PPG Renews Sponsorship With Team Penske, Returns Livery to Former Champion Josef Newgarden for 2022 NTT INDYCAR SERIES

PPG (NYSE: PPG) today announced that it will renew its sponsorship of Team Penske and two-time NTT INDYCAR SERIES champion Josef Newgarden, who is set to drive the No. 2 PPG Chevrolet in 2022.

“For nearly 40 years, PPG and Team Penske have teamed up on the track to ensure our race cars not only look incredible with PPG paints, coatings and specialty materials, our partnership also helps us maintain the highest standards of performance,” said Roger Penske, Founder and Chairman, Penske Corporation. “The collaboration between PPG and Team Penske represents one of the longest partnerships in motorsports, and we look forward to building on that success together in the future.”

PPG will once again sponsor Team Penske’s No. 2 Chevrolet, featuring the colorful new PPG livery unveiled in 2021. The car will be driven by Newgarden in eight NTT INDYCAR SERIESraces this season. Newgarden,who has represented PPG on multiple occasions since joining the Penske team, claimed the INDYCAR SERIES Championship in 2017 and 2019.

“Team Penske, with Josef Newgarden behind the wheel, is a perfect match for PPG’s advanced capabilities and our shared commitment to success,”saidBill Shaw, PPG director, strategic sales, automotive refinish. “We’re honored to continue our support of the team as it drives the No. 2 PPG Chevrolet across the finish line.”

“I am excited about the upcoming INDYCAR SERIES season and once again representing PPG on our No. 2 Chevrolet for Team Penske,” said Newgarden. “The PPG car is one of the coolest-looking cars in the paddock and is always a fan favorite. I can’t wait to get the season started and to show off the No. 2 PPG Chevrolet’s incredible profile.”

PPG’s longstanding relationship with Team Penske began in 1984 when PPG supported Penske’s numerous race cars. Today, PPG supplies refinish coatings for Penske Corporation’s racing, truck leasing and automotive collision repair subsidiaries.

To learn more about PPG automotive refinish products, call 1-800-647-6050 or visit www.ppgrefinish.com.

About Team Penske

Team Penske is one of the most successful teams in the history of professional sports. Cars owned and prepared by Team Penske have produced more than 590 major race wins, over 650 pole positions and 41 championships across open-wheel, stock car and sports car racing competition. Over the course of its 56-year history, the team has also earned 18 Indianapolis 500 victories, two Daytona 500 Championships, a Formula 1 win, overall victories in the 24 Hours of Daytona and the 12 Hours of Sebring, along with a win in Australia’s legendary Bathurst 1000 race. In 2022, Team Penske will compete full-time in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, NASCAR Cup Series and the World Endurance Championship. For more information about Team Penske, please visit www.teampenske.com.

At PPG ( NYSE:PPG, Financial), we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and materials that our customers have trusted for nearly 140 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers’ biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we operate and innovate in more than 75 countries and reported net sales of $16.8 billion in 2021. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit www.ppg.com.

