Quest Capital Management Inc Buys Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF, Sells WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund, iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2

SCHM, MUB, ESGU, SHE, SCHE, IUSV, HYMB, IVLU, IMTM, BBJP, BBCA, ARKK, VTIP, VTC, EXPI, GPN, MUSA, BMY, EGP, NEE, FAST, JEPI, IWP, LKQ, RPM, IPGP, TEL, BSV, BBEU, OTIS, JCI, SMLF, TIP, VGT, AMGN, Added Positions: SCHX, BNDX, EFAV, SCHA, SPY, SCHF, VLUE, MTUM, DSI, USHY, QUAL, ESGD, SUSA, ESGE, AGG, DTD, BX, VOO, AMZN, AAPL, CWB, IQLT, ICE, V, SMMV, GOOGL, GL, UNH, FB, PYPL, IYW, SPYG, CB, ADBE, APD, AZO, BRK.B, CME, CSCO, CCI, DVN, ETN, EW, EQIX, HD, TT, ITRI, JPM, MSI, NKE, PXD, CRM, TJX, TTE, UL, UNP, VZ, WAB, WBA, WFC, MA, IQV, GOOG, KEYS, GLD, VYM, ACN, ABC, BDX, COP, PRMW, EL, HAL, HON, INFO, MCK, PWR, ROP, SHW, SBUX, SPWR, TSM, WMB, ERII, VRSK, DG, TSLA, NXPI, MPC, NEP, SYF, GPP, AQUA, DOW, VIEW, IDV, IVW, IWM, IWS, VB, XLY,

USFR, GLDM, USMV, IWF, VIG, MDYG, VUG, T, ORCL, QQQ, XYL, NUV, LOW, CMCSA, EXC, HIG, MDT, INTU, XLF, MRK, PNC, LUV, KOS, IJR, XOM, FIS, IBM, IEMG, IEFA, IJK, CVS, ISTB, BND, SHOP, ANET, CVX, KO, URI, USB, TFC, SLYG, SDY, PFE, FISV, IT, WOLF, JNJ, AIG, OMCL, ECL, AXP, VTI, PLD, ALL, CSX, IWN, BP, MINT, AMT, PGX, SYY, JBHT, EPD, NVDA, NVO, DEO, PPG, PGR, CTSH, CCMP, TGT, ET, PM, PANW, ZTS, DEF, EMB, Sold Out: IBDM, BSCL, MAXN, TPIC, EVA, BAC, ADC, SPTS, LHCG, DISCK, BFAM,

Investment company Quest Capital Management Inc Current Portfolio ) buys Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, sells WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund, iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF, Maxeon Solar Technologies, TPI Composites Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Quest Capital Management Inc . As of 2021Q4, Quest Capital Management Inc owns 318 stocks with a total value of $582 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Raymond James Financial Inc (RJF) - 1,585,261 shares, 27.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.87% BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 633,856 shares, 8.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.85% Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 111,847 shares, 3.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.65% Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 59,126 shares, 3.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.56% SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (MDYG) - 154,751 shares, 2.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.29%

Quest Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $75.67 and $83.02, with an estimated average price of $79.76. The stock is now traded at around $74.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 27,101 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Quest Capital Management Inc initiated holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF. The purchase prices were between $97.93 and $108.46, with an estimated average price of $104.78. The stock is now traded at around $100.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 16,609 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Quest Capital Management Inc initiated holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $114.9 and $116.5, with an estimated average price of $115.82. The stock is now traded at around $113.445000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 15,399 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Quest Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.67 and $31.28, with an estimated average price of $30.07. The stock is now traded at around $29.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 16,489 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Quest Capital Management Inc initiated holding in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $97.02 and $107.65, with an estimated average price of $103.46. The stock is now traded at around $93.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,735 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Quest Capital Management Inc initiated holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ET. The purchase prices were between $58.92 and $60.08, with an estimated average price of $59.5. The stock is now traded at around $57.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 6,701 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Quest Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 428.09%. The purchase prices were between $103.39 and $114.55, with an estimated average price of $110.61. The stock is now traded at around $106.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 76,278 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Quest Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3091.06%. The purchase prices were between $54.87 and $55.81, with an estimated average price of $55.32. The stock is now traded at around $54.415000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 117,016 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Quest Capital Management Inc added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 126.41%. The purchase prices were between $73.72 and $77.31, with an estimated average price of $75.76. The stock is now traded at around $72.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 58,974 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Quest Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 894.03%. The purchase prices were between $97.28 and $109.61, with an estimated average price of $103.15. The stock is now traded at around $92.526000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 22,813 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Quest Capital Management Inc added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 139.52%. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $447.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 6,527 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Quest Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Schwab International Equity ETF by 417.94%. The purchase prices were between $37.11 and $39.68, with an estimated average price of $38.6. The stock is now traded at around $37.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 48,842 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Quest Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF. The sale prices were between $24.7 and $24.74, with an estimated average price of $24.72.

Quest Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.04 and $21.09, with an estimated average price of $21.07.

Quest Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. The sale prices were between $13.88 and $25.33, with an estimated average price of $18.53.

Quest Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in TPI Composites Inc. The sale prices were between $14.48 and $35.73, with an estimated average price of $24.17.

Quest Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Enviva Inc. The sale prices were between $53.96 and $72.95, with an estimated average price of $67.22.

Quest Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Bank of America Corp. The sale prices were between $43.14 and $48.37, with an estimated average price of $45.61.