J.Safra Asset Management Corp Buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury, iShares MSCI Europe Financial Sector Index Fund, Sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Financial Select Sector SPDR, Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR

- New Purchases: TBF, EUFN, SHYG, VHT,
- Added Positions: QQQ, XLV, HYG, EMB, IWF, XLB, TSM,
- Reduced Positions: SPY, XLF, XLP, TSLA, IYW, XLK, AGG, AAPL, LQD, XLE, EWZ, ORCL, PBR, SRNE,
- Sold Out: HEDJ, AMZN, IPO, STNE,
For the details of J.Safra Asset Management Corp's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/j.safra+asset+management+corp/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of J.Safra Asset Management Corp
- Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF) - 1,396 shares, 37.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 99.95%
- Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR (XLP) - 5,538 shares, 17.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 98.84%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 2,341 shares, 17.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 99.54%
- The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) - 29 shares, 9.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 99.55%
- Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 899 shares, 8.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 96.02%
J.Safra Asset Management Corp initiated holding in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury. The purchase prices were between $15.45 and $16.97, with an estimated average price of $16.22. The stock is now traded at around $16.645000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 798 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares MSCI Europe Financial Sector Index Fund (EUFN)
J.Safra Asset Management Corp initiated holding in iShares MSCI Europe Financial Sector Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $18.87 and $21.02, with an estimated average price of $19.96. The stock is now traded at around $20.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 402 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG)
J.Safra Asset Management Corp initiated holding in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.55 and $45.36, with an estimated average price of $45. The stock is now traded at around $44.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 554 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT)
J.Safra Asset Management Corp initiated holding in Vanguard Health Care ETF. The purchase prices were between $242.95 and $267.51, with an estimated average price of $254.47. The stock is now traded at around $243.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 107 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
J.Safra Asset Management Corp added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 100.48%. The purchase prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05. The stock is now traded at around $359.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.19%. The holding were 84,999 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV)
J.Safra Asset Management Corp added to a holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR by 3409.10%. The purchase prices were between $124.86 and $141.49, with an estimated average price of $132.44. The stock is now traded at around $130.695000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 394,142 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG)
J.Safra Asset Management Corp added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 415.62%. The purchase prices were between $84.9 and $87.25, with an estimated average price of $86.23. The stock is now traded at around $84.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 70,913 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: ISHARES TRUST (EMB)
J.Safra Asset Management Corp added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 158.23%. The purchase prices were between $105.86 and $110.18, with an estimated average price of $108.44. The stock is now traded at around $105.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 26,066 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)
J.Safra Asset Management Corp added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1137.54%. The purchase prices were between $270.63 and $309.52, with an estimated average price of $296.53. The stock is now traded at around $276.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 65,899 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB)
J.Safra Asset Management Corp added to a holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR by 1949.58%. The purchase prices were between $79.62 and $90.61, with an estimated average price of $86.09. The stock is now traded at around $84.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 72,678 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (HEDJ)
J.Safra Asset Management Corp sold out a holding in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund. The sale prices were between $74.76 and $81.73, with an estimated average price of $78.44.Sold Out: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
J.Safra Asset Management Corp sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48.Sold Out: Renaissance IPO ETF (IPO)
J.Safra Asset Management Corp sold out a holding in Renaissance IPO ETF. The sale prices were between $55.11 and $69.76, with an estimated average price of $63.52.Sold Out: StoneCo Ltd (STNE)
J.Safra Asset Management Corp sold out a holding in StoneCo Ltd. The sale prices were between $14.95 and $39.46, with an estimated average price of $24.95.
Here is the complete portfolio of J.Safra Asset Management Corp. Also check out:
1. J.Safra Asset Management Corp's Undervalued Stocks
2. J.Safra Asset Management Corp's Top Growth Companies, and
3. J.Safra Asset Management Corp's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that J.Safra Asset Management Corp keeps buying