United Asset Strategies, Inc. Buys Belpointe PREP LLC, ISHARES TRUST, The Walt Disney Co, Sells iShares Russell 2000 ETF, WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

- New Purchases: OZ, SHY, CHTR, TGT, TOL, EOG, GDX, APD, MMM, CHRW, CL, AXP, SBUX, NUE, GPC, CB, QCOM, SCHB, SUSL, VHT, ROK, LLY, DVY, AWK, NBY,
- Added Positions: EMB, DIS, XLC, RPV, FB, GOOG, XLF, MRK, MA, SPLG, XLY, XLP, GLD, PM, ABBV, XLB, ADBE, IBB, XLV, XLU, TXN, XLI, ARKF, IWN, AAPL, BKLN, AMAT, AMZN, JPM, MCHP, TMUS, SCHW, LH, JNJ, ZTS, XLE, IVE, KO, BAC, XLRE, FCX, EXPD, EXC, SO, CAT, KRE, CIBR, KOMP, BRK.B, TPX, ARKQ, TFC, WMB, ZBH, ABC, BAB, IWP, AGG, EFG, EFV, LIN, TPYP, MCD, IAU, RTX, QRVO, INTU, PEP, PH, ESGD, FE, WMT, V, COST, DUK, DMTK, PPA, SPEM, GD, NKE, SNAP, NIO,
- Reduced Positions: USFR, IEMG, ATUS, VMBS, BIL, T, WMG, MSFT, PANW, IEF, ETV, DG, XME, BTI, NLY, STIP, MDT, XBI, FTNT, IBM, SPDW, IEUR, CSCO, SPMD, IYR, EPAM, INTC, AIG, HD, TMO, D, NOW, BX, AMGN, TSLA, PG, PAVE, UPS, SMH, VZ, SPSM, SPY, MRO, SHOP, WFC, WTW, PFE, ATR, CDNS, MET, C, LOW, KMB, IWB, ENPH, XOM, IIPR, WTER, ARKK, VYM, CLX, VWO, UBER, GE, PYPL, QQQ, MO, TLT, MMAT, NFLX, CRM, ORCL, PAYX,
- Sold Out: IWM, CMCSA, KBWB, HALO, RE, XRT, TAN, TDOC, JETS, VO, BP, NEM, ROKU, F, KMI, FSM,
For the details of United Asset Strategies, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/united+asset+strategies%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of United Asset Strategies, Inc.
- Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 187,276 shares, 3.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.31%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 91,507 shares, 3.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.17%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 7,302 shares, 2.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.19%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 127,719 shares, 2.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.67%
- Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) - 39,654 shares, 2.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.76%
United Asset Strategies, Inc. initiated holding in Belpointe PREP LLC. The purchase prices were between $99.81 and $102.3, with an estimated average price of $100.11. The stock is now traded at around $92.975000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 93,969 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (SHY)
United Asset Strategies, Inc. initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $85.49 and $86.06, with an estimated average price of $85.72. The stock is now traded at around $84.939300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 19,589 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Charter Communications Inc (CHTR)
United Asset Strategies, Inc. initiated holding in Charter Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $605.55 and $747.79, with an estimated average price of $679.38. The stock is now traded at around $589.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 2,242 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Target Corp (TGT)
United Asset Strategies, Inc. initiated holding in Target Corp. The purchase prices were between $217.74 and $266.39, with an estimated average price of $243.15. The stock is now traded at around $219.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 5,994 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Toll Brothers Inc (TOL)
United Asset Strategies, Inc. initiated holding in Toll Brothers Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.22 and $74.61, with an estimated average price of $64.52. The stock is now traded at around $58.005000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 20,028 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: EOG Resources Inc (EOG)
United Asset Strategies, Inc. initiated holding in EOG Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $83.58 and $97.11, with an estimated average price of $89.9. The stock is now traded at around $112.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 13,580 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: ISHARES TRUST (EMB)
United Asset Strategies, Inc. added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 1587.86%. The purchase prices were between $105.86 and $110.18, with an estimated average price of $108.44. The stock is now traded at around $105.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 86,891 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
United Asset Strategies, Inc. added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 1018.96%. The purchase prices were between $142.15 and $177.71, with an estimated average price of $161. The stock is now traded at around $142.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 53,106 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLC)
United Asset Strategies, Inc. added to a holding in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 280.20%. The purchase prices were between $73.48 and $81.95, with an estimated average price of $78.88. The stock is now traded at around $73.405000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 73,067 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV)
United Asset Strategies, Inc. added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 204.18%. The purchase prices were between $74.95 and $81.51, with an estimated average price of $79.21. The stock is now traded at around $82.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 70,022 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)
United Asset Strategies, Inc. added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 74.05%. The purchase prices were between $2675.3 and $3014.18, with an estimated average price of $2894.54. The stock is now traded at around $2686.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,140 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)
United Asset Strategies, Inc. added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 269.32%. The purchase prices were between $72.28 and $90.54, with an estimated average price of $79.6. The stock is now traded at around $81.307300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 24,006 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)
United Asset Strategies, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The sale prices were between $212.12 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $225.48.Sold Out: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)
United Asset Strategies, Inc. sold out a holding in Comcast Corp. The sale prices were between $47.71 and $57.4, with an estimated average price of $52.Sold Out: Halozyme Therapeutics Inc (HALO)
United Asset Strategies, Inc. sold out a holding in Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $31.82 and $40.71, with an estimated average price of $37.29.Sold Out: Everest Re Group Ltd (RE)
United Asset Strategies, Inc. sold out a holding in Everest Re Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $250.41 and $286.62, with an estimated average price of $270.63.Sold Out: Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB)
United Asset Strategies, Inc. sold out a holding in Invesco KBW Bank ETF. The sale prices were between $64.94 and $72.86, with an estimated average price of $69.56.Sold Out: SPDR Retail ETF (XRT)
United Asset Strategies, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Retail ETF. The sale prices were between $85.15 and $103.06, with an estimated average price of $93.4.
