Keel Point, LLC Buys SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF, Sells iShares Russell 1000 ETF, ISHARES TRUST, Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF, SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF, Alerian MLP ETF, sells iShares Russell 1000 ETF, ISHARES TRUST, Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Keel Point, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Keel Point, LLC owns 274 stocks with a total value of $890 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 270,500 shares, 13.43% of the total portfolio. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 268,050 shares, 13.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.83% iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 499,100 shares, 4.19% of the total portfolio.

Keel Point, LLC initiated holding in Alerian MLP ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.56 and $36.4, with an estimated average price of $33.55. The stock is now traded at around $36.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 35,813 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Keel Point, LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF. The purchase prices were between $62.93 and $68.71, with an estimated average price of $66.4. The stock is now traded at around $66.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 12,864 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Keel Point, LLC initiated holding in VanEck Agribusiness ETF. The purchase prices were between $88.92 and $95.66, with an estimated average price of $93.34. The stock is now traded at around $92.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 7,615 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Keel Point, LLC initiated holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. The purchase prices were between $58.02 and $78.15, with an estimated average price of $68.63. The stock is now traded at around $49.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 8,657 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Keel Point, LLC initiated holding in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF. The purchase prices were between $42.05 and $48.69, with an estimated average price of $45.2. The stock is now traded at around $40.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 12,132 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Keel Point, LLC initiated holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $53.01 and $58.38, with an estimated average price of $55.93. The stock is now traded at around $66.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 10,306 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Keel Point, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 112.10%. The purchase prices were between $163.92 and $174.5, with an estimated average price of $167.93. The stock is now traded at around $167.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.83%. The holding were 180,164 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Keel Point, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 30.17%. The purchase prices were between $48.69 and $52.14, with an estimated average price of $50.68. The stock is now traded at around $48.865000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 270,218 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Keel Point, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 103.95%. The purchase prices were between $66.02 and $67.06, with an estimated average price of $66.56. The stock is now traded at around $65.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 50,137 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Keel Point, LLC added to a holding in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 264.74%. The purchase prices were between $35.93 and $39.08, with an estimated average price of $37.74. The stock is now traded at around $34.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 50,706 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Keel Point, LLC added to a holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR by 144.00%. The purchase prices were between $179.1 and $211.1, with an estimated average price of $199.24. The stock is now traded at around $183.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 7,681 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Keel Point, LLC added to a holding in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity by 219.26%. The purchase prices were between $13.05 and $14.76, with an estimated average price of $14.1. The stock is now traded at around $15.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 46,972 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Keel Point, LLC sold out a holding in Royal Bank of Canada. The sale prices were between $98.01 and $107.75, with an estimated average price of $103.88.

Keel Point, LLC sold out a holding in iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond. The sale prices were between $49.79 and $51.67, with an estimated average price of $50.75.

Keel Point, LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $105.86 and $110.18, with an estimated average price of $108.44.

Keel Point, LLC sold out a holding in Teradyne Inc. The sale prices were between $107.27 and $168.56, with an estimated average price of $141.64.

Keel Point, LLC sold out a holding in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund. The sale prices were between $58.67 and $63.05, with an estimated average price of $61.81.

Keel Point, LLC sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1.