Lathrop Investment Management Corp Buys Sony Group Corp, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF, Sells International Business Machines Corp, Akamai Technologies Inc, Becton, Dickinson and Co

Little Rock, AR, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Sony Group Corp, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, Halliburton Co, sells International Business Machines Corp, Akamai Technologies Inc, Becton, Dickinson and Co, 3M Co, AT&T Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lathrop Investment Management Corp. As of 2021Q4, Lathrop Investment Management Corp owns 72 stocks with a total value of $507 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 86,798 shares, 5.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.15% Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 35,439 shares, 4.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.59% Martin Marietta Materials Inc (MLM) - 50,488 shares, 4.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.04% Laboratory Corp of America Holdings (LH) - 67,614 shares, 4.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.42% Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (J) - 148,081 shares, 4.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.29%

Lathrop Investment Management Corp initiated holding in Sony Group Corp. The purchase prices were between $105.56 and $127.48, with an estimated average price of $119.33. The stock is now traded at around $111.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.13%. The holding were 85,529 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lathrop Investment Management Corp initiated holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.7 and $54.33, with an estimated average price of $53.95. The stock is now traded at around $53.225000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 9,444 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lathrop Investment Management Corp initiated holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $113.55 and $122.39, with an estimated average price of $119.06. The stock is now traded at around $116.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,981 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lathrop Investment Management Corp initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $156.44 and $168.08, with an estimated average price of $163.37. The stock is now traded at around $163.218000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,468 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lathrop Investment Management Corp initiated holding in Halliburton Co. The purchase prices were between $21.15 and $26.46, with an estimated average price of $23.68. The stock is now traded at around $31.255000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 9,194 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lathrop Investment Management Corp sold out a holding in 3M Co. The sale prices were between $170.04 and $183.66, with an estimated average price of $178.14.

Lathrop Investment Management Corp sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71.

Lathrop Investment Management Corp sold out a holding in Snap Inc. The sale prices were between $44.42 and $77.34, with an estimated average price of $55.77.