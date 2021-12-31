SignalPoint Asset Management, LLC Buys Exact Sciences Corp, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, Ncino Inc, Sells Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF

New Purchases: EXAS, IWD, AMD, NCNO, VRP, ADP, DLR, LRCX, TJX, RSP, SMH, VONV, GIS, MDLZ, LIN, MMAT,

Springfield, MO, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Exact Sciences Corp, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, Ncino Inc, Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, sells Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionar, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, SignalPoint Asset Management, LLC. As of 2021Q4, SignalPoint Asset Management, LLC owns 237 stocks with a total value of $323 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

O'Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY) - 52,968 shares, 11.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.2% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 188,134 shares, 10.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.29% Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) - 22,816 shares, 2.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 28.8% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 18,847 shares, 1.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.01% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 23,587 shares, 1.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.51%

SignalPoint Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Exact Sciences Corp. The purchase prices were between $72.5 and $100.68, with an estimated average price of $87.97. The stock is now traded at around $74.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 5,791 shares as of 2021-12-31.

SignalPoint Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $156.44 and $168.08, with an estimated average price of $163.37. The stock is now traded at around $163.218000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,644 shares as of 2021-12-31.

SignalPoint Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Ncino Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.39 and $76.76, with an estimated average price of $64.62. The stock is now traded at around $44.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,924 shares as of 2021-12-31.

SignalPoint Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.53 and $26, with an estimated average price of $25.81. The stock is now traded at around $25.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 10,540 shares as of 2021-12-31.

SignalPoint Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $100.34 and $161.91, with an estimated average price of $135.45. The stock is now traded at around $112.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,770 shares as of 2021-12-31.

SignalPoint Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc. The purchase prices were between $199.97 and $248.01, with an estimated average price of $227.15. The stock is now traded at around $204.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 985 shares as of 2021-12-31.

SignalPoint Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 95.99%. The purchase prices were between $59.44 and $66.09, with an estimated average price of $63. The stock is now traded at around $64.752100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 6,556 shares as of 2021-12-31.

SignalPoint Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF by 24.98%. The purchase prices were between $214.09 and $238.21, with an estimated average price of $226.3. The stock is now traded at around $206.819000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,092 shares as of 2021-12-31.

SignalPoint Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 34.04%. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $170.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,461 shares as of 2021-12-31.

SignalPoint Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund by 21.25%. The purchase prices were between $69.56 and $79.55, with an estimated average price of $76.21. The stock is now traded at around $71.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,469 shares as of 2021-12-31.

SignalPoint Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $113.17 and $115.05, with an estimated average price of $114.13.

SignalPoint Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1.

SignalPoint Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Novartis AG. The sale prices were between $79.7 and $88.13, with an estimated average price of $83.08.