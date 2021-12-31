Havens Advisors Llc Buys BHP Group PLC, CyrusOne Inc, NeoPhotonics Corp, Sells , ,

New Purchases: BBL, CONE, NPTN, ROG, ARNA, CERN, ATH, TMX, RRD, VG, OCDX,

BBL, CONE, NPTN, ROG, ARNA, CERN, ATH, TMX, RRD, VG, OCDX, Added Positions: GTS, XENT, KRA, INFO, VNE, TGNA,

GTS, XENT, KRA, INFO, VNE, TGNA, Reduced Positions: WTW, XLNX, COHR, AJRD, NUAN, GRUB, SAFM, TROX, CHNG, SCPL, SPNT, WBT,

WTW, XLNX, COHR, AJRD, NUAN, GRUB, SAFM, TROX, CHNG, SCPL, SPNT, WBT, Sold Out: KSU, PPD, HRC, CLDR, XLRN, TRIL, VRS, FLOW, KDMN, VEI, DBDR,

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys BHP Group PLC, CyrusOne Inc, NeoPhotonics Corp, Rogers Corp, Triple-S Management Corp, sells , , , Cloudera Inc, during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Havens Advisors Llc. As of 2021Q4, Havens Advisors Llc owns 43 stocks with a total value of $85 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of HAVENS ADVISORS LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/havens+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Xilinx Inc (XLNX) - 36,500 shares, 9.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 27.88% Coherent Inc (COHR) - 25,500 shares, 8.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.73% IHS Markit Ltd (INFO) - 50,000 shares, 7.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.38% Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN) - 117,900 shares, 7.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.01% BHP Group PLC (BBL) - 86,870 shares, 6.14% of the total portfolio. New Position

Havens Advisors Llc initiated holding in BHP Group PLC. The purchase prices were between $50.48 and $59.77, with an estimated average price of $54.64. The stock is now traded at around $64.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.14%. The holding were 86,870 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Havens Advisors Llc initiated holding in CyrusOne Inc. The purchase prices were between $75.25 and $90.23, with an estimated average price of $85.12. The stock is now traded at around $89.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.73%. The holding were 54,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Havens Advisors Llc initiated holding in NeoPhotonics Corp. The purchase prices were between $8.5 and $15.99, with an estimated average price of $13.29. The stock is now traded at around $15.205000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.96%. The holding were 273,273 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Havens Advisors Llc initiated holding in Rogers Corp. The purchase prices were between $182.32 and $273.38, with an estimated average price of $244.94. The stock is now traded at around $272.635000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.2%. The holding were 13,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Havens Advisors Llc initiated holding in Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.55 and $92.95, with an estimated average price of $66.26. The stock is now traded at around $91.805000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.69%. The holding were 24,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Havens Advisors Llc initiated holding in Cerner Corp. The purchase prices were between $69.89 and $93.19, with an estimated average price of $76.38. The stock is now traded at around $91.055000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.3%. The holding were 21,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Havens Advisors Llc added to a holding in Triple-S Management Corp by 298.91%. The purchase prices were between $34.97 and $35.8, with an estimated average price of $35.47. The stock is now traded at around $35.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.66%. The holding were 115,684 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Havens Advisors Llc added to a holding in Intersect ENT Inc by 76.94%. The purchase prices were between $26.77 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $27.1. The stock is now traded at around $27.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.26%. The holding were 161,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Havens Advisors Llc added to a holding in Kraton Corp by 211.98%. The purchase prices were between $45.45 and $46.38, with an estimated average price of $45.89. The stock is now traded at around $46.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 38,080 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Havens Advisors Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.

Havens Advisors Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $46.82 and $47.41, with an estimated average price of $47.14.

Havens Advisors Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $150.25 and $156.18, with an estimated average price of $154.26.

Havens Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Cloudera Inc. The sale prices were between $15.98 and $15.99, with an estimated average price of $15.99.

Havens Advisors Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $172.08 and $179.68, with an estimated average price of $174.41.

Havens Advisors Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $17.5 and $18.44, with an estimated average price of $17.85.