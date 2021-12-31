Quest Capital Management Inc Buys Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF, Sells WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund, iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2

- New Purchases: SCHM, MUB, ESGU, SHE, SCHE, IUSV, HYMB, IVLU, IMTM, BBJP, BBCA, ARKK, VTIP, VTC, EXPI, GPN, MUSA, BMY, EGP, NEE, FAST, JEPI, IWP, LKQ, RPM, IPGP, TEL, BSV, BBEU, OTIS, JCI, SMLF, TIP, VGT, AMGN,
- Added Positions: SCHX, BNDX, EFAV, SCHA, SPY, SCHF, VLUE, MTUM, DSI, USHY, QUAL, ESGD, SUSA, ESGE, AGG, DTD, BX, VOO, AMZN, AAPL, CWB, IQLT, ICE, V, SMMV, GOOGL, GL, UNH, FB, PYPL, IYW, SPYG, CB, ADBE, APD, AZO, BRK.B, CME, CSCO, CCI, DVN, ETN, EW, EQIX, HD, TT, ITRI, JPM, MSI, NKE, PXD, CRM, TJX, TTE, UL, UNP, VZ, WAB, WBA, WFC, MA, IQV, GOOG, KEYS, GLD, VYM, ACN, ABC, BDX, COP, PRMW, EL, HAL, HON, INFO, MCK, PWR, ROP, SHW, SBUX, SPWR, TSM, WMB, ERII, VRSK, DG, TSLA, NXPI, MPC, NEP, SYF, GPP, AQUA, DOW, VIEW, IDV, IVW, IWM, IWS, VB, XLY,
- Reduced Positions: USFR, GLDM, USMV, IWF, VIG, MDYG, VUG, T, ORCL, QQQ, XYL, NUV, LOW, CMCSA, EXC, HIG, MDT, INTU, XLF, MRK, PNC, LUV, KOS, IJR, XOM, FIS, IBM, IEMG, IEFA, IJK, CVS, ISTB, BND, SHOP, ANET, CVX, KO, URI, USB, TFC, SLYG, SDY, PFE, FISV, IT, WOLF, JNJ, AIG, OMCL, ECL, AXP, VTI, PLD, ALL, CSX, IWN, BP, MINT, AMT, PGX, SYY, JBHT, EPD, NVDA, NVO, DEO, PPG, PGR, CTSH, CCMP, TGT, ET, PM, PANW, ZTS, DEF, EMB,
- Sold Out: IBDM, BSCL, MAXN, TPIC, EVA, BAC, ADC, SPTS, LHCG, DISCK, BFAM,
- Raymond James Financial Inc (RJF) - 1,585,261 shares, 27.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.87%
- BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 633,856 shares, 8.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.85%
- Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 111,847 shares, 3.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.65%
- Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 59,126 shares, 3.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.56%
- SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (MDYG) - 154,751 shares, 2.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.29%
Quest Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $75.67 and $83.02, with an estimated average price of $79.76. The stock is now traded at around $74.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 27,101 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU)
Quest Capital Management Inc initiated holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF. The purchase prices were between $97.93 and $108.46, with an estimated average price of $104.78. The stock is now traded at around $100.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 16,609 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)
Quest Capital Management Inc initiated holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $114.9 and $116.5, with an estimated average price of $115.82. The stock is now traded at around $113.445000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 15,399 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (SCHE)
Quest Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.67 and $31.28, with an estimated average price of $30.07. The stock is now traded at around $29.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 16,489 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF (SHE)
Quest Capital Management Inc initiated holding in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $97.02 and $107.65, with an estimated average price of $103.46. The stock is now traded at around $93.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,735 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ET (HYMB)
Quest Capital Management Inc initiated holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ET. The purchase prices were between $58.92 and $60.08, with an estimated average price of $59.5. The stock is now traded at around $57.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 6,701 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX)
Quest Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 428.09%. The purchase prices were between $103.39 and $114.55, with an estimated average price of $110.61. The stock is now traded at around $106.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 76,278 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX)
Quest Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3091.06%. The purchase prices were between $54.87 and $55.81, with an estimated average price of $55.32. The stock is now traded at around $54.415000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 117,016 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV)
Quest Capital Management Inc added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 126.41%. The purchase prices were between $73.72 and $77.31, with an estimated average price of $75.76. The stock is now traded at around $72.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 58,974 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA)
Quest Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 894.03%. The purchase prices were between $97.28 and $109.61, with an estimated average price of $103.15. The stock is now traded at around $92.526000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 22,813 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Quest Capital Management Inc added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 139.52%. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $447.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 6,527 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF)
Quest Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Schwab International Equity ETF by 417.94%. The purchase prices were between $37.11 and $39.68, with an estimated average price of $38.6. The stock is now traded at around $37.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 48,842 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (IBDM)
Quest Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF. The sale prices were between $24.7 and $24.74, with an estimated average price of $24.72.Sold Out: Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCL)
Quest Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.04 and $21.09, with an estimated average price of $21.07.Sold Out: Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd (MAXN)
Quest Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. The sale prices were between $13.88 and $25.33, with an estimated average price of $18.53.Sold Out: TPI Composites Inc (TPIC)
Quest Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in TPI Composites Inc. The sale prices were between $14.48 and $35.73, with an estimated average price of $24.17.Sold Out: Enviva Inc (EVA)
Quest Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Enviva Inc. The sale prices were between $53.96 and $72.95, with an estimated average price of $67.22.Sold Out: Bank of America Corp (BAC)
Quest Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Bank of America Corp. The sale prices were between $43.14 and $48.37, with an estimated average price of $45.61.
