Trust Asset Management LLC Buys Arista Networks Inc, EPAM Systems Inc, Teradyne Inc, Sells Amplify Energy Corp, ViacomCBS Inc, Fleetcor Technologies Inc

- New Purchases: ANET, EPAM, TER, ENPH, ULTA, BR, VRSN, TYL, DPZ, STE, STX, POOL, RF, DGX, PKI, TRMB, NTAP, NVR,
- Added Positions: SPY,
- Sold Out: AMPY, VIAC, FLT, PAYC, CZR, DELL,
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 905,138 shares, 53.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.72%
- Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI) - 288,243 shares, 3.77% of the total portfolio.
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 150,839 shares, 3.31% of the total portfolio.
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 72,195 shares, 3.00% of the total portfolio.
- Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR (XLP) - 293,824 shares, 2.80% of the total portfolio.
Trust Asset Management LLC initiated holding in EPAM Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $564.07 and $717.49, with an estimated average price of $644.62. The stock is now traded at around $467.165000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 438 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Arista Networks Inc (ANET)
Trust Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Arista Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $85.93 and $146.84, with an estimated average price of $120.32. The stock is now traded at around $123.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,124 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: VeriSign Inc (VRSN)
Trust Asset Management LLC initiated holding in VeriSign Inc. The purchase prices were between $204.67 and $255.93, with an estimated average price of $232.11. The stock is now traded at around $214.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 974 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA)
Trust Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Ulta Beauty Inc. The purchase prices were between $358.15 and $413.86, with an estimated average price of $389.21. The stock is now traded at around $362.775000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 545 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: PerkinElmer Inc (PKI)
Trust Asset Management LLC initiated holding in PerkinElmer Inc. The purchase prices were between $166.66 and $201.06, with an estimated average price of $181.03. The stock is now traded at around $170.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,081 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Regions Financial Corp (RF)
Trust Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Regions Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $20.69 and $24.71, with an estimated average price of $22.89. The stock is now traded at around $23.105000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 9,302 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Amplify Energy Corp (AMPY)
Trust Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Amplify Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $2.67 and $4.02, with an estimated average price of $3.31.Sold Out: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)
Trust Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The sale prices were between $28.68 and $39.84, with an estimated average price of $34.3.Sold Out: Paycom Software Inc (PAYC)
Trust Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Paycom Software Inc. The sale prices were between $399.37 and $553.23, with an estimated average price of $471.9.Sold Out: Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR)
Trust Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Caesars Entertainment Inc. The sale prices were between $83.07 and $118.11, with an estimated average price of $100.88.Sold Out: Dell Technologies Inc (DELL)
Trust Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Dell Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $52.45 and $58.91, with an estimated average price of $55.78.Sold Out: Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT)
Trust Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Fleetcor Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $200.83 and $280.97, with an estimated average price of $238.04.
