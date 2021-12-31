HM Capital Management, LLC Buys ProShares UltraShort S&P500, Automatic Data Processing Inc, Walmart Inc, Sells ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 ETF

- New Purchases: SDS, ADP, KO, DUK, PEP, FB, JPM, XOM, AJG, PFE, SO, UNVR, MCD, VUG,
- Added Positions: VOO, WMT, JNJ, MSFT, AAPL, VEU, BRK.B, AMZN, PG, GOOG, DIS, GOOGL, EMR, IVV, UNH,
- Reduced Positions: SPY, MKC,
- Sold Out: SPXU,
For the details of HM Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hm+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of HM Capital Management, LLC
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 255,350 shares, 42.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.19%
- Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) - 223,483 shares, 12.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.11%
- Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 90,188 shares, 5.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.05%
- Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 203,607 shares, 4.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.70%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 28,525 shares, 3.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.59%
HM Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in ProShares UltraShort S&P500. The purchase prices were between $34.9 and $44.35, with an estimated average price of $38.38. The stock is now traded at around $39.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.7%. The holding were 1,005,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP)
HM Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc. The purchase prices were between $199.97 and $248.01, with an estimated average price of $227.15. The stock is now traded at around $206.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.46%. The holding were 26,163 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Coca-Cola Co (KO)
HM Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Coca-Cola Co. The purchase prices were between $52.3 and $59.21, with an estimated average price of $55.76. The stock is now traded at around $61.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 28,148 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Duke Energy Corp (DUK)
HM Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Duke Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $96.62 and $104.9, with an estimated average price of $101.43. The stock is now traded at around $105.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 10,561 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)
HM Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in PepsiCo Inc. The purchase prices were between $150.2 and $173.71, with an estimated average price of $163.63. The stock is now traded at around $173.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 5,143 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Meta Platforms Inc (FB)
HM Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Meta Platforms Inc. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $313.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 2,024 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Walmart Inc (WMT)
HM Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 974.68%. The purchase prices were between $135.47 and $151.28, with an estimated average price of $143.31. The stock is now traded at around $139.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 22,031 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)
HM Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 92.90%. The purchase prices were between $155.93 and $173.01, with an estimated average price of $163.78. The stock is now traded at around $172.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 32,558 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
HM Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 32.59%. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $310.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 28,525 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)
HM Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 32.02%. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $174.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 20,173 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)
HM Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 148.05%. The purchase prices were between $273.64 and $300.17, with an estimated average price of $286.71. The stock is now traded at around $313.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,848 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)
HM Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 51.01%. The purchase prices were between $138.79 and $164.19, with an estimated average price of $148.79. The stock is now traded at around $160.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,250 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 ETF (SPXU)
HM Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $12.22 and $17.57, with an estimated average price of $14.15.
Here is the complete portfolio of HM Capital Management, LLC. Also check out:
1. HM Capital Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. HM Capital Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. HM Capital Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that HM Capital Management, LLC keeps buying