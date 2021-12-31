J.Safra Asset Management Corp Buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury, iShares MSCI Europe Financial Sector Index Fund, Sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Financial Select Sector SPDR, Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR

New Purchases: TBF, EUFN, SHYG, VHT,

TBF, EUFN, SHYG, VHT, Added Positions: QQQ, XLV, HYG, EMB, IWF, XLB, TSM,

QQQ, XLV, HYG, EMB, IWF, XLB, TSM, Reduced Positions: SPY, XLF, XLP, TSLA, IYW, XLK, AGG, AAPL, LQD, XLE, EWZ, ORCL, PBR, SRNE,

SPY, XLF, XLP, TSLA, IYW, XLK, AGG, AAPL, LQD, XLE, EWZ, ORCL, PBR, SRNE, Sold Out: HEDJ, AMZN, IPO, STNE,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury, iShares MSCI Europe Financial Sector Index Fund, Health Care Select Sector SPDR, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Financial Select Sector SPDR, Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR, WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund, Tesla Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, J.Safra Asset Management Corp. As of 2021Q4, J.Safra Asset Management Corp owns 25 stocks with a total value of $5 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of J.Safra Asset Management Corp's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/j.safra+asset+management+corp/current-portfolio/portfolio

Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF) - 1,396 shares, 37.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 99.95% Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR (XLP) - 5,538 shares, 17.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 98.84% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 2,341 shares, 17.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 99.54% The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) - 29 shares, 9.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 99.55% Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 899 shares, 8.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 96.02%

J.Safra Asset Management Corp initiated holding in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury. The purchase prices were between $15.45 and $16.97, with an estimated average price of $16.22. The stock is now traded at around $16.645000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 798 shares as of 2021-12-31.

J.Safra Asset Management Corp initiated holding in iShares MSCI Europe Financial Sector Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $18.87 and $21.02, with an estimated average price of $19.96. The stock is now traded at around $20.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 402 shares as of 2021-12-31.

J.Safra Asset Management Corp initiated holding in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.55 and $45.36, with an estimated average price of $45. The stock is now traded at around $44.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 554 shares as of 2021-12-31.

J.Safra Asset Management Corp initiated holding in Vanguard Health Care ETF. The purchase prices were between $242.95 and $267.51, with an estimated average price of $254.47. The stock is now traded at around $243.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 107 shares as of 2021-12-31.

J.Safra Asset Management Corp added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 100.48%. The purchase prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05. The stock is now traded at around $359.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.19%. The holding were 84,999 shares as of 2021-12-31.

J.Safra Asset Management Corp added to a holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR by 3409.10%. The purchase prices were between $124.86 and $141.49, with an estimated average price of $132.44. The stock is now traded at around $130.695000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 394,142 shares as of 2021-12-31.

J.Safra Asset Management Corp added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 415.62%. The purchase prices were between $84.9 and $87.25, with an estimated average price of $86.23. The stock is now traded at around $84.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 70,913 shares as of 2021-12-31.

J.Safra Asset Management Corp added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 158.23%. The purchase prices were between $105.86 and $110.18, with an estimated average price of $108.44. The stock is now traded at around $105.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 26,066 shares as of 2021-12-31.

J.Safra Asset Management Corp added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1137.54%. The purchase prices were between $270.63 and $309.52, with an estimated average price of $296.53. The stock is now traded at around $276.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 65,899 shares as of 2021-12-31.

J.Safra Asset Management Corp added to a holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR by 1949.58%. The purchase prices were between $79.62 and $90.61, with an estimated average price of $86.09. The stock is now traded at around $84.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 72,678 shares as of 2021-12-31.

J.Safra Asset Management Corp sold out a holding in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund. The sale prices were between $74.76 and $81.73, with an estimated average price of $78.44.

J.Safra Asset Management Corp sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48.

J.Safra Asset Management Corp sold out a holding in Renaissance IPO ETF. The sale prices were between $55.11 and $69.76, with an estimated average price of $63.52.

J.Safra Asset Management Corp sold out a holding in StoneCo Ltd. The sale prices were between $14.95 and $39.46, with an estimated average price of $24.95.