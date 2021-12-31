Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Loudon Investment Management, LLC Buys Comcast Corp, Verizon Communications Inc, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, Sells Lockheed Martin Corp, AT&T Inc, Valero Energy Corp

insider
2 hours ago
Meriden, NH, based Investment company Loudon Investment Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Comcast Corp, Verizon Communications Inc, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, ConocoPhillips, Hormel Foods Corp, sells Lockheed Martin Corp, AT&T Inc, Valero Energy Corp, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Loudon Investment Management, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Loudon Investment Management, LLC owns 88 stocks with a total value of $157 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Loudon Investment Management, LLC
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 31,837 shares, 6.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.93%
  2. Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 39,820 shares, 4.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.35%
  3. AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 50,065 shares, 4.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.26%
  4. Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 38,157 shares, 4.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.44%
  5. Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW) - 23,379 shares, 3.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.62%
New Purchase: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)

Loudon Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Comcast Corp. The purchase prices were between $47.71 and $57.4, with an estimated average price of $52. The stock is now traded at around $49.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 22,847 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX)

Loudon Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $177.01 and $223.45, with an estimated average price of $194.99. The stock is now traded at around $241.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 1,505 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: ConocoPhillips (COP)

Loudon Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in ConocoPhillips. The purchase prices were between $68.6 and $77.03, with an estimated average price of $72.91. The stock is now traded at around $88.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,815 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)

Loudon Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 150.48%. The purchase prices were between $49.77 and $54.53, with an estimated average price of $52.14. The stock is now traded at around $52.985000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 11,001 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Hormel Foods Corp (HRL)

Loudon Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Hormel Foods Corp by 38.83%. The purchase prices were between $41.24 and $49.19, with an estimated average price of $43.93. The stock is now traded at around $47.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 14,783 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD)

Loudon Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc by 21.61%. The purchase prices were between $255.99 and $314.27, with an estimated average price of $294.3. The stock is now traded at around $280.405000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,210 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Boeing Co (BA)

Loudon Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Boeing Co by 26.49%. The purchase prices were between $188.19 and $233.09, with an estimated average price of $210.93. The stock is now traded at around $195.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,251 shares as of 2021-12-31.



