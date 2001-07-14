American Water's 2021 Fourth Quarter, Year-End Conference Call Scheduled for February 17, 2022

American+Water+Works+Company%2C+Inc. (NYSE: AWK) announced today that it intends to release its 2021 fourth quarter and year-end financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022.

The company will host its 2021 fourth quarter and year-end earnings conference call and webcast with investors, analysts and other interested parties on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, at 9 a.m. Eastern Standard Time. There will be a question-and-answer session as part of the call.

Interested parties may listen to an audio webcast of the conference call through a link on the company’s websites at ir.amwater.com. Presentation slides that will be used in conjunction with the earnings conference call will also be made available online in advance at ir.amwater.com. The company recognizes its website as a key channel of distribution to reach public investors and as a means of disclosing material non-public information to comply with its obligations under SEC Regulation FD.

Following the earnings conference call, an audio archive of the call will be available through February 24, 2022. U.S. callers may access the audio archive toll-free by dialing (877) 344-7529. International callers may listen by dialing (412) 317-0088. The access code for replay is 8387509. The audio webcast archive will be available for one year on American Water's investor relations website at ir.amwater.com%2Fevents.

About American Water

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water (NYSE: AWK) is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs approximately 6,400 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and regulated-like drinking water and wastewater services to an estimated 14 million people in 25 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable, and reliable water services to our customers to help keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

