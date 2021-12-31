Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Trust Asset Management LLC Buys Arista Networks Inc, EPAM Systems Inc, Teradyne Inc, Sells Amplify Energy Corp, ViacomCBS Inc, Fleetcor Technologies Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image
Houston, TX, based Investment company Trust Asset Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Arista Networks Inc, EPAM Systems Inc, Teradyne Inc, Enphase Energy Inc, Ulta Beauty Inc, sells Amplify Energy Corp, ViacomCBS Inc, Fleetcor Technologies Inc, Paycom Software Inc, Caesars Entertainment Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Trust Asset Management LLC. As of 2021Q4, Trust Asset Management LLC owns 211 stocks with a total value of $809 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Trust Asset Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/trust+asset+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Trust Asset Management LLC
  1. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 905,138 shares, 53.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.72%
  2. Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI) - 288,243 shares, 3.77% of the total portfolio.
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 150,839 shares, 3.31% of the total portfolio.
  4. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 72,195 shares, 3.00% of the total portfolio.
  5. Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR (XLP) - 293,824 shares, 2.80% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: EPAM Systems Inc (EPAM)

Trust Asset Management LLC initiated holding in EPAM Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $564.07 and $717.49, with an estimated average price of $644.62. The stock is now traded at around $467.165000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 438 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Arista Networks Inc (ANET)

Trust Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Arista Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $85.93 and $146.84, with an estimated average price of $120.32. The stock is now traded at around $123.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,124 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: VeriSign Inc (VRSN)

Trust Asset Management LLC initiated holding in VeriSign Inc. The purchase prices were between $204.67 and $255.93, with an estimated average price of $232.11. The stock is now traded at around $214.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 974 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA)

Trust Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Ulta Beauty Inc. The purchase prices were between $358.15 and $413.86, with an estimated average price of $389.21. The stock is now traded at around $362.775000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 545 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: PerkinElmer Inc (PKI)

Trust Asset Management LLC initiated holding in PerkinElmer Inc. The purchase prices were between $166.66 and $201.06, with an estimated average price of $181.03. The stock is now traded at around $170.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,081 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Regions Financial Corp (RF)

Trust Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Regions Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $20.69 and $24.71, with an estimated average price of $22.89. The stock is now traded at around $23.105000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 9,302 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Amplify Energy Corp (AMPY)

Trust Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Amplify Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $2.67 and $4.02, with an estimated average price of $3.31.

Sold Out: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)

Trust Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The sale prices were between $28.68 and $39.84, with an estimated average price of $34.3.

Sold Out: Paycom Software Inc (PAYC)

Trust Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Paycom Software Inc. The sale prices were between $399.37 and $553.23, with an estimated average price of $471.9.

Sold Out: Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR)

Trust Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Caesars Entertainment Inc. The sale prices were between $83.07 and $118.11, with an estimated average price of $100.88.

Sold Out: Dell Technologies Inc (DELL)

Trust Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Dell Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $52.45 and $58.91, with an estimated average price of $55.78.

Sold Out: Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT)

Trust Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Fleetcor Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $200.83 and $280.97, with an estimated average price of $238.04.



Here is the complete portfolio of Trust Asset Management LLC. Also check out:

1. Trust Asset Management LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Trust Asset Management LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Trust Asset Management LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Trust Asset Management LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus