LMC Announces Opening of Emblem Grayson

LOGANVILLE, Ga., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LMC , a wholly owned subsidiary of Lennar Corporation and a leader in apartment development and management, today announced the opening of Emblem Grayson apartment community in Loganville, Ga. Emblem communities were created by LMC to help address the nationwide shortage of attainable housing available to middle-income renters.

The garden-style community – part of the re-envisioned next generation of apartment homes by LMC – consists of 344 apartment homes with modern interior designs, as well as contemporary common areas and amenities. Just 40 minutes east of Atlanta, Emblem Grayson offers an enviable suburban setting with exceptional regional connectivity.

"We're excited to introduce our Emblem model to the greater Atlanta area, and offer the often-overlooked renter demographic a modern home and community that is typically found in larger metros," said Chris Cassidy, LMC's Southeast/Mid-Atlantic Division President. "Emblem Grayson delivers the exceptional living experience that LMC residents have come to expect and makes that lifestyle accessible for middle-income renters."

Situated at 605 Athens Highway, Emblem Grayson puts residents within easy access of parks, restaurants and recreation opportunities, and in the heart of the coveted Grayson Public School District. The community is conveniently located near Vines Park, Stone Mountain Park, Tribble Mill Park and Big Haynes Creek Recreation Area. Local dining options span the gamut and include Philanthropy Grill & Ale House, Mello Mushroom, Five Guys, Red Crawfish Seafood and Wings, Legends Bar & Grill and Atmosphere Sports Bar. Shopping excursions await at Loganville Towne Center and North Logan Commons, and those looking to hit the links can tee it up at Summit Chase Golf and Country Club, just blocks away.

Emblem Grayson residents enjoy prime connectivity to Atlanta and Athens, as well as Loganville and Snellville, via U.S. Highway 78. Georgia Highway 20, leading to Grayson and Lawrenceville to the north, is also easily accessible.

The community offers one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans, ranging from 738 to 1,434 square feet. Apartment homes are appointed with quartz countertops in kitchens and baths, kitchen islands, luxury vinyl plank flooring in living spaces, ceramic tile shower and tub surrounds, stainless steel Whirlpool appliances and in-home washers and dryers.

Residents have full access to a swimming pool with lounge chairs and a veranda overlooking the pool area. A fully equipped fitness room, social lounge and grill stations help to facilitate an active lifestyle and sense of community. Pet owners and parents can also make use of an onsite dog park and playground. Resident package deliveries are managed through a package locker system.

Emblem Grayson is now leasing and welcoming new residents.

About LMC

LMC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Lennar ( NYSE:LEN, Financial), is a multifamily real estate development and operating company with a diverse portfolio of institutional quality multifamily rental communities across the US. LMC has a 39,500-unit pipeline of communities ranging from operating to under pre-development that exceeds $14.5 billion of high-rise, mid-rise and garden apartments.

LMC creates extraordinary communities where people can live remarkably.

