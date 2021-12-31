Bourgeon Capital Management Llc Buys PayPal Holdings Inc, The Walt Disney Co, Organon, Sells Valero Energy Corp, Qualcomm Inc, Medtronic PLC

New Purchases: SLDP, IHAK, ATVI, INTC, SG, VALE, IBM, PSO, SGMO, ZIVO, CFMS, ALPP, ELAN, HOOD,

Darien, CT, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys PayPal Holdings Inc, The Walt Disney Co, Organon, Caterpillar Inc, Discovery Inc, sells Valero Energy Corp, Qualcomm Inc, Medtronic PLC, NVIDIA Corp, BlackRock Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bourgeon Capital Management Llc. As of 2021Q4, Bourgeon Capital Management Llc owns 283 stocks with a total value of $485 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Gold Trust (IAU) - 645,361 shares, 4.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.47% The Mosaic Co (MOS) - 463,573 shares, 3.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.89% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 113,387 shares, 3.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.26% Marriott International Inc (MAR) - 101,661 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.40% CVS Health Corp (CVS) - 154,500 shares, 3.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.08%

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Solid Power Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.74 and $13.4, with an estimated average price of $9.92. The stock is now traded at around $6.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 61,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc initiated holding in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF. The purchase prices were between $42.05 and $48.69, with an estimated average price of $45.2. The stock is now traded at around $40.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,610 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.28 and $81.19, with an estimated average price of $68.02. The stock is now traded at around $79.015000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Intel Corp. The purchase prices were between $47.89 and $56, with an estimated average price of $51.07. The stock is now traded at around $48.300300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,250 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Sweetgreen Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.82 and $53, with an estimated average price of $34. The stock is now traded at around $30.538200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Elanco Animal Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.74 and $34.09, with an estimated average price of $31.05. The stock is now traded at around $25.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 111.25%. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $170.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 40,417 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 41.37%. The purchase prices were between $142.15 and $177.71, with an estimated average price of $161. The stock is now traded at around $142.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 48,602 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Organon & Co by 33.12%. The purchase prices were between $28.67 and $37.13, with an estimated average price of $32.51. The stock is now traded at around $31.895000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 288,082 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Caterpillar Inc by 739.13%. The purchase prices were between $188.94 and $214.25, with an estimated average price of $201.63. The stock is now traded at around $200.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 9,650 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Discovery Inc by 133.02%. The purchase prices were between $22.26 and $28.23, with an estimated average price of $24.88. The stock is now traded at around $27.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 86,450 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 44.71%. The purchase prices were between $326.31 and $376.33, with an estimated average price of $345.82. The stock is now traded at around $387.956600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 8,415 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Shell PLC. The sale prices were between $41.59 and $49.97, with an estimated average price of $45.11.

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $17.5 and $18.44, with an estimated average price of $17.85.

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in PROSHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $28.45 and $45, with an estimated average price of $33.77.

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in American Woodmark Corp. The sale prices were between $56.99 and $75.2, with an estimated average price of $67.64.

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp. The sale prices were between $60.28 and $68.47, with an estimated average price of $64.26.

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in WestRock Co. The sale prices were between $42.48 and $51.63, with an estimated average price of $46.94.