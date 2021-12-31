Toth Financial Advisory Corp Buys First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF, Aflac Inc, Signature Bank, Sells Invesco Preferred ETF, OneMain Holdings Inc, PROSHARES TRUST

New Purchases: SAIA, VVV, FWRD, DHI, FLOW, TMHC, JBHT, MTSI, ESI, UCTT, HAYW, GT, DBRG, WDC, TPR, MRTN, STIP, TIP, KD, CP, SOFI, SOFI, BBEU, BBCA, BBAX, GRAB, SG, ONL, BIRD, DWAC, OLPX, RBOT, SPIR, XOP, GAMB, EVGO, SCHA, GOVT, PBW, MMSC, KRBN, JHSC, IWC, IEMG, IEFA, IEF, BBJP, TLT, BITQ, USHY, VCIT, BITO, BIL, VMBS, VLO, FUBO, STKS, TFII, FNV, BIP, CPLP, ESEA, DAC, WSM, JD, TTM, SSB, MGA, KLIC, ERIC, WIRE, DOV, WOLF, QS, STEM, SBEA, AEVA, BFLY, SANA, SHLS, DNMR, DM, ZETA, FSR, CERE, DGHI, WIMI, ONDS, METC, ATKR, ASPN,

Leesburg, VA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF, Aflac Inc, Signature Bank, Micron Technology Inc, Saia Inc, sells Invesco Preferred ETF, OneMain Holdings Inc, PROSHARES TRUST, Charter Communications Inc, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Toth Financial Advisory Corp. As of 2021Q4, Toth Financial Advisory Corp owns 753 stocks with a total value of $734 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 68,826 shares, 3.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.6% ProShares Ultra QQQ (QLD) - 224,783 shares, 2.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.86% Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 107,966 shares, 2.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.61% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 97,836 shares, 2.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.51% VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) - 327,571 shares, 2.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.8%

Toth Financial Advisory Corp initiated holding in Saia Inc. The purchase prices were between $234.38 and $364.45, with an estimated average price of $312.13. The stock is now traded at around $277.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,925 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Toth Financial Advisory Corp initiated holding in Valvoline Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.35 and $37.39, with an estimated average price of $34.96. The stock is now traded at around $32.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 24,250 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Toth Financial Advisory Corp initiated holding in Forward Air Corp. The purchase prices were between $83.32 and $121.09, with an estimated average price of $102.89. The stock is now traded at around $105.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 7,225 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Toth Financial Advisory Corp initiated holding in D.R. Horton Inc. The purchase prices were between $82.96 and $109.65, with an estimated average price of $96.7. The stock is now traded at around $87.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 7,425 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Toth Financial Advisory Corp initiated holding in Taylor Morrison Home Corp. The purchase prices were between $26.31 and $34.97, with an estimated average price of $31.35. The stock is now traded at around $30.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 22,625 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Toth Financial Advisory Corp initiated holding in SPX FLOW Inc. The purchase prices were between $71.57 and $87.15, with an estimated average price of $80.74. The stock is now traded at around $85.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 9,650 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Toth Financial Advisory Corp added to a holding in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 7823.64%. The purchase prices were between $19.99 and $20.32, with an estimated average price of $20.18. The stock is now traded at around $19.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 178,678 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Toth Financial Advisory Corp added to a holding in Aflac Inc by 44.72%. The purchase prices were between $52.77 and $58.79, with an estimated average price of $56.13. The stock is now traded at around $62.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 68,641 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Toth Financial Advisory Corp added to a holding in Signature Bank by 105400.00%. The purchase prices were between $289.16 and $339.63, with an estimated average price of $312.64. The stock is now traded at around $307.959600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 3,165 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Toth Financial Advisory Corp added to a holding in Micron Technology Inc by 1167.84%. The purchase prices were between $66.38 and $96.17, with an estimated average price of $78.57. The stock is now traded at around $81.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 10,840 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Toth Financial Advisory Corp added to a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 40.72%. The purchase prices were between $53.01 and $58.38, with an estimated average price of $55.93. The stock is now traded at around $66.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 60,876 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Toth Financial Advisory Corp added to a holding in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc by 831.17%. The purchase prices were between $131.36 and $148.45, with an estimated average price of $139.94. The stock is now traded at around $129.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 7,589 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Toth Financial Advisory Corp sold out a holding in OneMain Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $47.89 and $60.29, with an estimated average price of $52.77.

Toth Financial Advisory Corp sold out a holding in Merit Medical Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $59.58 and $72.61, with an estimated average price of $66.89.

Toth Financial Advisory Corp sold out a holding in CommVault Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $61.01 and $76.82, with an estimated average price of $68.04.

Toth Financial Advisory Corp sold out a holding in Granite Construction Inc. The sale prices were between $36.7 and $42.63, with an estimated average price of $39.66.

Toth Financial Advisory Corp sold out a holding in Avantor Inc. The sale prices were between $36.93 and $42.14, with an estimated average price of $39.41.

Toth Financial Advisory Corp sold out a holding in Assurant Inc. The sale prices were between $147.55 and $165.59, with an estimated average price of $158.56.