Loudon Investment Management, LLC Buys Comcast Corp, Verizon Communications Inc, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, Sells Lockheed Martin Corp, AT&T Inc, Valero Energy Corp

- New Purchases: CMCSA, VRTX, COP,
- Added Positions: VZ, HRL, CAH, LEG, APD, MO, BA, CLX, CL, BSV, O, ACWX, VTI, KMB,
- Reduced Positions: LMT, T, VLO, XLK, BIV, EXR, AMP, LOW, XLF, ADM, EPD, XLV, XLC, ABBV, QCOM, AFL, ENB, CSCO, EMR, JNJ, SBUX, JPM, ITW, PAYX, PEP, TU, BK, TFC, XLB, AOS, FLOT,
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 31,837 shares, 6.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.93%
- Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 39,820 shares, 4.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.35%
- AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 50,065 shares, 4.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.26%
- Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 38,157 shares, 4.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.44%
- Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW) - 23,379 shares, 3.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.62%
Loudon Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Comcast Corp. The purchase prices were between $47.71 and $57.4, with an estimated average price of $52. The stock is now traded at around $49.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 22,847 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX)
Loudon Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $177.01 and $223.45, with an estimated average price of $194.99. The stock is now traded at around $241.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 1,505 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: ConocoPhillips (COP)
Loudon Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in ConocoPhillips. The purchase prices were between $68.6 and $77.03, with an estimated average price of $72.91. The stock is now traded at around $88.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,815 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)
Loudon Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 150.48%. The purchase prices were between $49.77 and $54.53, with an estimated average price of $52.14. The stock is now traded at around $52.985000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 11,001 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Hormel Foods Corp (HRL)
Loudon Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Hormel Foods Corp by 38.83%. The purchase prices were between $41.24 and $49.19, with an estimated average price of $43.93. The stock is now traded at around $47.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 14,783 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD)
Loudon Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc by 21.61%. The purchase prices were between $255.99 and $314.27, with an estimated average price of $294.3. The stock is now traded at around $280.405000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,210 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Boeing Co (BA)
Loudon Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Boeing Co by 26.49%. The purchase prices were between $188.19 and $233.09, with an estimated average price of $210.93. The stock is now traded at around $195.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,251 shares as of 2021-12-31.
