Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors, Inc. Buys Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF, Health Care Select Sector SPDR, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF, Sells SPDR Homebuilders ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF, iShares Core MSCI Em

- New Purchases: EWRE, XLV, RYE, SGH, AMD, BSV, DHS, ULTA, SPYG, PWR, PDBC, XLE, VTIP, EUM, MRVI, QDEL, CTRA, BSMS, BSMQ, BSMO, NUE,
- Added Positions: MSFT, BND, PFF, AMZN, JNJ, KLAC, MMC, T, AAPL, PG, BNDX, MUB,
- Reduced Positions: COMB, VZ, XOM, BMY, MRK, MO, VOO, VXF, ABBV, BRK.B, MMM, CVX, CVS, QAI, CSCO, GE, DT, FM, KO, EOG, CE, SCZ,
- Sold Out: XHB, RYH, IEMG, PIN, DAR, VSTO, ALLY, AMKR, LECO, LKQ, EXP, QCOM, ISCF, JPST, DRI, PEZ, DDOG,
These are the top 5 holdings of Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors, Inc.
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 69,980 shares, 10.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.22%
- Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF (VXF) - 103,906 shares, 6.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.49%
- VANGUARD BD IDX FD (BND) - 138,186 shares, 3.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.92%
- Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (EWRE) - 242,878 shares, 3.40% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV) - 67,302 shares, 3.14% of the total portfolio. New Position
Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF. The purchase prices were between $36.85 and $42.25, with an estimated average price of $39.45. The stock is now traded at around $39.130400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.4%. The holding were 242,878 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV)
Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $124.86 and $141.49, with an estimated average price of $132.44. The stock is now traded at around $130.695000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.14%. The holding were 67,302 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RYE)
Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.15 and $51.44, with an estimated average price of $48.69. The stock is now traded at around $57.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.89%. The holding were 182,520 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: SMART Global Holdings Inc (SGH)
Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in SMART Global Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.37 and $71.52, with an estimated average price of $57.12. The stock is now traded at around $57.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.04%. The holding were 86,789 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)
Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $100.34 and $161.91, with an estimated average price of $135.45. The stock is now traded at around $112.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.99%. The holding were 41,695 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)
Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $80.65 and $81.49, with an estimated average price of $80.98. The stock is now traded at around $80.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.97%. The holding were 73,557 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 310.16%. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $308.055000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 18,457 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 44.00%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $2968.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 108 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: SPDR Homebuilders ETF (XHB)
Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Homebuilders ETF. The sale prices were between $71.66 and $86.13, with an estimated average price of $80.15.Sold Out: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RYH)
Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF. The sale prices were between $290.94 and $321.86, with an estimated average price of $303.98.Sold Out: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)
Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $57.97 and $62.96, with an estimated average price of $60.63.Sold Out: Invesco India ETF (PIN)
Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Invesco India ETF. The sale prices were between $25.27 and $27.67, with an estimated average price of $26.7.Sold Out: Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR)
Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Darling Ingredients Inc. The sale prices were between $61.91 and $85.34, with an estimated average price of $72.53.Sold Out: Ally Financial Inc (ALLY)
Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Ally Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $44.97 and $55.81, with an estimated average price of $49.45.
