Xponance, Inc. Buys Bank of America Corp, Accenture PLC, Exelon Corp, Sells Entergy Corp, The Estee Lauder Inc, Carrier Global Corp

- New Purchases: WOLF, AA, RIVN, VOYA, VICR, SITM, AGL, KRG, PCOR, CERT, TENB, TRTN, VICI, APG, HGV, GFS, SUM, TRUP, SFBS, NWS, FN, UAA, ARNA, DIOD, FELE, MTH, PRFT, ROG, ONTO, SPWR, ZWS, UFPI, POR, EXLS, ENSG, MXL, CALX, AGEN, WD,
- Added Positions: MSFT, AAPL, BAC, AMZN, TSLA, ACN, GOOGL, EXC, HD, GOOG, KO, NVDA, QCOM, FB, CSX, PSA, ADBE, TMO, LOW, JPM, PFE, CINF, JNJ, MTD, MS, SRE, MRK, ULTA, KEYS, APD, CSCO, C, HPQ, REGN, MA, CTAS, EXPD, EXR, LEN, NFLX, CRM, DIS, AVGO, ABT, CMCSA, COST, DHR, EA, EMR, XOM, INTC, MCD, VZ, V, ABBV, T, CVS, CVX, DXCM, NEE, LIN, DGX, TXN, UPS, WMT, WDC, EBAY, PLD, AMT, AMGN, BLK, SCHW, GS, HON, IBM, INTU, ISRG, SPGI, MDT, ORCL, UNH, ANTM, WFC, PM, EPAM, NOW, MMM, MO, AXP, ADI, ADP, TFC, BA, CAT, CME, CI, CL, COP, ED, DE, DUK, ETN, EW, EQIX, F, GE, GILD, ITW, ILMN, ICE, MDLZ, LMT, MMC, MCO, NSC, PNC, BKNG, PGR, O, SHW, SYK, TGT, RTX, WM, GM, ZTS, MRNA, CB, AMD, AFL, A, ALB, ARE, ALGN, ALL, AEP, AIG, AMP, AME, APH, ANSS, AON, ADM, AJG, AZO, ADSK, AVB, BLL, BK, BAX, BDX, BIIB, BSX, BRKR, CBRE, CTRA, CDNS, COF, CNC, CERN, FIS, CHD, CTSH, STZ, GLW, DHI, DVN, DLR, DLTR, D, DOV, DD, EOG, ECL, EIX, EFX, EQR, EXPE, FAST, M, FITB, FISV, FCX, GD, GPN, MNST, LHX, PEAK, WELL, HSY, HUM, HBAN, MTCH, INFO, IDXX, TT, IFF, JCI, KMB, KR, LH, LEG, LYV, MAR, MLM, MCK, MCHP, MAA, MSI, NDAQ, NEM, ES, NTRS, NOC, ORLY, ODFL, OKE, PCAR, PPG, PH, PAYX, PKI, PXD, POWI, PRU, PEG, RRX, RSG, RMD, ROK, ROP, ROST, SBAC, SIVB, SLB, SPG, SO, TRV, SWK, STT, STE, TROW, USB, URI, VFC, VLO, VRTX, VMC, GWW, WBA, WAT, WMB, WTW, WEC, XEL, XLNX, YUM, ZBRA, ZBH, CMG, TDG, HBI, WU, TMUS, DAL, DFS, TEL, VMW, AWK, MSCI, FTNT, VRSK, DG, CHTR, NXPI, FRC, KMI, HCA, MPC, XYL, APTV, PSX, IQV, TWTR, HLT, ANET, CTLT, ETSY, KHC, HPE, FTV, CTVA, DDOG, BILL, OTIS, KD, AOS, AES, SRPT, ABMD, AAP, ADC, AKAM, ALK, LNT, HES, AEE, ABC, IVZ, NLY, APA, WTRG, AIZ, ATO, AVY, CADE, CADE, BBY, BIO, OPCH, BKH, BWA, BXP, BRO, BF.B, VIAC, CF, CHRW, CMS, CPB, BXMT, KMX, CAH, CCL, CE, CNP, LUMN, CRL, LNG, CHH, CTXS, CLX, TPR, CMA, DXC, CAG, COO, XRAY, DTE, DRI, DVA, DISCA, DPZ, DRE, DRRX, EMN, DISH, ENTG, ESS, RE, EXPO, FFIV, FMC, FE, BEN, FCEL, GRMN, IT, GPC, GERN, GBCI, HAIN, HAL, HIG, HAS, HEI, HSIC, HOLX, HRL, HST, IEX, INCY, IPG, IRM, IONS, JBHT, SJM, VIAV, JKHY, J, JNPR, K, KEY, KIM, LKQ, LVS, LXP, BBWI, LNC, MTB, MGM, TELL, MRO, MKL, MKTX, MRVL, MAS, MKC, MSTR, MSA, TAP, MPWR, MORN, VTRS, NRG, NVR, NTAP, NYMT, NWL, NI, NWE, NVAX, NUAN, NUE, OXY, OMCL, OMC, PPL, PKG, PTC, PENN, PBCT, PNW, RL, PFG, PHM, PWR, RJF, REG, RF, RHI, WRK, ROL, RCL, POOL, STX, SEE, SIG, SWKS, SNA, LUV, SWX, SWN, LSI, SUI, NLOK, SYNA, TTWO, TECH, TDY, TFX, TER, TPL, GL, TSCO, TRMB, TYL, TSN, UAL, UBSI, UDR, UHS, MTN, VTR, VRSN, VNO, WRB, WAB, WTS, EVRG, WAL, WHR, WYNN, ZION, OPK, L, IDEX, GTLS, LDOS, AWI, GSAT, IPGP, BR, PODD, FOLD, UEC, TWO, MRTX, SRNE, CFX, DISCK, IBIO, TNXP, IVR, TRNO, GNRC, CBOE, SBRA, FLT, NLSN, HII, STAG, KOS, MOS, ESGC, ZG, FBHS, UI, ZNGA, ENPH, GMED, PNR, SRC, AMBA, FANG, WDAY, RH, CONE, NCLH, BFAM, NWSA, DOC, REXR, RNG, CHGG, TNDM, ALLE, AAL, RARE, VRNS, PCTY, FIVN, PAYC, ARES, ZEN, SYF, CFG, CZR, FRPT, QRVO, NTRA, RPD, PSTG, WSC, TEAM, UA, NTLA, NMTR, TTD, NTNX, YUMC, BL, LW, HWM, INVH, AYX, OKTA, FND, IR, ROKU, SWCH, MDB, ZS, CDAY, SMAR, DOCU, AVLR, BNGO, VRT, FTDR, ESTC, PLAN, FOXA, FOX, LYFT, PINS, ZM, BYND, AVTR, AMCR, TXG, PTON, RPRX, OSH, SNOW, PLTR, MPLN, LESL, SHC, MRVI, QS, DASH, SKLZ, OPEN, CHK, OGN, VMEO, IDEV, IJH, IVV,
- Reduced Positions: ETR, EL, CARR, BRK.B, CMI, GIS, TJX, TXT, WST, WY, CDW, PYPL, CCI, MU, DOW, FDX, IP, MHK, PVH, PG, SNPS, SYY, UNP, LYB, ATVI, AMAT, BMY, CPRT, KLAC, MET, PEP, BKR, GPS, SBNY, LLY, FDS, SBUX, SEDG, IWF, AGCO, AYI, RAMP, NSP, AMG, Y, ADS, AMED, ACC, AFG, AMKR, AIRC, ATR, ARW, ARWR, ASH, AZPN, ASB, AN, AVT, OZK, BDC, BLKB, SAM, BCO, AZTA, BC, BLDR, CACI, CBRL, CCMP, ELY, CRI, CATY, CAR, CHE, CHDN, CIEN, CRUS, CLH, CLF, COHR, COLM, CBSH, CNO, CNX, INGR, OFC, CR, CW, LIVN, DAR, DECK, DKS, DCI, DY, EXP, EWBC, EME, ENS, EEFT, FNB, FCN, FICO, FHI, FBP, FCFS, FHN, FL, FULT, GME, GNTX, GT, GEF, HRB, HAE, HALO, HWC, THG, HOG, EHC, MLKN, HXL, HIW, HFC, ITT, JACK, JBLU, JW.A, JLL, KBH, KMT, KRC, KEX, KNX, KSS, KFY, LII, JEF, LAD, LFUS, LPX, MDU, MTG, MANH, MAN, MTZ, MPW, MRCY, MTX, NFG, NATI, NEU, JWN, ORI, OHI, ASGN, OSK, PZZA, PDCO, PDCE, PNFP, AVNT, PCH, PB, STL, QDEL, RS, RNR, SEIC, SLM, SMTC, SCI, SLAB, SSD, SKX, SON, SCCO, STAA, STLD, SF, SNV, AXON, TPX, THC, TEX, TTEK, TXRH, THO, TKR, TOL, TTC, WEN, TRN, UGI, UMPQ, X, UTHR, KMPR, OLED, URBN, VMI, VSAT, WAFD, GHC, WBS, WERN, WSM, WWD, WWE, WOR, WEX, XRX, BGCP, HEI.A, CROX, PRG, EVR, CVLT, DEI, OC, KBR, FSLR, ACM, G, TDC, APPS, DAN, RGA, LOPE, LEA, PRI, RCM, FAF, SIX, BWXT, TRGP, VC, ACHC, VAC, CPRI, YELP, ALSN, QLYS, TPH, TMHC, SFM, MUSA, SAIC, COMM, BRX, ESNT, NAVI, HQY, CDK, SYNH, LBRDK, GDDY, WING, UNVR, OLLI, RUN, LITE, NVCR, NGVT, SITE, EVBG, VVV, ADNT, PK, AM, JHG, ATUS, JBGS, BHF, SPCE, DBX, NVT, WH, ADPT, NVST, CRNC, FOUR, NKLA, AZEK, ASAN, CNXC, DTM, VSCO, IWB, IWM,
- Sold Out: KSU, HRC, XLRN, APO, COR, FRT, UPWK, RDFN, NVTA, PPD, NCNO, KAR, CVAC, EBS, NEO, TDS, STMP, SLG, NTCT, NKTR, JAMF, JAMF, MMAT, BEAM, SPT, ALKS, MDLA, BBIO, SLVM, TWST, DNLI, EYE, CLDR, TDOC, RPAI, PACB, TREE, CELH, RDN, TGTX,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 2,984,850 shares, 8.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.57%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,448,136 shares, 7.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.94%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 82,893 shares, 4.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.01%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 57,264 shares, 2.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.27%
- Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 152,951 shares, 2.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.00%
Xponance, Inc. initiated holding in Wolfspeed Inc. The purchase prices were between $80.07 and $141.87, with an estimated average price of $112.22. The stock is now traded at around $94.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 12,874 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Alcoa Corp (AA)
Xponance, Inc. initiated holding in Alcoa Corp. The purchase prices were between $43.78 and $59.83, with an estimated average price of $50.25. The stock is now traded at around $56.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 20,811 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Procore Technologies Inc (PCOR)
Xponance, Inc. initiated holding in Procore Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $75.67 and $104.86, with an estimated average price of $87.4. The stock is now traded at around $62.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 5,160 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vicor Corp (VICR)
Xponance, Inc. initiated holding in Vicor Corp. The purchase prices were between $114.68 and $162.93, with an estimated average price of $141.53. The stock is now traded at around $94.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,186 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN)
Xponance, Inc. initiated holding in Rivian Automotive Inc. The purchase prices were between $89.98 and $172.01, with an estimated average price of $114.72. The stock is now traded at around $65.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 5,252 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Agilon Health Inc (AGL)
Xponance, Inc. initiated holding in Agilon Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.43 and $27.39, with an estimated average price of $24.33. The stock is now traded at around $16.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 18,232 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Bank of America Corp (BAC)
Xponance, Inc. added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 126.38%. The purchase prices were between $43.14 and $48.37, with an estimated average price of $45.61. The stock is now traded at around $46.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 847,707 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Accenture PLC (ACN)
Xponance, Inc. added to a holding in Accenture PLC by 31.49%. The purchase prices were between $319.49 and $415.42, with an estimated average price of $365.63. The stock is now traded at around $353.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 130,465 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Exelon Corp (EXC)
Xponance, Inc. added to a holding in Exelon Corp by 367.76%. The purchase prices were between $47.57 and $57.76, with an estimated average price of $52.93. The stock is now traded at around $57.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 230,588 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Coca-Cola Co (KO)
Xponance, Inc. added to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 28.96%. The purchase prices were between $52.3 and $59.21, with an estimated average price of $55.76. The stock is now traded at around $61.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 754,239 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)
Xponance, Inc. added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 26.36%. The purchase prices were between $122.95 and $189.28, with an estimated average price of $161.24. The stock is now traded at around $175.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 249,227 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: CSX Corp (CSX)
Xponance, Inc. added to a holding in CSX Corp by 109.73%. The purchase prices were between $30.51 and $37.6, with an estimated average price of $35.38. The stock is now traded at around $34.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 458,789 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: (KSU)
Xponance, Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.Sold Out: (XLRN)
Xponance, Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $172.08 and $179.68, with an estimated average price of $174.41.Sold Out: (HRC)
Xponance, Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $150.25 and $156.18, with an estimated average price of $154.26.Sold Out: Apollo Global Management Inc (APO)
Xponance, Inc. sold out a holding in Apollo Global Management Inc. The sale prices were between $58.79 and $79.96, with an estimated average price of $72.36.Sold Out: (COR)
Xponance, Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $138.34 and $172.51, with an estimated average price of $159.11.Sold Out: Ncino Inc (NCNO)
Xponance, Inc. sold out a holding in Ncino Inc. The sale prices were between $48.39 and $76.76, with an estimated average price of $64.62.
