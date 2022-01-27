Pega Earns High Score in Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2022 Corporate Equality Index

PR Newswire

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGA), the software company that crushes business complexity, today announced that the Human Rights Campaign Foundation has awarded Pega a score of 95 out of 100 in its annual Corporate Equality Index, which serves as one of the premier benchmarks for measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ+ workplace equality.

The Human Rights Campaign Foundation is the educational arm of the Human Rights Campaign (HRC), America's largest civil rights organization working to achieve equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ+) people. This is the first year Pega has participated in the benchmarking survey, which this year ranked 1,271 major U.S. businesses representing 38 million employees around the globe. The Foundation scores companies based on their non-discrimination policies; equitable benefits for LGBTQ+ employees and their families; supporting an inclusive culture; and corporate social responsibility.

Pega strives to cultivate an inclusive culture across its 6,000+ employees around the world. The company offers a wide range of benefits and policies to support its LGBTQ+ employees, including:

Comprehensive non-discrimination policies

A requirement for our suppliers to prohibit discrimination based on sexual orientation and/or gender identity

Inclusive parental and adoption support

The ability to self-identify gender and pronouns in its HR system

A highly active [email protected] employee resource group with strong executive sponsorship

Pega is also a proud sponsor of LPGA Tour golfer Mel Reid, who wore the Pega Pride logo on her hat during competition this past season.

More information on Pega's initiatives is available in the company's recent Global Inclusion and Diversity Update.

Quotes & Commentary:

"Inclusion is one of our core values at Pega, and this recognition from the Human Rights Campaign validates that it's not just a word on paper but something we live and breathe every day," said Kate Parente, chief people officer, Pegasystems. "We are proud to receive such a high score in our inaugural participation in this benchmark, and we continuously strive to inspire even more diverse thinking across our workforce to ensure better outcomes for all."

"When the Human Rights Campaign Foundation created the Corporate Equality Index 20 years ago, we dreamed that LGBTQ+ workers—from the factory floor to corporate headquarters, in big cities and small towns—could have access to the policies and benefits needed to thrive and live life authentically," said Jay Brown, senior vice president of programs, research and training, Human Rights Campaign. "We are proud that the Corporate Equality Index paved the way to that reality for countless LGBTQ+ workers in America and abroad. But there is still more to do, which is why we are raising the bar yet again to create more equitable workplaces and a better tomorrow for LGBTQ+ workers everywhere."

