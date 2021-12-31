Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors, Inc. Buys Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF, Health Care Select Sector SPDR, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF, Sells SPDR Homebuilders ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF, iShares Core MSCI Em

New Purchases: EWRE, XLV, RYE, SGH, AMD, BSV, DHS, ULTA, SPYG, PWR, PDBC, XLE, VTIP, EUM, MRVI, QDEL, CTRA, BSMS, BSMQ, BSMO, NUE,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF, Health Care Select Sector SPDR, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF, SMART Global Holdings Inc, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, sells SPDR Homebuilders ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy N, Invesco India ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors, Inc. owns 72 stocks with a total value of $302 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 69,980 shares, 10.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.22% Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF (VXF) - 103,906 shares, 6.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.49% VANGUARD BD IDX FD (BND) - 138,186 shares, 3.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.92% Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (EWRE) - 242,878 shares, 3.40% of the total portfolio. New Position Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV) - 67,302 shares, 3.14% of the total portfolio. New Position

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF. The purchase prices were between $36.85 and $42.25, with an estimated average price of $39.45. The stock is now traded at around $39.130400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.4%. The holding were 242,878 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $124.86 and $141.49, with an estimated average price of $132.44. The stock is now traded at around $130.695000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.14%. The holding were 67,302 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.15 and $51.44, with an estimated average price of $48.69. The stock is now traded at around $57.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.89%. The holding were 182,520 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in SMART Global Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.37 and $71.52, with an estimated average price of $57.12. The stock is now traded at around $57.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.04%. The holding were 86,789 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $100.34 and $161.91, with an estimated average price of $135.45. The stock is now traded at around $112.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.99%. The holding were 41,695 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $80.65 and $81.49, with an estimated average price of $80.98. The stock is now traded at around $80.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.97%. The holding were 73,557 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 310.16%. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $308.055000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 18,457 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 44.00%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $2968.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 108 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Homebuilders ETF. The sale prices were between $71.66 and $86.13, with an estimated average price of $80.15.

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF. The sale prices were between $290.94 and $321.86, with an estimated average price of $303.98.

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $57.97 and $62.96, with an estimated average price of $60.63.

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Invesco India ETF. The sale prices were between $25.27 and $27.67, with an estimated average price of $26.7.

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Darling Ingredients Inc. The sale prices were between $61.91 and $85.34, with an estimated average price of $72.53.

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Ally Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $44.97 and $55.81, with an estimated average price of $49.45.