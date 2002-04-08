SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Stockholder Investigation of Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: LAWS) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating Lawson Products, Inc. (“Lawson”) ( LAWS) on behalf of the company’s shareholders.



On December 29, 2021, Lawson announced that it had entered into an agreement to merge with TestEquity and Gexpro in an all-stock transaction. Pursuant to the merger agreement, affiliates of LKCM Headwater that currently own TestEquity and Gexpro Services will receive solely Lawson common stock as consideration for the transactions. Upon completion of the transaction, Lawson’s existing shareholders will own approximately 47% of the combined company, TestEquity owners will hold approximately 17%, and Gexpro Services owners will hold approximately 36% of the combined company. Notably, affiliates of LKCM Headwater currently own approximately 48% of Lawson's outstanding shares, and upon completion of the merger, are expected to own approximately 75% of Lawson’s shares.

The investigation seeks to determine whether Lawson and/or the company’s officers and directors violated the securities laws or breached their fiduciary duties in connection with the proposed transaction with TestEquity and Gexpro.

Lawson shareholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (Adrienne Bell, Esq.) at (888) 715 – 1740, or by email ( [email protected] ) or online at https://kaskelalaw.com/cases/lawson-products-inc/, for additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and options.

Kaskela Law LLC represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation. For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com . This notice may constitute attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions.



CONTACT: