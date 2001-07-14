Avangrid Renewables Appoints Ken Kimmell as Vice President of Development for Offshore Wind

Avangrid Renewables, LLC, a subsidiary of AVANGRID, Inc. (NYSE: AGR), announced today the appointment of Ken Kimmell as Vice President of Development for Offshore Wind. He will assume the role immediately and will lead the company’s offshore wind development team focusing on permitting, stakeholder relations and project development.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220131005736/en/

Photo Credit: Richard Howard

“I’m thrilled to welcome Ken to our offshore leadership team,” said Bill White, president and CEO of Avangrid Renewables - Offshore. “As a one of the country’s top-tier offshore wind developers, Avangrid Renewables is attracting passionate leaders like Ken who will continue to drive our company’s strategy and vision. Ken’s leadership ability, environmental expertise, credibility with diverse stakeholders and record of accomplishment in advancing the clean energy transition in New England and nationally makes him ideal to lead the development of our expanding offshore wind portfolio.”

Kimmell brings with him extensive experience in the private, government and NGO sectors and has spent the majority of his 30-year career dedicated to energy and environmental issues. He joins the Avangrid Renewables’ team from the Union of Concerned Scientists where he served as president, championing federal and state policies to promote clean energy. Prior, Kimmell was Commissioner of the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection.

“I could not be more excited to join Avangrid Renewables at this pivotal moment,” said Kimmell. “Addressing climate change has been the work of my life, and offshore wind is one of the most promising options to transition to clean energy rapidly and at a large scale. I am thrilled to join a very successful team and help ensure that its offshore wind projects garner broad public support, receive all necessary permits, and provide environmental and economic benefits to communities along the east coast and beyond.”

Kimmell holds a Doctor of Law from UCLA School of Law and a Bachelor of Arts in social science, economics and political science from Wesleyan University. He will report to White.

About Avangrid Renewables: Avangrid Renewables, LLC is a subsidiary of AVANGRID, Inc. and part of the IBERDROLA Group. It is a leading renewable energy company in the United States, owning and operating a portfolio of renewable energy generation facilities. IBERDROLA, S.A., is an energy pioneer with the largest renewable asset base of any company in the world. Avangrid Renewables is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. For more information, visit www.avangridrenewables.com.

About AVANGRID: AVANGRID, Inc. (NYSE: AGR) aspires to be the leading sustainable energy company in the United States. Headquartered in Orange, CT with approximately $39 billion in assets and operations in 24 U.S. states, AVANGRID has two primary lines of business: Avangrid Networks and Avangrid Renewables. Avangrid Networks owns and operates eight electric and natural gas utilities, serving more than 3.3 million customers in New York and New England. Avangrid Renewables owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy generation facilities across the United States. AVANGRID employs approximately 7,000 people and has been recognized by JUST Capital in 2021 and 2022 as one of the JUST 100 companies – a ranking of America’s best corporate citizens. In 2022, AVANGRID ranked second within the utility sector for its commitment to the environment and the communities it serves. The company supports the U.N.’s Sustainable Development Goals and was named among the World’s Most Ethical Companies in 2021 for the third consecutive year by the Ethisphere Institute. For more information, visit www.avangrid.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220131005736/en/