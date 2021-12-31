Xponance, Inc. Buys Bank of America Corp, Accenture PLC, Exelon Corp, Sells Entergy Corp, The Estee Lauder Inc, Carrier Global Corp

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Bank of America Corp, Accenture PLC, Exelon Corp, Coca-Cola Co, Qualcomm Inc, sells Entergy Corp, The Estee Lauder Inc, Carrier Global Corp, Cummins Inc, Textron Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Xponance, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Xponance, Inc. owns 1172 stocks with a total value of $6.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 2,984,850 shares, 8.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.57% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,448,136 shares, 7.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.94% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 82,893 shares, 4.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.01% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 57,264 shares, 2.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.27% Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 152,951 shares, 2.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.00%

Xponance, Inc. initiated holding in Wolfspeed Inc. The purchase prices were between $80.07 and $141.87, with an estimated average price of $112.22. The stock is now traded at around $94.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 12,874 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Xponance, Inc. initiated holding in Alcoa Corp. The purchase prices were between $43.78 and $59.83, with an estimated average price of $50.25. The stock is now traded at around $56.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 20,811 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Xponance, Inc. initiated holding in Procore Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $75.67 and $104.86, with an estimated average price of $87.4. The stock is now traded at around $62.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 5,160 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Xponance, Inc. initiated holding in Vicor Corp. The purchase prices were between $114.68 and $162.93, with an estimated average price of $141.53. The stock is now traded at around $94.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,186 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Xponance, Inc. initiated holding in Rivian Automotive Inc. The purchase prices were between $89.98 and $172.01, with an estimated average price of $114.72. The stock is now traded at around $65.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 5,252 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Xponance, Inc. initiated holding in Agilon Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.43 and $27.39, with an estimated average price of $24.33. The stock is now traded at around $16.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 18,232 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Xponance, Inc. added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 126.38%. The purchase prices were between $43.14 and $48.37, with an estimated average price of $45.61. The stock is now traded at around $46.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 847,707 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Xponance, Inc. added to a holding in Accenture PLC by 31.49%. The purchase prices were between $319.49 and $415.42, with an estimated average price of $365.63. The stock is now traded at around $353.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 130,465 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Xponance, Inc. added to a holding in Exelon Corp by 367.76%. The purchase prices were between $47.57 and $57.76, with an estimated average price of $52.93. The stock is now traded at around $57.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 230,588 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Xponance, Inc. added to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 28.96%. The purchase prices were between $52.3 and $59.21, with an estimated average price of $55.76. The stock is now traded at around $61.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 754,239 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Xponance, Inc. added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 26.36%. The purchase prices were between $122.95 and $189.28, with an estimated average price of $161.24. The stock is now traded at around $175.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 249,227 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Xponance, Inc. added to a holding in CSX Corp by 109.73%. The purchase prices were between $30.51 and $37.6, with an estimated average price of $35.38. The stock is now traded at around $34.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 458,789 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Xponance, Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.

Xponance, Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $172.08 and $179.68, with an estimated average price of $174.41.

Xponance, Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $150.25 and $156.18, with an estimated average price of $154.26.

Xponance, Inc. sold out a holding in Apollo Global Management Inc. The sale prices were between $58.79 and $79.96, with an estimated average price of $72.36.

Xponance, Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $138.34 and $172.51, with an estimated average price of $159.11.

Xponance, Inc. sold out a holding in Ncino Inc. The sale prices were between $48.39 and $76.76, with an estimated average price of $64.62.