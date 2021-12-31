Trust Asset Management LLC Buys Arista Networks Inc, EPAM Systems Inc, Teradyne Inc, Sells Amplify Energy Corp, ViacomCBS Inc, Fleetcor Technologies Inc

New Purchases: ANET, EPAM, TER, ENPH, ULTA, BR, VRSN, TYL, DPZ, STE, STX, POOL, RF, DGX, PKI, TRMB, NTAP, NVR,

Houston, TX, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Arista Networks Inc, EPAM Systems Inc, Teradyne Inc, Enphase Energy Inc, Ulta Beauty Inc, sells Amplify Energy Corp, ViacomCBS Inc, Fleetcor Technologies Inc, Paycom Software Inc, Caesars Entertainment Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Trust Asset Management LLC. As of 2021Q4, Trust Asset Management LLC owns 211 stocks with a total value of $809 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 905,138 shares, 53.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.72% Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI) - 288,243 shares, 3.77% of the total portfolio. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 150,839 shares, 3.31% of the total portfolio. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 72,195 shares, 3.00% of the total portfolio. Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR (XLP) - 293,824 shares, 2.80% of the total portfolio.

Trust Asset Management LLC initiated holding in EPAM Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $564.07 and $717.49, with an estimated average price of $644.62. The stock is now traded at around $467.165000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 438 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Trust Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Arista Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $85.93 and $146.84, with an estimated average price of $120.32. The stock is now traded at around $123.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,124 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Trust Asset Management LLC initiated holding in VeriSign Inc. The purchase prices were between $204.67 and $255.93, with an estimated average price of $232.11. The stock is now traded at around $214.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 974 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Trust Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Ulta Beauty Inc. The purchase prices were between $358.15 and $413.86, with an estimated average price of $389.21. The stock is now traded at around $362.775000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 545 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Trust Asset Management LLC initiated holding in PerkinElmer Inc. The purchase prices were between $166.66 and $201.06, with an estimated average price of $181.03. The stock is now traded at around $170.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,081 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Trust Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Regions Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $20.69 and $24.71, with an estimated average price of $22.89. The stock is now traded at around $23.105000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 9,302 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Trust Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Amplify Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $2.67 and $4.02, with an estimated average price of $3.31.

Trust Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The sale prices were between $28.68 and $39.84, with an estimated average price of $34.3.

Trust Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Paycom Software Inc. The sale prices were between $399.37 and $553.23, with an estimated average price of $471.9.

Trust Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Caesars Entertainment Inc. The sale prices were between $83.07 and $118.11, with an estimated average price of $100.88.

Trust Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Dell Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $52.45 and $58.91, with an estimated average price of $55.78.

Trust Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Fleetcor Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $200.83 and $280.97, with an estimated average price of $238.04.