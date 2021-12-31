First National Bank & Trust Co Of Newtown Buys Union Pacific Corp, American Electric Power Co Inc, Constellation Brands Inc, Sells AT&T Inc, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, First Bank

New Purchases: UNP, AEP, STZ, COST, GPC, TM,

Newtown, PA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Union Pacific Corp, American Electric Power Co Inc, Constellation Brands Inc, Costco Wholesale Corp, Genuine Parts Co, sells AT&T Inc, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, First Bank during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, First National Bank & Trust Co Of Newtown. As of 2021Q4, First National Bank & Trust Co Of Newtown owns 131 stocks with a total value of $520 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 486,178 shares, 22.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.77% Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 712,543 shares, 11.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.53% Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV) - 394,019 shares, 6.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.60% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 168,191 shares, 5.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.36% ISHARES TRUST (DVY) - 193,555 shares, 4.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.26%

First National Bank & Trust Co Of Newtown initiated holding in Union Pacific Corp. The purchase prices were between $205.51 and $251.93, with an estimated average price of $237.68. The stock is now traded at around $244.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 949 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First National Bank & Trust Co Of Newtown initiated holding in Constellation Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $211.62 and $250.97, with an estimated average price of $228.43. The stock is now traded at around $237.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 913 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First National Bank & Trust Co Of Newtown initiated holding in Genuine Parts Co. The purchase prices were between $122.37 and $140.2, with an estimated average price of $132.62. The stock is now traded at around $131.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First National Bank & Trust Co Of Newtown initiated holding in American Electric Power Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $80.28 and $88.97, with an estimated average price of $84.43. The stock is now traded at around $90.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,502 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First National Bank & Trust Co Of Newtown initiated holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The purchase prices were between $440.14 and $567.77, with an estimated average price of $514.33. The stock is now traded at around $499.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 407 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First National Bank & Trust Co Of Newtown initiated holding in Toyota Motor Corp. The purchase prices were between $166.97 and $187.44, with an estimated average price of $180.06. The stock is now traded at around $196.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First National Bank & Trust Co Of Newtown added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 44.56%. The purchase prices were between $428.93 and $479.53, with an estimated average price of $460.12. The stock is now traded at around $449.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 996 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First National Bank & Trust Co Of Newtown sold out a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $57.97 and $62.96, with an estimated average price of $60.63.

First National Bank & Trust Co Of Newtown sold out a holding in First Bank. The sale prices were between $14.07 and $15.6, with an estimated average price of $14.89.