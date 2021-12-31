Lapides Asset Management, LLC Buys NCR Corp, Euronet Worldwide Inc, Adtran Inc, Sells , Cognyte Software, Cognyte Software

New Purchases: NCR, EGHT, CSGS, FTDR, DOX,

NCR, EGHT, CSGS, FTDR, DOX, Added Positions: EEFT, ADTN, UEIC, PRPL, BBSI, LOPE, DBD, POLY, GRFS, KN, AMBP, ZETA, MG, OOMA, BTRS,

EEFT, ADTN, UEIC, PRPL, BBSI, LOPE, DBD, POLY, GRFS, KN, AMBP, ZETA, MG, OOMA, BTRS, Reduced Positions: GOED, SFM, HMHC, RXT, WCC, EPAY, COMM, BDC, ATGE, FC, ATTO, ANGO, CMP, SUM, AVD, VRNT, DRTT, DXC, CCMP, MTX, THNPY, TTEK, NXST, ARW, NTAP, ESI, ARAY, FARM, CUTR,

GOED, SFM, HMHC, RXT, WCC, EPAY, COMM, BDC, ATGE, FC, ATTO, ANGO, CMP, SUM, AVD, VRNT, DRTT, DXC, CCMP, MTX, THNPY, TTEK, NXST, ARW, NTAP, ESI, ARAY, FARM, CUTR, Sold Out: ZIXI, CGNT, CGNT, CALX, BAESY, TDC, GIL, AMCR, ELMD, CSPR, SWM, PMD, HALL, CARS, TEF,

Greenwich, CT, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys NCR Corp, Euronet Worldwide Inc, Adtran Inc, Universal Electronics Inc, 8x8 Inc, sells , Cognyte Software, Cognyte Software, 1847 Goedeker Inc, Calix Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lapides Asset Management, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Lapides Asset Management, LLC owns 72 stocks with a total value of $229 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Lapides Asset Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/lapides+asset+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Euronet Worldwide Inc (EEFT) - 79,600 shares, 4.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 67.58% Rackspace Technology Inc (RXT) - 640,200 shares, 3.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.86% Verint Systems Inc (VRNT) - 153,800 shares, 3.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.79% Xperi Holding Corp (XPER) - 420,726 shares, 3.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.65% Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (HMHC) - 481,200 shares, 3.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.71%

Lapides Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in NCR Corp. The purchase prices were between $37.35 and $44.19, with an estimated average price of $41.36. The stock is now traded at around $37.845000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.33%. The holding were 133,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lapides Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in 8x8 Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.67 and $24.46, with an estimated average price of $20.87. The stock is now traded at around $15.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 115,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lapides Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in CSG Systems International Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.36 and $57.97, with an estimated average price of $53.16. The stock is now traded at around $56.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 27,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lapides Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Frontdoor Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.84 and $44.28, with an estimated average price of $37.84. The stock is now traded at around $35.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 41,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lapides Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Amdocs Ltd. The purchase prices were between $68.34 and $81.16, with an estimated average price of $75.02. The stock is now traded at around $75.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 12,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lapides Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Euronet Worldwide Inc by 67.58%. The purchase prices were between $101.37 and $135.45, with an estimated average price of $118.58. The stock is now traded at around $135.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 79,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lapides Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Adtran Inc by 304.38%. The purchase prices were between $17.5 and $23.06, with an estimated average price of $20.3. The stock is now traded at around $18.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 147,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lapides Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Universal Electronics Inc by 40.42%. The purchase prices were between $35.7 and $49.93, with an estimated average price of $41.22. The stock is now traded at around $35.325000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 173,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lapides Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Purple Innovation Inc by 89.91%. The purchase prices were between $9.15 and $22.12, with an estimated average price of $15.31. The stock is now traded at around $8.195000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 291,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lapides Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Barrett Business Services Inc by 433.33%. The purchase prices were between $65.55 and $85.23, with an estimated average price of $75.73. The stock is now traded at around $64.815000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 30,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lapides Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Grand Canyon Education Inc by 72.17%. The purchase prices were between $70.22 and $92.07, with an estimated average price of $82.36. The stock is now traded at around $82.885000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 39,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lapides Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $7.17 and $8.74, with an estimated average price of $8.28.

Lapides Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Cognyte Software Ltd. The sale prices were between $14.86 and $22.68, with an estimated average price of $20.13.

Lapides Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Cognyte Software Ltd. The sale prices were between $14.86 and $22.68, with an estimated average price of $20.13.

Lapides Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Calix Inc. The sale prices were between $52.27 and $79.97, with an estimated average price of $65.61.

Lapides Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Teradata Corp. The sale prices were between $41.42 and $58.89, with an estimated average price of $49.07.

Lapides Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in BAE Systems PLC. The sale prices were between $27.95 and $33.53, with an estimated average price of $30.52.