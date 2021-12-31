HM Capital Management, LLC Buys ProShares UltraShort S&P500, Automatic Data Processing Inc, Walmart Inc, Sells ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 ETF

New Purchases: SDS, ADP, KO, DUK, PEP, FB, JPM, XOM, AJG, PFE, SO, UNVR, MCD, VUG,

SDS, ADP, KO, DUK, PEP, FB, JPM, XOM, AJG, PFE, SO, UNVR, MCD, VUG, Added Positions: VOO, WMT, JNJ, MSFT, AAPL, VEU, BRK.B, AMZN, PG, GOOG, DIS, GOOGL, EMR, IVV, UNH,

VOO, WMT, JNJ, MSFT, AAPL, VEU, BRK.B, AMZN, PG, GOOG, DIS, GOOGL, EMR, IVV, UNH, Reduced Positions: SPY, MKC,

SPY, MKC, Sold Out: SPXU,

Clayton, MO, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys ProShares UltraShort S&P500, Automatic Data Processing Inc, Walmart Inc, Johnson & Johnson, Microsoft Corp, sells ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, HM Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q4, HM Capital Management, LLC owns 57 stocks with a total value of $263 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of HM Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hm+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 255,350 shares, 42.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.19% Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) - 223,483 shares, 12.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.11% Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 90,188 shares, 5.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.05% Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 203,607 shares, 4.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.70% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 28,525 shares, 3.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.59%

HM Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in ProShares UltraShort S&P500. The purchase prices were between $34.9 and $44.35, with an estimated average price of $38.38. The stock is now traded at around $39.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.7%. The holding were 1,005,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

HM Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc. The purchase prices were between $199.97 and $248.01, with an estimated average price of $227.15. The stock is now traded at around $206.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.46%. The holding were 26,163 shares as of 2021-12-31.

HM Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Coca-Cola Co. The purchase prices were between $52.3 and $59.21, with an estimated average price of $55.76. The stock is now traded at around $61.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 28,148 shares as of 2021-12-31.

HM Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Duke Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $96.62 and $104.9, with an estimated average price of $101.43. The stock is now traded at around $105.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 10,561 shares as of 2021-12-31.

HM Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in PepsiCo Inc. The purchase prices were between $150.2 and $173.71, with an estimated average price of $163.63. The stock is now traded at around $173.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 5,143 shares as of 2021-12-31.

HM Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Meta Platforms Inc. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $313.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 2,024 shares as of 2021-12-31.

HM Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 974.68%. The purchase prices were between $135.47 and $151.28, with an estimated average price of $143.31. The stock is now traded at around $139.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 22,031 shares as of 2021-12-31.

HM Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 92.90%. The purchase prices were between $155.93 and $173.01, with an estimated average price of $163.78. The stock is now traded at around $172.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 32,558 shares as of 2021-12-31.

HM Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 32.59%. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $310.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 28,525 shares as of 2021-12-31.

HM Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 32.02%. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $174.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 20,173 shares as of 2021-12-31.

HM Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 148.05%. The purchase prices were between $273.64 and $300.17, with an estimated average price of $286.71. The stock is now traded at around $313.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,848 shares as of 2021-12-31.

HM Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 51.01%. The purchase prices were between $138.79 and $164.19, with an estimated average price of $148.79. The stock is now traded at around $160.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,250 shares as of 2021-12-31.

HM Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $12.22 and $17.57, with an estimated average price of $14.15.