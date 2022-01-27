For the 9th consecutive year, Persistent takes leadership positions in Zinnov Zones 2021 Engineering Research and Development Services ratings

PR Newswire

SANTA CLARA, Calif. and PUNE, India, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Persistent Systems (BSE: PERSISTENT) (NSE: PERSISTENT), has been named among the top service providers in eight segments in the annual Zinnov Zones for ER&D 2021 ratings – consumer software engineering, enterprise software engineering, digital engineering, AI engineering, software cybersecurity, software platform engineering, and AI/ML engineering in BFSI, as well as in the US geography.

The latest Zinnov Zones report for ER&D Services 2021 ratings is available here.

Zinnov is a leading global management consulting and strategy advisory company, with core expertise in Product Engineering and Digital Transformation. The annual Zinnov Zones ratings have become one of the most trusted reports globally, for both enterprises and service providers to better understand the vendor ecosystem across multiple domains such as ER&D Services, IoT Services, Media and Technology, etc.

The 2021 report assessed ~50 global service providers across various industry verticals and micro-verticals for their product engineering expertise. The ratings are based on multiple dimensions including maturity of delivery and services capabilities, scalability, growth rate, financials, innovation and IP, ecosystem linkages, and feedback from enterprise buyers.

Sandeep Kalra, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director, Persistent Systems

"This endorsement from Zinnov is recognition of our market-leading Digital Engineering capabilities and, more importantly, the value we deliver to our global clients. Our strategic investments to expand our digital expertise, invest in our employee's training and skills, develop IP-based assets, and strengthen our partner ecosystem enables us to maximize business outcomes, accelerate time to market, and once again to deliver industry-leading performance."

Sidhant Rastogi, Managing Partner, Zinnov

"Persistent's ability to offer end-to-end PDLC services for software engineering, coupled with its ability to identify, define, and execute large deals proactively have translated into significant carve-out wins for the firm during the pandemic. Persistent's capabilities in product and ecosystem modernization, along with its extensive suite of accelerators, have enabled it to help customers with product modernization and sustenance, in the process firmly anchoring its position in the Zinnov Zones 2021 ratings for ER&D Services."

