Allen Capital Group, LLC Buys Crocs Inc, Microsoft Corp, Alphabet Inc, Sells Verizon Communications Inc, Lamb Weston Holdings Inc, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF

- New Purchases: CROX, GOOG, WM, TWTR, TJX, LUMN, WWJD, ISMD, HEAR, EPD, SYNA, JNK, NKE, NEM, LLY, HON, OPGN,
- Added Positions: MSFT, AAPL, BRK.B, DE, AMZN, UNP, PYPL, HD, FB, WMT, DIS, ZHDG, SJNK, MBB, SRLN, JEPI, DLN, IQLT, SCHP, QUAL, V, FBND, SPEM, FANG, UL, XYL, EMLP, PRU, CSCO, QEFA, IBM, MRK, AMGN, IAGG, INTC, AJG, VNQ, LMT, BAC, PSX, SCHW, BP, GLD, SPSM, TSM, AMT, SCHE, CAT, DUK, XOM, XLU, JD, PFF, AGG, IUSG,
- Reduced Positions: VZ, LW, SCHX, JPST, T, SCHO, SGOL, NOBL, SPTS, CVX, GSY, BABA, SPDW, HYG, RYF, SPMB, TDIV, EFAV, VEA, VYM, GNR, XLF, MMM, MO, BDX, PG, PM, RYT, PRF, MMP, SCHZ, SCHG, MDLZ, SCHR, XLV, BA, IVW, SPY, MTUM, IJR, BNDX, VWO, IEMG, NVDA, TROW,
- Sold Out: ULST, CMCSA, MA, HMY, AXU, TBT,
These are the top 5 holdings of Allen Capital Group, LLC
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 139,700 shares, 7.59% of the total portfolio.
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 136,487 shares, 5.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 57.60%
- JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 662,148 shares, 4.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.28%
- BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 386,477 shares, 3.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.84%
- First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) - 562,188 shares, 3.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.33%
Allen Capital Group, LLC initiated holding in Crocs Inc. The purchase prices were between $123.53 and $180.57, with an estimated average price of $154.04. The stock is now traded at around $101.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.25%. The holding were 141,388 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)
Allen Capital Group, LLC initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2675.3 and $3014.18, with an estimated average price of $2894.54. The stock is now traded at around $2686.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.04%. The holding were 5,686 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Waste Management Inc (WM)
Allen Capital Group, LLC initiated holding in Waste Management Inc. The purchase prices were between $148.83 and $166.9, with an estimated average price of $161.05. The stock is now traded at around $149.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 60,250 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Twitter Inc (TWTR)
Allen Capital Group, LLC initiated holding in Twitter Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.07 and $66.11, with an estimated average price of $51.61. The stock is now traded at around $37.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 193,877 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: TJX Companies Inc (TJX)
Allen Capital Group, LLC initiated holding in TJX Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $62.97 and $75.92, with an estimated average price of $69.51. The stock is now traded at around $71.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 52,882 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Lumen Technologies Inc (LUMN)
Allen Capital Group, LLC initiated holding in Lumen Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.79 and $14.27, with an estimated average price of $12.75. The stock is now traded at around $12.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 112,858 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Allen Capital Group, LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 422.24%. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $308.055000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.05%. The holding were 60,893 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Allen Capital Group, LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 121.63%. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $172.845000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.88%. The holding were 155,771 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)
Allen Capital Group, LLC added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 57.60%. The purchase prices were between $273.64 and $300.17, with an estimated average price of $286.71. The stock is now traded at around $312.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.85%. The holding were 136,487 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Deere & Co (DE)
Allen Capital Group, LLC added to a holding in Deere & Co by 2976.29%. The purchase prices were between $329 and $367.86, with an estimated average price of $348.32. The stock is now traded at around $375.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.64%. The holding were 39,961 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Allen Capital Group, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 805.47%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $2968.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.52%. The holding were 4,138 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Union Pacific Corp (UNP)
Allen Capital Group, LLC added to a holding in Union Pacific Corp by 798.52%. The purchase prices were between $205.51 and $251.93, with an estimated average price of $237.68. The stock is now traded at around $244.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 49,877 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (ULST)
Allen Capital Group, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $40.26 and $40.4, with an estimated average price of $40.34.Sold Out: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)
Allen Capital Group, LLC sold out a holding in Comcast Corp. The sale prices were between $47.71 and $57.4, with an estimated average price of $52.Sold Out: Mastercard Inc (MA)
Allen Capital Group, LLC sold out a holding in Mastercard Inc. The sale prices were between $306.28 and $369.56, with an estimated average price of $345.75.Sold Out: Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd (HMY)
Allen Capital Group, LLC sold out a holding in Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $3.22 and $4.26, with an estimated average price of $3.84.Sold Out: Alexco Resource Corp (AXU)
Allen Capital Group, LLC sold out a holding in Alexco Resource Corp. The sale prices were between $1.5 and $2.18, with an estimated average price of $1.82.Sold Out: PowerShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury Pr (TBT)
Allen Capital Group, LLC sold out a holding in PowerShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury Pr. The sale prices were between $15.7 and $19, with an estimated average price of $17.34.
