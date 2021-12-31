Lathrop Investment Management Corp Buys Sony Group Corp, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF, Sells International Business Machines Corp, Akamai Technologies Inc, Becton, Dickinson and Co

- New Purchases: SONY, IGSB, IWS, IWD, HAL,
- Added Positions: CVS, JCI, CSCO, SYK, OZK, VZ, BAC, BMY,
- Reduced Positions: IBM, AKAM, BDX, GE, PYPL, MSFT, LH, TMO, SCHM, XOM, TGI, KEX, NKE, ITW, KMI, SCHZ, BRK.B, AMZN, AAPL, PEP, JNJ, JPM, DHR, SCHF, CADE, CADE,
- Sold Out: MMM, T, SNAP,
For the details of LATHROP INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CORP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/lathrop+investment+management+corp/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of LATHROP INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CORP
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 86,798 shares, 5.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.15%
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 35,439 shares, 4.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.59%
- Martin Marietta Materials Inc (MLM) - 50,488 shares, 4.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.04%
- Laboratory Corp of America Holdings (LH) - 67,614 shares, 4.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.42%
- Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (J) - 148,081 shares, 4.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.29%
Lathrop Investment Management Corp initiated holding in Sony Group Corp. The purchase prices were between $105.56 and $127.48, with an estimated average price of $119.33. The stock is now traded at around $111.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.13%. The holding were 85,529 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB)
Lathrop Investment Management Corp initiated holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.7 and $54.33, with an estimated average price of $53.95. The stock is now traded at around $53.225000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 9,444 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (IWS)
Lathrop Investment Management Corp initiated holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $113.55 and $122.39, with an estimated average price of $119.06. The stock is now traded at around $116.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,981 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD)
Lathrop Investment Management Corp initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $156.44 and $168.08, with an estimated average price of $163.37. The stock is now traded at around $163.218000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,468 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Halliburton Co (HAL)
Lathrop Investment Management Corp initiated holding in Halliburton Co. The purchase prices were between $21.15 and $26.46, with an estimated average price of $23.68. The stock is now traded at around $31.255000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 9,194 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: 3M Co (MMM)
Lathrop Investment Management Corp sold out a holding in 3M Co. The sale prices were between $170.04 and $183.66, with an estimated average price of $178.14.Sold Out: AT&T Inc (T)
Lathrop Investment Management Corp sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71.Sold Out: Snap Inc (SNAP)
Lathrop Investment Management Corp sold out a holding in Snap Inc. The sale prices were between $44.42 and $77.34, with an estimated average price of $55.77.
Here is the complete portfolio of LATHROP INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CORP. Also check out:
1. LATHROP INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CORP's Undervalued Stocks
2. LATHROP INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CORP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. LATHROP INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CORP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that LATHROP INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CORP keeps buying