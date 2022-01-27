NortonLifeLock Earns Top Score in Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2022 Corporate Equality Index

PR Newswire

TEMPE, Ariz., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ: NLOK), a global leader in consumer Cyber Safety1, today announced it has received the top score of 100 on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2022 Corporate Equality Index (CEI), the nation's foremost benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ+ workplace equality. NortonLifeLock joins the ranks of more than 840 major U.S. businesses that also earned top marks this year.

"At NortonLifeLock, we are committed to fostering a diverse, safe and inclusive workplace," said Vincent Pilette, chief executive officer at NortonLifeLock. "By valuing diverse perspectives and encouraging everyone to be their authentic selves, we create a foundation where amazing things can happen. Our culture enables us to think creatively, empathize and be the digital ally that protects and empowers people to live their digital lives safely."

"When the Human Rights Campaign Foundation created the Corporate Equality Index 20 years ago, we dreamed that LGBTQ+ workers—from the factory floor to corporate headquarters, in big cities and small towns—could have access to the policies and benefits needed to thrive and live life authentically," said Jay Brown, Human Rights Campaign Senior Vice President of Programs, Research and Training. "We are proud that the Corporate Equality Index paved the way to that reality for countless LGBTQ+ workers in America and abroad. But there is still more to do, which is why we are raising the bar yet again to create more equitable workplaces and a better tomorrow for LGBTQ+ workers everywhere. Congratulations to NortonLifeLock for achieving the title of 'best places to work for LGBTQ+ equality' and working to advance inclusion in the workplace."

The CEI rates employers providing these crucial protections to more than 20 million U.S. workers and an additional 18 million abroad. Companies rated in the CEI include Fortune magazine's 500 largest publicly traded businesses, American Lawyer magazine's top 200 revenue-grossing law firms (AmLaw 200), and hundreds of publicly and privately held mid- to large-sized businesses.

The CEI rates companies on detailed criteria falling under four central pillars:

Non-discrimination policies across business entities;

Equitable benefits for LGBTQ+ workers and their families;

Supporting an inclusive culture; and,

Corporate social responsibility.

NortonLifeLock's efforts in satisfying all the CEI's criteria earned a 100 percent ranking and the designation as one of the Best Places to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality. This is the third consecutive year that NortonLifeLock has been listed on the CEI. The full report is available online at www.hrc.org/cei.

Further, this recognition comes on the heels of another acknowledgement of NortonLifeLock's corporate responsibility contributions as the company was recently named one of America's Most JUST Companies for 2022. Presented by JUST Capital, the annual ranking reflects the performance of America's largest publicly traded companies on issues that matter most in defining just business behavior, including fair wages, U.S. job creation, worker health and safety, work-life balance, developing sustainable products, minimizing pollution, customer privacy, community development, among other issues determined by polling the American public.

This is the second consecutive recognition in NortonLifeLock's history. Full information on the ranking can be found at https://justcapital.com/companies/nortonlifelock-inc.

About NortonLifeLock Inc.

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ: NLOK) is a global leader in consumer Cyber Safety, protecting and empowering people to live their digital lives safely. We are the consumer's trusted ally in an increasingly complex and connected world. Learn more about how we're transforming Cyber Safety at NortonLifeLock.com.

1 No one can prevent all cybercrime or identity theft.

