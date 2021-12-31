Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Xponance, Inc. Buys Bank of America Corp, Accenture PLC, Exelon Corp, Sells Entergy Corp, The Estee Lauder Inc, Carrier Global Corp

Investment company Xponance, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Bank of America Corp, Accenture PLC, Exelon Corp, Coca-Cola Co, Qualcomm Inc, sells Entergy Corp, The Estee Lauder Inc, Carrier Global Corp, Cummins Inc, Textron Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Xponance, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Xponance, Inc. owns 1172 stocks with a total value of $6.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of XPONANCE, INC.
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 2,984,850 shares, 8.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.57%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,448,136 shares, 7.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.94%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 82,893 shares, 4.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.01%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 57,264 shares, 2.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.27%
  5. Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 152,951 shares, 2.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.00%
New Purchase: Wolfspeed Inc (WOLF)

Xponance, Inc. initiated holding in Wolfspeed Inc. The purchase prices were between $80.07 and $141.87, with an estimated average price of $112.22. The stock is now traded at around $94.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 12,874 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Alcoa Corp (AA)

Xponance, Inc. initiated holding in Alcoa Corp. The purchase prices were between $43.78 and $59.83, with an estimated average price of $50.25. The stock is now traded at around $56.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 20,811 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Procore Technologies Inc (PCOR)

Xponance, Inc. initiated holding in Procore Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $75.67 and $104.86, with an estimated average price of $87.4. The stock is now traded at around $62.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 5,160 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Vicor Corp (VICR)

Xponance, Inc. initiated holding in Vicor Corp. The purchase prices were between $114.68 and $162.93, with an estimated average price of $141.53. The stock is now traded at around $94.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,186 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN)

Xponance, Inc. initiated holding in Rivian Automotive Inc. The purchase prices were between $89.98 and $172.01, with an estimated average price of $114.72. The stock is now traded at around $65.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 5,252 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Agilon Health Inc (AGL)

Xponance, Inc. initiated holding in Agilon Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.43 and $27.39, with an estimated average price of $24.33. The stock is now traded at around $16.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 18,232 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Xponance, Inc. added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 126.38%. The purchase prices were between $43.14 and $48.37, with an estimated average price of $45.61. The stock is now traded at around $46.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 847,707 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Accenture PLC (ACN)

Xponance, Inc. added to a holding in Accenture PLC by 31.49%. The purchase prices were between $319.49 and $415.42, with an estimated average price of $365.63. The stock is now traded at around $353.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 130,465 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Exelon Corp (EXC)

Xponance, Inc. added to a holding in Exelon Corp by 367.76%. The purchase prices were between $47.57 and $57.76, with an estimated average price of $52.93. The stock is now traded at around $57.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 230,588 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Coca-Cola Co (KO)

Xponance, Inc. added to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 28.96%. The purchase prices were between $52.3 and $59.21, with an estimated average price of $55.76. The stock is now traded at around $61.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 754,239 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)

Xponance, Inc. added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 26.36%. The purchase prices were between $122.95 and $189.28, with an estimated average price of $161.24. The stock is now traded at around $175.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 249,227 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: CSX Corp (CSX)

Xponance, Inc. added to a holding in CSX Corp by 109.73%. The purchase prices were between $30.51 and $37.6, with an estimated average price of $35.38. The stock is now traded at around $34.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 458,789 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Apollo Global Management Inc (APO)

Xponance, Inc. sold out a holding in Apollo Global Management Inc. The sale prices were between $58.79 and $79.96, with an estimated average price of $72.36.

Sold Out: Ncino Inc (NCNO)

Xponance, Inc. sold out a holding in Ncino Inc. The sale prices were between $48.39 and $76.76, with an estimated average price of $64.62.



