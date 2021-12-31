Opus Capital Group, LLC Buys Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, Sells SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF, Honeywell International Inc

New Purchases: VTI, CSX, VO, ES, PEY, SQ, VTEB,

Cincinnati, OH, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, CSX Corp, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, sells SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF, Honeywell International Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Opus Capital Group, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Opus Capital Group, LLC owns 105 stocks with a total value of $481 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 231,256 shares, 20.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.46% VANGUARD BD IDX FD (BND) - 478,644 shares, 8.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.91% Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 953,343 shares, 7.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.12% iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 278,684 shares, 6.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.83% iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 86,329 shares, 4.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.13%

Opus Capital Group, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $220.94 and $242.96, with an estimated average price of $235.47. The stock is now traded at around $225.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,526 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Opus Capital Group, LLC initiated holding in CSX Corp. The purchase prices were between $30.51 and $37.6, with an estimated average price of $35.38. The stock is now traded at around $34.205000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 6,470 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Opus Capital Group, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $236.12 and $260.25, with an estimated average price of $250.07. The stock is now traded at around $233.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,017 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Opus Capital Group, LLC initiated holding in Eversource Energy. The purchase prices were between $81.95 and $91.14, with an estimated average price of $86.12. The stock is now traded at around $88.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,293 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Opus Capital Group, LLC initiated holding in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF. The purchase prices were between $19.38 and $20.99, with an estimated average price of $20.34. The stock is now traded at around $21.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 9,920 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Opus Capital Group, LLC initiated holding in Block Inc. The purchase prices were between $158.3 and $265.08, with an estimated average price of $215.58. The stock is now traded at around $120.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,263 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Opus Capital Group, LLC added to a holding in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 168.45%. The purchase prices were between $55.73 and $56.61, with an estimated average price of $56.19. The stock is now traded at around $55.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 47,394 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Opus Capital Group, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF by 109.58%. The purchase prices were between $101.58 and $116.01, with an estimated average price of $108.38. The stock is now traded at around $105.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,877 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Opus Capital Group, LLC added to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 22.85%. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $309.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,715 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Opus Capital Group, LLC added to a holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 38.19%. The purchase prices were between $74.34 and $80.86, with an estimated average price of $77.53. The stock is now traded at around $78.290500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 9,049 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Opus Capital Group, LLC added to a holding in United Parcel Service Inc by 34.57%. The purchase prices were between $178.42 and $218.07, with an estimated average price of $203.94. The stock is now traded at around $201.383300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,137 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Opus Capital Group, LLC added to a holding in Energy Transfer LP by 37.32%. The purchase prices were between $8.15 and $10.19, with an estimated average price of $9.06. The stock is now traded at around $9.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 18,399 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Opus Capital Group, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF. The sale prices were between $34.8 and $37.35, with an estimated average price of $36.26.

Opus Capital Group, LLC sold out a holding in Honeywell International Inc. The sale prices were between $199.42 and $227.75, with an estimated average price of $214.01.