNR, THO, UL, RTX, WPC, GWW, WBA, DIS, WM, WST, WHR, WTW, TDG, PM, VRSK, KMI, HCA, APO, NOW, PANW, WDAY, GOOG, HUBS, SQ, TEAM, SNAP, MRNA, UBER, CLVT, BSY, PATH, ANGL, ARKK, DVY, EEM, EFV, FVD, GOVT, GSLC, HYS, IGBH, IUSB, IUSV, IVW, IWF, IXG, IYG, JKE, KRE, NUEM, NUHY, SCZ, TOTL, AOS, PLD, AAP, AMD, AFL, AIN, MO, AEP, AMP, ABC, AMAT, ADM, AJG, AIZ, ATO, TFC, BLL, BOH, BK, BCS, BRK.B, BBY, BIO, BMRN, BLK, BA, BAM, AZTA, CSX, CVS, CNI, CP, KMX, CASY, CNC, CHE, CME, CI, CINF, CSGP, ED, DAR, DE, DLB, DPZ, DOV, DD, EMN, ETN, ESS, RE, FRT, GE, HIG, PEAK, WELL, HEI, HSY, HIW, HOLX, HRL, HUM, IBN, IIVI, ING, IEX, IDXX, IPG, JKHY, LRCX, LSTR, JEF, MDC, MANH, MKL, MCHP, MCO, VTRS, NEOG, NTAP, NOC, ODFL, ORI, OMC, PCAR, PPG, PTC, PENN, PBCT, PHG, PVH, PII, NTR, PGR, RLI, RJF, REGN, RSG, RBA, ROK, ROL, ROST, RYAAY, SEIC, SNY, SO, TRV, SYK, SUI, SNPS, SYY, TROW, TPL, TOL, TSCO, TRP, TYL, TSN, UNP, VFC, WAT, WSO, ANTM, WFC, WEC, XLNX, HEI.A, POR, AWI, DFS, SSNC, BWXT, GM, STAG, APTV, GWRE, FIVE, PNR, APAM, IQV, BURL, VEEV, PAGP, OMF, HLT, PAYC, MC, ANET, TMX, GLOB, CTLT, SYF, GDDY, TRU, HLI, AM, SE, BJ, VRT, FOXA, LYFT, DOW, CTVA, NVST, CRNC, CARR, OTIS, IAC, BIL, BNDX, DBEF, FIXD, FMHI, GLD, HDV, IFV, IGV, IHI, IJR, IVE, IWM, IYE, IYW, MTUM, PAVE, RDVY, SCHE, TLH, VGT, VIG, VO, XSMO,
- Reduced Positions: AVGO, LMT, COF, ECL, QCOM, XLY, TDY, IEMG, AKAM, BIIB, GNTX, BX, NXPI, AMCR, IGSB, IWN, MMM, AON, AZO, BTI, CTXS, CMCSA, HDB, HXL, MAR, MS, OKE, RIO, SAP, TJX, MELI, BUD, SBRA, BFAM, DCT, BSV, FPXI, MBB, XLF, ABB, AIG, AMT, AME, ADI, AZN, SAN, BSX, CBRE, CM, LNG, CLX, WOLF, EME, ETR, FCX, IT, IBM, KEY, LNC, MRK, MSI, STM, STX, SWKS, SU, TXN, USB, WAL, SMFG, TMUS, ATHM, BABA, FND, WMG, BND, FPE, FTSL, HYEM, IEFA, LQD, NUSC, SPAB, VEA, XLE, XLP, AAON, AES, ASX, AXP, AMGN, APH, ACGL, BBVA, BBD, CACI, CDNS, CAH, LUMN, CTSH, NNN, VALE, ABEV, CMI, DISCA, DLTR, D, ERJ, EQIX, EXC, FNF, HRB, HUN, IDA, ILMN, IMGN, IRM, IONS, LAMR, LOW, MKTX, MPW, MET, MT, NYCB, ON, ORCL, PUK, PEG, RF, ROP, SLG, SSL, SGEN, TTM, TU, TS, UMPQ, UNM, VRTX, VOD, WCN, WDC, WY, CODI, HTGC, LBTYK, BR, BGS, ENSG, FNV, FERG, TFII, LOPE, FTNT, FAF, CBOE, GMAB, TRGP, MPC, EPAM, PSX, CWEN.A, TWOU, NAVI, NEP, LBRDK, FTAI, TDOC, KHC, OLLI, BGNE, LSXMA, LSXMK, AVLR, GH, BCYC, BNTX, BILL, NEEPP, NEEPP, OSH, BAR, IGIB, COMT, ESGE, FTC, HEDJ, IGHG, IGM, IXN, NOBL, SPHD, VCLT, VLUE, VNQ, VOO, VRP, VTIP, VYM,
- Sold Out: AAXJ, CBND, MNDT, ALL, BHP, Z, PKX, NUAN, NUVA, NATI, IMAB, HCSG, CX, VIAC, NCNO, DWAS, EQH, ILF, IVOL, LW, YUMC, JPST, CZR, NOMD, SDG, DGX, DECK, TV, XRAY, SID, HST, KT, LOGI, RMD, SKM, EBR, QRTEA, BAX, HIMX, ITUB, CBD, VMW, OGN, DNOW, AMCX, KD, XP,
These are the top 5 holdings of Vestmark Advisory Solutions, Inc.
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD) - 1,357,441 shares, 3.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 60.28%
- BTC iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (IGRO) - 740,457 shares, 2.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 50.13%
- iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) - 847,493 shares, 2.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 53.08%
- Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 211,819 shares, 2.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.38%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 91,544 shares, 1.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.41%
Vestmark Advisory Solutions, Inc. initiated holding in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $56.65 and $60.64, with an estimated average price of $58.98. The stock is now traded at around $56.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 64,834 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY)
Vestmark Advisory Solutions, Inc. initiated holding in S&P MidCap 400 ETF. The purchase prices were between $484.25 and $529.45, with an estimated average price of $507.81. The stock is now traded at around $475.845000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 6,112 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (SLYV)
Vestmark Advisory Solutions, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $80.24 and $89.46, with an estimated average price of $84.78. The stock is now traded at around $80.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 30,718 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ET (JEMA)
Vestmark Advisory Solutions, Inc. initiated holding in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ET. The purchase prices were between $45.04 and $48.4, with an estimated average price of $46.99. The stock is now traded at around $45.329500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 47,753 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT)
Vestmark Advisory Solutions, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $100.69 and $108.41, with an estimated average price of $105.63. The stock is now traded at around $101.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 21,751 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: SPDR Homebuilders ETF (XHB)
Vestmark Advisory Solutions, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Homebuilders ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.66 and $86.13, with an estimated average price of $80.15. The stock is now traded at around $73.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 26,736 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD)
Vestmark Advisory Solutions, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 60.28%. The purchase prices were between $38.8 and $42.05, with an estimated average price of $40.71. The stock is now traded at around $42.761600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 1,357,441 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: BTC iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (IGRO)
Vestmark Advisory Solutions, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 50.13%. The purchase prices were between $64.3 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $66.65. The stock is now traded at around $66.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 740,457 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO)
Vestmark Advisory Solutions, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 53.08%. The purchase prices were between $50.15 and $55.68, with an estimated average price of $53.18. The stock is now traded at around $53.520100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 847,493 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: ISHARES TRUST (EMB)
Vestmark Advisory Solutions, Inc. added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 371.06%. The purchase prices were between $105.86 and $110.18, with an estimated average price of $108.44. The stock is now traded at around $105.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 111,236 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)
Vestmark Advisory Solutions, Inc. added to a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 111.35%. The purchase prices were between $141.01 and $154.18, with an estimated average price of $147.11. The stock is now traded at around $142.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 78,403 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BBUS)
Vestmark Advisory Solutions, Inc. added to a holding in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 246.03%. The purchase prices were between $78.25 and $86.89, with an estimated average price of $83.74. The stock is now traded at around $80.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 80,624 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund (AAXJ)
Vestmark Advisory Solutions, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund. The sale prices were between $80.18 and $87.13, with an estimated average price of $83.98.Sold Out: (CBND)
Vestmark Advisory Solutions, Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $34.4 and $35.26, with an estimated average price of $34.82.Sold Out: Mandiant Inc (MNDT)
Vestmark Advisory Solutions, Inc. sold out a holding in Mandiant Inc. The sale prices were between $16.09 and $19.11, with an estimated average price of $17.55.Sold Out: Allstate Corp (ALL)
Vestmark Advisory Solutions, Inc. sold out a holding in Allstate Corp. The sale prices were between $107.13 and $129, with an estimated average price of $118.04.Sold Out: Cemex SAB de CV (CX)
Vestmark Advisory Solutions, Inc. sold out a holding in Cemex SAB de CV. The sale prices were between $5.85 and $7.17, with an estimated average price of $6.5.Sold Out: BHP Group Ltd (BHP)
Vestmark Advisory Solutions, Inc. sold out a holding in BHP Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $52.3 and $60.35, with an estimated average price of $56.15.
