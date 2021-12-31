SignalPoint Asset Management, LLC Buys Exact Sciences Corp, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, Ncino Inc, Sells Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF

- New Purchases: EXAS, IWD, AMD, NCNO, VRP, ADP, DLR, LRCX, TJX, RSP, SMH, VONV, GIS, MDLZ, LIN, MMAT,
- Added Positions: FIXD, SPIB, QQQ, RNDM, NVDA, FVD, DLN, RNLC, LMBS, SCHP, FTA, RNMC, VB, BRK.B, WMT, FTC, FTSM, VTI, RNSC, VOO, DRW, BND, PYPL, JNJ, VZ, SCHE, JKHY, LMT, MCD, ABBV, TGT, UNH, VIG, EFA, DVY, VONG, F, MMM, CAT, XLE, HON, IDXX, JPM, VXUS, ORCL, MMP, O, DIS, FEX, DNP, JPC, CLOV, PLNHF, V,
- Reduced Positions: RYT, RYH, RYF, RCD, RGI, XLG, EWCO, RHS, SCHO, ORLY, LQD, RYU, EWRE, JPST, RYE, BLV, TLT, AAPL, BIV, RTM, IEF, ARKK, T, HYG, NSC, FPA, SBUX, SHY, VNQ, FXL, FJP, FEP, AMZN, ARKG, IAU, VCSH, PSP, FBT, FLN, FEM, SCHR, CSCO, PRN, PTF, EPD, LOW, HD, PGX, PTH, PEZ, EW, DUK, BA, SHYG, BAC, VTV, AXP, SO, AVGOP.PFD, PG, FB, AWF, CWB, BAX, DE, DLS, CVS, BMY, SAM, SCHC, MA, EPP, BKLN, PSX, VBR, VIGI, AMGN, OTIS, FGD, CRM, IVV, FNY, JPUS, NEE, CARR, PFI, UPS, EMLP, PSK, PSL, RTX, EZU, QTEC, USA, EMR,
- Sold Out: AGG, BABA, NVS,
For the details of SignalPoint Asset Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/signalpoint+asset+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of SignalPoint Asset Management, LLC
- O'Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY) - 52,968 shares, 11.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.2%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 188,134 shares, 10.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.29%
- Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) - 22,816 shares, 2.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 28.8%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 18,847 shares, 1.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.01%
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 23,587 shares, 1.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.51%
SignalPoint Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Exact Sciences Corp. The purchase prices were between $72.5 and $100.68, with an estimated average price of $87.97. The stock is now traded at around $74.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 5,791 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD)
SignalPoint Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $156.44 and $168.08, with an estimated average price of $163.37. The stock is now traded at around $163.218000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,644 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Ncino Inc (NCNO)
SignalPoint Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Ncino Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.39 and $76.76, with an estimated average price of $64.62. The stock is now traded at around $44.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,924 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP)
SignalPoint Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.53 and $26, with an estimated average price of $25.81. The stock is now traded at around $25.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 10,540 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)
SignalPoint Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $100.34 and $161.91, with an estimated average price of $135.45. The stock is now traded at around $112.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,770 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP)
SignalPoint Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc. The purchase prices were between $199.97 and $248.01, with an estimated average price of $227.15. The stock is now traded at around $204.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 985 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (DLN)
SignalPoint Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 95.99%. The purchase prices were between $59.44 and $66.09, with an estimated average price of $63. The stock is now traded at around $64.752100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 6,556 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB)
SignalPoint Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF by 24.98%. The purchase prices were between $214.09 and $238.21, with an estimated average price of $226.3. The stock is now traded at around $206.819000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,092 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
SignalPoint Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 34.04%. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $170.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,461 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund (VONG)
SignalPoint Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund by 21.25%. The purchase prices were between $69.56 and $79.55, with an estimated average price of $76.21. The stock is now traded at around $71.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,469 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)
SignalPoint Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $113.17 and $115.05, with an estimated average price of $114.13.Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
SignalPoint Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1.Sold Out: Novartis AG (NVS)
SignalPoint Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Novartis AG. The sale prices were between $79.7 and $88.13, with an estimated average price of $83.08.
Here is the complete portfolio of SignalPoint Asset Management, LLC. Also check out:
1. SignalPoint Asset Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. SignalPoint Asset Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. SignalPoint Asset Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that SignalPoint Asset Management, LLC keeps buying