United Asset Strategies, Inc. Buys Belpointe PREP LLC, ISHARES TRUST, The Walt Disney Co, Sells iShares Russell 2000 ETF, WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

New Purchases: OZ, SHY, CHTR, TGT, TOL, EOG, GDX, APD, MMM, CHRW, CL, AXP, SBUX, NUE, GPC, CB, QCOM, SCHB, SUSL, VHT, ROK, LLY, DVY, AWK, NBY,

EMB, DIS, XLC, RPV, FB, GOOG, XLF, MRK, MA, SPLG, XLY, XLP, GLD, PM, ABBV, XLB, ADBE, IBB, XLV, XLU, TXN, XLI, ARKF, IWN, AAPL, BKLN, AMAT, AMZN, JPM, MCHP, TMUS, SCHW, LH, JNJ, ZTS, XLE, IVE, KO, BAC, XLRE, FCX, EXPD, EXC, SO, CAT, KRE, CIBR, KOMP, BRK.B, TPX, ARKQ, TFC, WMB, ZBH, ABC, BAB, IWP, AGG, EFG, EFV, LIN, TPYP, MCD, IAU, RTX, QRVO, INTU, PEP, PH, ESGD, FE, WMT, V, COST, DUK, DMTK, PPA, SPEM, GD, NKE, SNAP, NIO, Reduced Positions: USFR, IEMG, ATUS, VMBS, BIL, T, WMG, MSFT, PANW, IEF, ETV, DG, XME, BTI, NLY, STIP, MDT, XBI, FTNT, IBM, SPDW, IEUR, CSCO, SPMD, IYR, EPAM, INTC, AIG, HD, TMO, D, NOW, BX, AMGN, TSLA, PG, PAVE, UPS, SMH, VZ, SPSM, SPY, MRO, SHOP, WFC, WTW, PFE, ATR, CDNS, MET, C, LOW, KMB, IWB, ENPH, XOM, IIPR, WTER, ARKK, VYM, CLX, VWO, UBER, GE, PYPL, QQQ, MO, TLT, MMAT, NFLX, CRM, ORCL, PAYX,

Garden City, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Belpointe PREP LLC, ISHARES TRUST, The Walt Disney Co, Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund, Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF, sells iShares Russell 2000 ETF, WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Comcast Corp, Altice USA Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, United Asset Strategies, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, United Asset Strategies, Inc. owns 210 stocks with a total value of $840 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 187,276 shares, 3.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.31% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 91,507 shares, 3.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.17% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 7,302 shares, 2.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.19% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 127,719 shares, 2.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.67% Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) - 39,654 shares, 2.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.76%

United Asset Strategies, Inc. initiated holding in Belpointe PREP LLC. The purchase prices were between $99.81 and $102.3, with an estimated average price of $100.11. The stock is now traded at around $92.975000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 93,969 shares as of 2021-12-31.

United Asset Strategies, Inc. initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $85.49 and $86.06, with an estimated average price of $85.72. The stock is now traded at around $84.939300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 19,589 shares as of 2021-12-31.

United Asset Strategies, Inc. initiated holding in Charter Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $605.55 and $747.79, with an estimated average price of $679.38. The stock is now traded at around $589.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 2,242 shares as of 2021-12-31.

United Asset Strategies, Inc. initiated holding in Target Corp. The purchase prices were between $217.74 and $266.39, with an estimated average price of $243.15. The stock is now traded at around $219.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 5,994 shares as of 2021-12-31.

United Asset Strategies, Inc. initiated holding in Toll Brothers Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.22 and $74.61, with an estimated average price of $64.52. The stock is now traded at around $58.005000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 20,028 shares as of 2021-12-31.

United Asset Strategies, Inc. initiated holding in EOG Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $83.58 and $97.11, with an estimated average price of $89.9. The stock is now traded at around $112.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 13,580 shares as of 2021-12-31.

United Asset Strategies, Inc. added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 1587.86%. The purchase prices were between $105.86 and $110.18, with an estimated average price of $108.44. The stock is now traded at around $105.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 86,891 shares as of 2021-12-31.

United Asset Strategies, Inc. added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 1018.96%. The purchase prices were between $142.15 and $177.71, with an estimated average price of $161. The stock is now traded at around $142.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 53,106 shares as of 2021-12-31.

United Asset Strategies, Inc. added to a holding in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 280.20%. The purchase prices were between $73.48 and $81.95, with an estimated average price of $78.88. The stock is now traded at around $73.405000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 73,067 shares as of 2021-12-31.

United Asset Strategies, Inc. added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 204.18%. The purchase prices were between $74.95 and $81.51, with an estimated average price of $79.21. The stock is now traded at around $82.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 70,022 shares as of 2021-12-31.

United Asset Strategies, Inc. added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 74.05%. The purchase prices were between $2675.3 and $3014.18, with an estimated average price of $2894.54. The stock is now traded at around $2686.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,140 shares as of 2021-12-31.

United Asset Strategies, Inc. added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 269.32%. The purchase prices were between $72.28 and $90.54, with an estimated average price of $79.6. The stock is now traded at around $81.307300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 24,006 shares as of 2021-12-31.

United Asset Strategies, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The sale prices were between $212.12 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $225.48.

United Asset Strategies, Inc. sold out a holding in Comcast Corp. The sale prices were between $47.71 and $57.4, with an estimated average price of $52.

United Asset Strategies, Inc. sold out a holding in Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $31.82 and $40.71, with an estimated average price of $37.29.

United Asset Strategies, Inc. sold out a holding in Everest Re Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $250.41 and $286.62, with an estimated average price of $270.63.

United Asset Strategies, Inc. sold out a holding in Invesco KBW Bank ETF. The sale prices were between $64.94 and $72.86, with an estimated average price of $69.56.

United Asset Strategies, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Retail ETF. The sale prices were between $85.15 and $103.06, with an estimated average price of $93.4.