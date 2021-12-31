Sage Advisory Services, Ltd.Co. Buys Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF, Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR, BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF, Sells iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF, Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fu

- New Purchases: MGK, XLP, JEPI, SPY, CEMB, SJNK, EMHY, BKLN, JNK, EFIV, VMBS, VTI,
- Added Positions: VLUE, EEMA, IEFA, PCY, HYD, VTV, XLV, IGSB, TLT, HYLB, IGIB, XLK, PSK, ESGD, IEF, SRLN, XSOE, USSG, NULV, SCHD, LRGE, ESGE, HDEF,
- Reduced Positions: IJR, EFV, HYEM, IVV, JPST, EMB, NEAR, SMH, EWI, SHYG, HYG, SPYD, MBB, XLF, JAAA, HYDW,
- Sold Out: VBR, XLC, EWP, XTN, RCD, VNQ, GSIE, GSLC, VGK, XLB, XLE, JETS, NUSC, NUMV,
- BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 567,294 shares, 10.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.09%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 84,622 shares, 10.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.75%
- Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) - 113,956 shares, 7.38% of the total portfolio. New Position
- iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia Index Fund (EEMA) - 355,465 shares, 7.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.77%
- SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) - 426,877 shares, 4.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.12%
Sage Advisory Services, Ltd.Co. initiated holding in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $231.93 and $264.33, with an estimated average price of $253.24. The stock is now traded at around $236.166200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.38%. The holding were 113,956 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR (XLP)
Sage Advisory Services, Ltd.Co. initiated holding in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $68.33 and $77.11, with an estimated average price of $72.11. The stock is now traded at around $75.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.13%. The holding were 215,549 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI)
Sage Advisory Services, Ltd.Co. initiated holding in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $58.19 and $63.19, with an estimated average price of $60.84. The stock is now traded at around $60.665000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 88,072 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Sage Advisory Services, Ltd.Co. initiated holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $447.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 7,265 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF (CEMB)
Sage Advisory Services, Ltd.Co. initiated holding in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.52 and $51.28, with an estimated average price of $50.91. The stock is now traded at around $49.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 58,406 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (SJNK)
Sage Advisory Services, Ltd.Co. initiated holding in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.72 and $27.21, with an estimated average price of $26.99. The stock is now traded at around $26.735000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 75,043 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE)
Sage Advisory Services, Ltd.Co. added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1211.84%. The purchase prices were between $100.68 and $109.77, with an estimated average price of $104.7. The stock is now traded at around $106.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.16%. The holding were 125,805 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY)
Sage Advisory Services, Ltd.Co. added to a holding in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 183.90%. The purchase prices were between $25.42 and $26.82, with an estimated average price of $26.17. The stock is now traded at around $25.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 81,493 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD)
Sage Advisory Services, Ltd.Co. added to a holding in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 29.31%. The purchase prices were between $61.24 and $62.45, with an estimated average price of $61.91. The stock is now traded at around $60.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 81,410 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)
Sage Advisory Services, Ltd.Co. added to a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 38.63%. The purchase prices were between $141.01 and $154.18, with an estimated average price of $147.11. The stock is now traded at around $142.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 14,266 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR)
Sage Advisory Services, Ltd.Co. sold out a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF. The sale prices were between $167.6 and $184.48, with an estimated average price of $176.83.Sold Out: Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLC)
Sage Advisory Services, Ltd.Co. sold out a holding in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund. The sale prices were between $73.48 and $81.95, with an estimated average price of $78.88.Sold Out: iShares MSCI Spain ETF (EWP)
Sage Advisory Services, Ltd.Co. sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Spain ETF. The sale prices were between $24.71 and $28.28, with an estimated average price of $26.51.Sold Out: SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (XTN)
Sage Advisory Services, Ltd.Co. sold out a holding in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF. The sale prices were between $87.28 and $98.61, with an estimated average price of $92.34.Sold Out: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionar (RCD)
Sage Advisory Services, Ltd.Co. sold out a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionar. The sale prices were between $144.9 and $160.2, with an estimated average price of $153.3.Sold Out: Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ)
Sage Advisory Services, Ltd.Co. sold out a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF. The sale prices were between $101.58 and $116.01, with an estimated average price of $108.38.
