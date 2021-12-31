Ledyard National Bank Buys Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF, ASML Holding NV, Sells Coupang Inc, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Markel Corp

New Purchases: VUSB, ASML, BTI, BUSE, INTU, MTD, NICE, PPG, QCOM, STE,

VUSB, ASML, BTI, BUSE, INTU, MTD, NICE, PPG, QCOM, STE, Added Positions: REGN, IVV, DGRO, VZ, SCHD, GSIE, EMR, EFAV, VSGX, V, NLOK, GM, FAN, PHO, SUSA, VOE, ERTH, TAN, ST, VGK, ADBE, ET, WEC, SWKS, T, AEIS, AMGN, MSA, DXC, JCI, NEE, FHI, XLB, YUM, USMV, BAC, SMOG, LRGF, GD, GE, HOLX, EFG, NVDA, AGG, AGR, XYL, CRM, TTEK,

REGN, IVV, DGRO, VZ, SCHD, GSIE, EMR, EFAV, VSGX, V, NLOK, GM, FAN, PHO, SUSA, VOE, ERTH, TAN, ST, VGK, ADBE, ET, WEC, SWKS, T, AEIS, AMGN, MSA, DXC, JCI, NEE, FHI, XLB, YUM, USMV, BAC, SMOG, LRGF, GD, GE, HOLX, EFG, NVDA, AGG, AGR, XYL, CRM, TTEK, Reduced Positions: VV, AAPL, SCHW, HD, VTI, SDY, ACN, ADP, GOOGL, JNJ, LOW, ORCL, PFE, TGT, UNH, DIS, AVGO, QDF, VIG, ABT, CSCO, ETN, SNY, FB, ABBV, GOOG, DVY, MMM, AMNB, TFC, BMY, ECL, ICE, K, KMB, KR, PG, PEG, TSM, TXN, EBAY, DG, EFA, SPY, VGT, VOT, VPL, XLK, XLY, ADI, BA, CNC, CERN, CVX, CMA, COST, EW, XOM, GIS, HON, IBM, NDAQ, PEP, BKNG, TMO, MA, BR, PM, GSLC, IJH, LQD, QQQ, QUAL, VIS, VO, XLP, MO, AMT, WTRG, CAT, KO, CL, DD, GSK, ITRI, KEY, MDLZ, MPW, NVS, SRE, TRV, WTS, AWK, PHYS, OGN, GQRE, IJR, NFRA, QDEF, TDTT, VEA, VNQ, VWO, XLI,

VV, AAPL, SCHW, HD, VTI, SDY, ACN, ADP, GOOGL, JNJ, LOW, ORCL, PFE, TGT, UNH, DIS, AVGO, QDF, VIG, ABT, CSCO, ETN, SNY, FB, ABBV, GOOG, DVY, MMM, AMNB, TFC, BMY, ECL, ICE, K, KMB, KR, PG, PEG, TSM, TXN, EBAY, DG, EFA, SPY, VGT, VOT, VPL, XLK, XLY, ADI, BA, CNC, CERN, CVX, CMA, COST, EW, XOM, GIS, HON, IBM, NDAQ, PEP, BKNG, TMO, MA, BR, PM, GSLC, IJH, LQD, QQQ, QUAL, VIS, VO, XLP, MO, AMT, WTRG, CAT, KO, CL, DD, GSK, ITRI, KEY, MDLZ, MPW, NVS, SRE, TRV, WTS, AWK, PHYS, OGN, GQRE, IJR, NFRA, QDEF, TDTT, VEA, VNQ, VWO, XLI, Sold Out: CPNG, SCHM, MKL, MAR, DSI, SCHA,

Hanover, NH, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF, ASML Holding NV, British American Tobacco PLC, First Busey Corp, sells Coupang Inc, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Markel Corp, Marriott International Inc, iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ledyard National Bank. As of 2021Q4, Ledyard National Bank owns 240 stocks with a total value of $1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Ledyard National Bank's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ledyard+national+bank/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 378,232 shares, 6.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.68% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 151,247 shares, 4.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.97% BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 495,603 shares, 3.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.60% iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) - 532,903 shares, 2.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.55% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 7,179 shares, 2.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.51%

Ledyard National Bank initiated holding in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.92 and $50.09, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $49.785000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 6,646 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ledyard National Bank initiated holding in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. The purchase prices were between $1355.25 and $1702.53, with an estimated average price of $1515.56. The stock is now traded at around $1460.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 129 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ledyard National Bank initiated holding in NICE Ltd. The purchase prices were between $264.25 and $315.02, with an estimated average price of $289.01. The stock is now traded at around $254.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 677 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ledyard National Bank initiated holding in ASML Holding NV. The purchase prices were between $712.94 and $879.12, with an estimated average price of $795.43. The stock is now traded at around $669.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 265 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ledyard National Bank initiated holding in Steris PLC. The purchase prices were between $206.02 and $245.17, with an estimated average price of $228.98. The stock is now traded at around $223.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 953 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ledyard National Bank initiated holding in British American Tobacco PLC. The purchase prices were between $33.65 and $37.56, with an estimated average price of $35.53. The stock is now traded at around $43.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 5,555 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ledyard National Bank added to a holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 22.25%. The purchase prices were between $74.34 and $80.86, with an estimated average price of $77.53. The stock is now traded at around $78.290500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 35,203 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ledyard National Bank added to a holding in General Motors Co by 32.55%. The purchase prices were between $53.93 and $64.61, with an estimated average price of $58.54. The stock is now traded at around $52.465000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 12,221 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ledyard National Bank added to a holding in NortonLifeLock Inc by 20.79%. The purchase prices were between $23.82 and $26.67, with an estimated average price of $25.31. The stock is now traded at around $25.865000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 34,479 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ledyard National Bank added to a holding in MSA Safety Inc by 25.30%. The purchase prices were between $139.55 and $155.76, with an estimated average price of $150.1. The stock is now traded at around $135.335000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,789 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ledyard National Bank added to a holding in Advanced Energy Industries Inc by 25.10%. The purchase prices were between $84.4 and $95.15, with an estimated average price of $89.01. The stock is now traded at around $85.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 5,473 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ledyard National Bank added to a holding in Energy Transfer LP by 44.67%. The purchase prices were between $8.15 and $10.19, with an estimated average price of $9.06. The stock is now traded at around $9.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 36,902 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ledyard National Bank sold out a holding in Coupang Inc. The sale prices were between $25.69 and $30.45, with an estimated average price of $28.18.

Ledyard National Bank sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $75.67 and $83.02, with an estimated average price of $79.76.

Ledyard National Bank sold out a holding in Markel Corp. The sale prices were between $1188 and $1330.53, with an estimated average price of $1262.22.

Ledyard National Bank sold out a holding in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund. The sale prices were between $83.16 and $93.49, with an estimated average price of $90.04.

Ledyard National Bank sold out a holding in Marriott International Inc. The sale prices were between $142.5 and $168.39, with an estimated average price of $157.45.

Ledyard National Bank sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $97.28 and $109.61, with an estimated average price of $103.15.