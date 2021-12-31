Vestmark Advisory Solutions, Inc. Buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF, BTC iShares International Dividend Growth ETF, iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF, Sells iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, , Lockheed Martin Corp

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF, BTC iShares International Dividend Growth ETF, iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF, ISHARES TRUST, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, sells iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, , Lockheed Martin Corp, Capital One Financial Corp, Mandiant Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Vestmark Advisory Solutions, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Vestmark Advisory Solutions, Inc. owns 838 stocks with a total value of $1.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD) - 1,357,441 shares, 3.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 60.28% BTC iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (IGRO) - 740,457 shares, 2.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 50.13% iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) - 847,493 shares, 2.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 53.08% Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 211,819 shares, 2.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.38% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 91,544 shares, 1.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.41%

Vestmark Advisory Solutions, Inc. initiated holding in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $56.65 and $60.64, with an estimated average price of $58.98. The stock is now traded at around $56.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 64,834 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions, Inc. initiated holding in S&P MidCap 400 ETF. The purchase prices were between $484.25 and $529.45, with an estimated average price of $507.81. The stock is now traded at around $475.845000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 6,112 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $80.24 and $89.46, with an estimated average price of $84.78. The stock is now traded at around $80.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 30,718 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions, Inc. initiated holding in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ET. The purchase prices were between $45.04 and $48.4, with an estimated average price of $46.99. The stock is now traded at around $45.329500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 47,753 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $100.69 and $108.41, with an estimated average price of $105.63. The stock is now traded at around $101.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 21,751 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Homebuilders ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.66 and $86.13, with an estimated average price of $80.15. The stock is now traded at around $73.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 26,736 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 60.28%. The purchase prices were between $38.8 and $42.05, with an estimated average price of $40.71. The stock is now traded at around $42.761600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 1,357,441 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 50.13%. The purchase prices were between $64.3 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $66.65. The stock is now traded at around $66.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 740,457 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 53.08%. The purchase prices were between $50.15 and $55.68, with an estimated average price of $53.18. The stock is now traded at around $53.520100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 847,493 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions, Inc. added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 371.06%. The purchase prices were between $105.86 and $110.18, with an estimated average price of $108.44. The stock is now traded at around $105.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 111,236 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions, Inc. added to a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 111.35%. The purchase prices were between $141.01 and $154.18, with an estimated average price of $147.11. The stock is now traded at around $142.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 78,403 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions, Inc. added to a holding in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 246.03%. The purchase prices were between $78.25 and $86.89, with an estimated average price of $83.74. The stock is now traded at around $80.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 80,624 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund. The sale prices were between $80.18 and $87.13, with an estimated average price of $83.98.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions, Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $34.4 and $35.26, with an estimated average price of $34.82.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions, Inc. sold out a holding in Mandiant Inc. The sale prices were between $16.09 and $19.11, with an estimated average price of $17.55.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions, Inc. sold out a holding in Allstate Corp. The sale prices were between $107.13 and $129, with an estimated average price of $118.04.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions, Inc. sold out a holding in Cemex SAB de CV. The sale prices were between $5.85 and $7.17, with an estimated average price of $6.5.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions, Inc. sold out a holding in BHP Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $52.3 and $60.35, with an estimated average price of $56.15.