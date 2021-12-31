Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2021 RESULTS

8 minutes ago
PR Newswire

BALTIMORE, Jan. 27, 2022

BALTIMORE, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ-GS: TROW) today reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2021. The earnings release can be found on the firm's website at troweprice.com/media.

ABOUT T. ROWE PRICE

Founded in 1937, Baltimore-based T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (troweprice.com), is a global investment management organization with $1.69 trillion in assets under management as of December 31, 2021. The organization provides a broad array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries. The company also offers sophisticated investment planning and guidance tools. T. Rowe Price's disciplined, risk-aware investment approach focuses on diversification, style consistency, and fundamental research.

SOURCE T. Rowe Price Group, Inc.

