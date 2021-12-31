Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Buys UnitedHealth Group Inc, PACCAR Inc, Sony Group Corp, Sells American Electric Power Co Inc, Biogen Inc, Alibaba Group Holding

New Purchases: UNH, PCAR, SONY, MELI, BSJO, KD,

UNH, PCAR, SONY, MELI, BSJO, KD, Added Positions: DISCA, AMZN, FISV, BSJN, FMS, UL, IBHE, IBHD, CMCSA, BRK.B, SAP, GOOGL, NVS, VZ, AZN, TSM, USB, AVEM,

DISCA, AMZN, FISV, BSJN, FMS, UL, IBHE, IBHD, CMCSA, BRK.B, SAP, GOOGL, NVS, VZ, AZN, TSM, USB, AVEM, Reduced Positions: AEP, BIIB, V, LIN, MKTX, PFE, BMY, ORCL, AAPL, PYPL, IBDS, RYN, LTPZ, IBDR, PXD, BSJM, IBHC, MMM, ALC, AXP,

AEP, BIIB, V, LIN, MKTX, PFE, BMY, ORCL, AAPL, PYPL, IBDS, RYN, LTPZ, IBDR, PXD, BSJM, IBHC, MMM, ALC, AXP, Sold Out: BABA, IBHA, IBHB, IBDT, IBDN, IBDM, IBDO, TLT, IBDD, BSJL,

Boston, MA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys UnitedHealth Group Inc, PACCAR Inc, Sony Group Corp, MercadoLibre Inc, Discovery Inc, sells American Electric Power Co Inc, Biogen Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Linde PLC, MarketAxess Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC. As of 2021Q4, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC owns 118 stocks with a total value of $336 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Timber Creek Capital Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/timber+creek+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 6,763 shares, 5.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.21% iShares Gold Trust (IAU) - 470,501 shares, 4.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.05% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 46,451 shares, 4.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.91% SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) - 799,786 shares, 4.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.33% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 46,515 shares, 4.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.16%

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC initiated holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $387.01 and $505.58, with an estimated average price of $454.21. The stock is now traded at around $469.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 8,783 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC initiated holding in PACCAR Inc. The purchase prices were between $78.77 and $91.66, with an estimated average price of $86.81. The stock is now traded at around $92.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 35,490 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Sony Group Corp. The purchase prices were between $105.56 and $127.48, with an estimated average price of $119.33. The stock is now traded at around $111.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 22,845 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC initiated holding in MercadoLibre Inc. The purchase prices were between $1052.95 and $1709.98, with an estimated average price of $1396.48. The stock is now traded at around $1124.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 1,791 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bon. The purchase prices were between $24.45 and $24.96, with an estimated average price of $24.72. The stock is now traded at around $24.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 195 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.75 and $40.75, with an estimated average price of $21.45. The stock is now traded at around $16.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 19 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Discovery Inc by 38.39%. The purchase prices were between $22.26 and $28.23, with an estimated average price of $24.88. The stock is now traded at around $27.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 175,508 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bon by 1757.82%. The purchase prices were between $24.87 and $25.29, with an estimated average price of $25.07. The stock is now traded at around $24.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 15,327 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC added to a holding in iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 1304.14%. The purchase prices were between $24.15 and $24.52, with an estimated average price of $24.38. The stock is now traded at around $24.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 12,216 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC added to a holding in iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 1274.24%. The purchase prices were between $24.44 and $24.87, with an estimated average price of $24.66. The stock is now traded at around $24.502800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 12,162 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1.

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBonds 2021 Term High Yield and Income ETF. The sale prices were between $24.11 and $24.17, with an estimated average price of $24.14.

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBonds 2022 Term High Yield and Income ETF. The sale prices were between $24 and $24.15, with an estimated average price of $24.1.

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF. The sale prices were between $28.04 and $28.58, with an estimated average price of $28.32.

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF. The sale prices were between $25.11 and $25.14, with an estimated average price of $25.13.

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF. The sale prices were between $24.7 and $24.74, with an estimated average price of $24.72.